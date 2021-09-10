 Skip to content
(Axios) Every two days, Covid's death toll is equal to that of 9/11
84
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mostly unvaccinated rednecks down south, so I don't really care.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're numb to it.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that now it is mostly very stupid people dying.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is that in Benghazis?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every 60 seconds a minute passes.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invade China
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I think we're numb to it.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Republicans, and anti-vaxxers, for doing your part to ensure that Covid-19 continues to be an existential threat to the United States of America. Farking treasonous a$$hats.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: The good news is that now it is mostly very stupid people dying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the US reached vaccine surplus and the government had to go around begging and forcing Real America to give a damn about their health and the health of others, it stopped being a tragedy and became a tax on stupid Americans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is that the virus doesn't hate our freedumbs the way the terrists did.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Afghanistans and four trillion?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can someone convert that to "number of washing machines"? Thanks.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is a doctor. He's a few years younger than me, and we talked on the phone yesterday. It was the first time we'd talked in a couple of years, actually. He sounded like a defeated man. The hospitals are full, he said from time to time.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I think we're numb to it.


It's easier to comprehend it when we see the deaths themselves. Nobody wants that, and nobody wants masses of people dead but what is going to collectively snap the country out of its funk to take action?
 
powtard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If only did more to protect us.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.


Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's see if we can get more people to die of COVID on 9/11 as died of 9/11 on 9/11.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How much is that in Benghazis?


3000/4=750. Every two days, Covid kills 750 American for every American who died in Benghazi.
 
powtard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

powtard: If only did more to protect us.


If only Biden did more to protect us.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wonderful! The 911 metric is back in fashion!

Did you know that anus cancer kills three 911s of white men each year?

911. The Benghazi of Republicans.

And another reason to consider Covid 19 a Demonrat Hoax.

If you whinge and whine about every little thing, it's ike you are whining about nothing.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.

Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.


No, not even close.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: kbronsito: How much is that in Benghazis?

3000/4=750. Every two days, Covid kills 750 American for every American who died in Benghazi.


That is a lot of emails and acid washing
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.

Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.


38k traffic deaths in USA, or 104 a day. Covid is killing 14 times faster than traffic.

/So far, Covid has killed more people than 17 years of traffic accidents.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A hammock of cake
Youtube d9t5LqHcboI
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, but COVID doesn't involve brown people so it's okay.
Unless you try really hard.

Post-9/11, everything just became about pissing off the libs. They hate wars? More wars. They like vaccines? No vaccine for me.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

powtard: powtard: If only did more to protect us.

If only Biden did more to protect us.


*pats head*  trolling is hard
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OptionC: NotThatGuyAgain: Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.

Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.

No, not even close.


There are roughly 33000 vehicle accident deaths in the US annually, which is less than 100 per day:

https://www.iihs.org/topics/fatality-s​tatistics/detail/state-by-state
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OptionC: NotThatGuyAgain: Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.

Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.

No, not even close.


Per day, per month, whatabout isn't concerned with such detail.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.

Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.


Every month, maybe.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How much is that in Benghazis?


I've was going to try to shoehorn in a "Rhode Islands" joke, but then got to thinking, so I looked up something:

As of two days ago (according to Forbes), the US has just passed 650,000 covid deaths.

Wyoming has a (2021) estimated population of 581,075.

Similarly, Vermont a population of 623,251.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.

Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.


Actually, only 90.  And we take precautions to dying like safety standards, speed limits, and seat belts.

Well, some of us do.  Some of us have too much freedom for seat belts.


Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Timbo
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

powtard: powtard: If only did more to protect us.

If only Biden did more to protect us.


Username checks out
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Unlike 9/11, these idiots bring it upon themselves.

And so...forever box dance party!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the comments in this thread about being happy others have died is disturbing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red3469
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: NotThatGuyAgain: Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.

Yep.  Over 3,000 die every day in vehicle accidents in the US, too.

38k traffic deaths in USA, or 104 a day. Covid is killing 14 times faster than traffic.

/So far, Covid has killed more people than 17 years of traffic accidents.


Just imagine how vehicle death statistics will drop when all the dumb rednecks are dying of COVID instead.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I think we're numb to it.


Numbers that big are tough to visualize. Most people have maybe 50 people in their immediate sphere of friends, family, coworkers and acquaintance they deal with if not every day..once a week.

Even huge weddings are usually in the 200-300 range. How do you even go about imagining 3000?
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
and according to the WHO 1,300,000 people die a year from auto accidents. Or roughly 3,561 a day.  Also 800,00 a year in suicide or roughly 2,191 a day. Also 250,000 a year from medical malpractice or roughly 685 a day just in the US.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tweny years ago we watched 3,000 die on very visceral video clips on loop. We as a country naturally reacted with horror.

We *don't* see 10K+/week die on any video AFAIK so it's easier to pretend it's not happening with the amygdala-challenged. I said in another thread we should have live video in distressed ICUs across the nation showing the horrors of COVID. It would go a long way in preventing a chunk of the populace from buying into GOP/Putin's misinformation BS.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: and according to the WHO 1,300,000 people die a year from auto accidents. Or roughly 3,561 a day.  Also 800,00 a year in suicide or roughly 2,191 a day. Also 250,000 a year from medical malpractice or roughly 685 a day just in the US.


All of those numbers are either worldwide or grossly exaggerated.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the comments in this thread about being happy others have died is disturbing.


[Fark user image 850x1016]


Since you like to spam this image:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: raerae1980: I think we're numb to it.

Numbers that big are tough to visualize. Most people have maybe 50 people in their immediate sphere of friends, family, coworkers and acquaintance they deal with if not every day..once a week.

Even huge weddings are usually in the 200-300 range. How do you even go about imagining 3000?


They need to do a little animated video showing the monster truck rally stadium filled with people, and then timeline it out every day missing 3,000
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: and according to the WHO 1,300,000 people die a year from auto accidents. Or roughly 3,561 a day.


Yes, globally... on these roads.
Fark user imageView Full Size

But that number is the United States.  It will take 33 days for a 9/11 of American traffic deaths.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OptionC: The good news is that now it is mostly very stupid people dying.


If it were "only" instead of "mostly" stupid people dying I'd be ok with it.

I'm done with the antivaxers.  But their kids and those who want the vaccine but can't have it or are immunocompromised and can't build immunity even with the vaccine, I don't hate them.  I also don't hate the healthcare workers, and would never wish all these unvaccinated deaths on them.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Heart disease does that in like a day and a half. Maybe Michelle Obama was on to something when she asked Americans to eat their vegetables.


years later...

Just BE BEST! - Randy Rainbow Song Parody
Youtube HJVXDqzUFQA
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is what we are up against. 
Fark user imageView Full Size

From SE Florida yesterday.
 
