(USA Today)   September 10, 2001: Our last normal day
36
36 Comments
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good find, subby.  As the years pass I've come to think of it as the last normal day.  Certainly was for me, personally.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rise and Fall of the American Empire
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember shark attacks, Chandra Levy, and Afroman.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't know. From my perspective, the only real and lasting consequence of 9/11 is that air travel is still more inconvenient than it used to be.

And I think for most people that didn't serve in the 9/11 forever wars, nothing about their day to day life changed either.

/offer clearly not valid for Muslims
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It was the event that got the horse paste crowd watching 24/7 news 24/7. It radicalized them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

You can make that argument. But I think the tipping point for that was when they all joined Facebook and could a more direct feedback loop.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
  Strange when I recall the time when I first saw it.  Bright, clean - cut, hard, and silent, under the dawn of that last great day.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember hearing about the assassination of the Northern Alliance commander the day before. It was the first time, really, since the Taliban blew up those giant Buddhas, that I'd really thought about Afghanistan.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Things certainly changed that day but I think the last normal day was some point during the 2000 election.  I thought the same thing as I always had up to that point - that it really didn't make a *huge* difference who was President and no matter who it was, we would slowly meander towards "something better".

That election was when people started attaching their world view to a political party.  And after it was over, it was constant derision from what were called neo-cons at the time - bumper stickers that said "W", people shouting "Gore lost, get over it!", and all with little to no provocation.

Then when 9/11 hit, the craziness went to, well, 11.  I thought that the entire country was coming together and for a moment it did but then the Iraq shiat started.  And not one asshole who called you "un-American", or one of the many like terms, for disagreeing with it can be found today.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The next day, Hulk Hogan's reputation was never the same.
 
boohyah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sept. 10 2021 my last day as a single man... Around this time tomorrow I'll be married
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

boohyah: Sept. 10 2021 my last day as a single man... Around this time tomorrow I'll be married


Well, you'll Never Forget your anniversary!
 
chewd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yeah I watched that frenzy for a couple days... it was what lead me to giving up TV.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Chandra Levy


thathashtagshow.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB but I remember at some point about 10 years ago finding and perusing a September 2001 issue of Time that was in my parent's stuff. The big headline and cover were all about the rise of "Evangelical Christianity" in the younger population of America and how Gen Xers were finding their own take on Christianity. How times have changed since then....
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ralph Mellish
Youtube dtsaGBz3-JQ
 
olrasputin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah...

I think in the grand scheme of scheme of things, 9/11 got us back to status quo: unrepentant shiatheads no longer feeling like they need to hide in the shadows.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nah, the 24/7 news cycle started with the Gulf War... the excesses of which and subsequent Middle East adventurism created the likes of Al Qaeda in the first place.
 
Spaztictacular
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was my 16th birthday and ever since it's been a weird balance trying to conflate celebration with mourning... but not nearly as bad as my friend who turned 16 ON September 11, 2001.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember when Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy were trying to start a war in the South China Sea and then seamlessly swapped East Asia for Eurasia?

Remember when they had the USA-PATRIOT Act all written up in advance just in case?

That was awesome.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And 9/10/2001 wasn't a normal day, it was just the last day we were collectively in ignorance of just how much radicalized extremists hated us and how vulnerable an open society is.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I remember shark attacks, Chandra Levy, and Afroman.


The Summer of the Shark was my first time hearing about the Availability Heuristic and how much it can color human perception of risk if you don't recognize its existence.

It was at play in the "Dominican Republic Tourist Death" media circus of 2018 where in a similar scenario, a media with nothing to do for the summer latched on to tourists dying from various causes in the DR and the "mystery" surrounding it.  Their deaths were not a statistical aberration and were all explained - generally the stress of 50-60 year-olds flying all the way to DR, being overweight, and boozing/drugging too hard.  Yet it was exciting and scary and it persisted as a news story until America got bored with it.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

boohyah: Sept. 10 2021 my last day as a single man... Around this time tomorrow I'll be married


What? Was Pearl Harbor Day booked at the venue already?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spaztictacular: That was my 16th birthday and ever since it's been a weird balance trying to conflate celebration with mourning... but not nearly as bad as my friend who turned 16 ON September 11, 2001.


My friend's son was born on 9/11/2001.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
a.espncdn.comView Full Size

Never Forget.
 
undernova
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On the Jersey-side ferry to the Statue of Liberty rn. Spending the day in the city. Will report on things as I see them/if I see them.

The Liberty Ferry 9/11 memorial is closed off while they work on the floor lighting. Seems like they would have done so prior to today, but what do I know.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Canada/U.S border now requires a passport to cross that was a pretty big change.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

boohyah: Sept. 10 2021 my last day as a single man... Around this time tomorrow I'll be married


Hopefully, a second woman doesn't hit "the Tower".
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yeah, 9/11 ruined cable news.

It was handy watching Headline News at lunch. In 30 minutes you basically could find out anything interesting that happened that day while you are lunch.

It would be nice if the cable news channels went back to news and ditched the commentators. But then we can get our news from our phones.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'd wager 90% of Americans couldn't tell you the date of Pearl Harbor.

We had a moment of silence on my wedding day to remember the death of Benito Mussolini.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And now furious research shows that it was not Time magazine. Well here's a rabbit hole I'l be neck deep in today.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rise and Fall of the American Empire


Despite the reasons Bin Laden gave for the attacks (the military's presence in the Middle East, plus our support of Israel), I suspect he knew full well that our country, with its deeply entrenched racism, would embrace violent xenophobia as well.  And in the grips of that, we would tear ourselves apart.

Not an original thought, of course.  But 20 years on, we're still doing more damage to ourselves than even Bin Laden ever could have hoped.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

As someone who did not lose anyone in 9/11 (although my brother was in Manhattan on 9/11 - luckily he wasn't anywhere near the twin towers), did not serve in the military and did not have any family in the military ... I'd agree that the effects have been very minimal, if any, on my life.

Frankly, from my perspective, if there was anything that truly changed day-to-day life would be going on to the internet for the first time.

Arguably that's apples and oranges.  I guess in terms of external events that affected life profoundly - it would be Covid.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I remember shark attacks, Chandra Levy, and Afroman.


That was it. Chandra Levy. Her picture was ubiquitous.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And it was the day I signed up to fark. Needless to say, I have not signed up for any websites since. God knows what would happen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: And 9/10/2001 wasn't a normal day, it was just the last day we were collectively in ignorance of just how much radicalized extremists hated us and how vulnerable an open society is.


Are you talking about foreign radicalized extremists or domestic ones?
 
