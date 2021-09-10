 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Personality matters, even for Farkers   (phys.org) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Any animal with even a.modeat cerebral cortex has the potential for somethibg like personality. Dogs and cats definitely have it. Some are shy and withdrawn, some are active, some are highly social (one of my cats will always choose to be, ideally touching, another living creature), some value alone time (my other kitty wants love when she can get it but likes to spend a lot of time on her own). Some are nice and seem helpful and even to an extent empathetic, and some animals are jerks and bullies.

Its clear humans have personalities, cats and dogs do, why should we assume squirrels or mice do not? Its still there, they are still very complex animals, its just not as complex as us.

Also cats are cooler than you. Cool is a personality trait. But they are still dumb as rocks.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for job searches.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chawco: Any animal with even a.modeat cerebral cortex has the potential for somethibg like personality. Dogs and cats definitely have it. Some are shy and withdrawn, some are active, some are highly social (one of my cats will always choose to be, ideally touching, another living creature), some value alone time (my other kitty wants love when she can get it but likes to spend a lot of time on her own). Some are nice and seem helpful and even to an extent empathetic, and some animals are jerks and bullies.

Its clear humans have personalities, cats and dogs do, why should we assume squirrels or mice do not? Its still there, they are still very complex animals, its just not as complex as us.

Also cats are cooler than you. Cool is a personality trait. But they are still dumb as rocks.


And some are just jerks.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Squirrels are just rats with fluffy tails.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SurfGirl69: Squirrels are just rats with fluffy tails.


Hey man, squirrel lives matter.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SurfGirl69: Squirrels are just rats with fluffy tails.


And rats are some of the coolest species on the planet. Seriously adaptable, clever little critters.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I married above my league because I had personality. Also a fat bank account. You decide.

/actually think it was the personality.
//took pains to conceal the fat bank account.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So where are those Farkers that keep telling us to stop anthropomorphizing animals?

/animals are cool
//some also yummy
///some offer friendship.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Twitch realized that we were the ones leaving peanuts out all winter, and now he thinks we're the greatest.
Twitchard the Squirrel makin friends
Youtube 8iQtjQAw3LM
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hawkbait is blind in one eye and enjoys the occasional handout.

Both the adorable little bastards come when we call them. I can't even.
Hawk-bait Chomping Walnuts
Youtube 9snt6g7tUNk
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've always been focused more on Wessonality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I've always been focused more on Wessonality.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Shakes The Clown opening scene
Youtube 5rX5hindBRU
 
atomic-age
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feed several squirrels, and they have distinct personalities. Some are very outgoing and happily take walnuts from my fingers. Others are less trusting. One of our dogs will bark at the squirrels; the others don't. The squirrels know which dog is which.
 
