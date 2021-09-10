 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Not only are older antivaxxers responsible for keeping us stuck in the pandemic and forcing hospitals to triage patients, their care is costing Medicare about 150 times more than it than it would if they had just gotten vaccinated   (cnn.com) divider line
54
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why, yes, that was part of the plan - destroy Medicare. I thought that was obvious.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Number seems low.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: Number seems low.


Yeah, they're not accounting for knock on effects that are very, very expensive.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They aren't dying quick enough, that's the problem.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is one of the arguments I keep hearing that "Big Pharma" is pushing vaccines to make $$$$$$.

Even at 3 doses the vaccines mean significantly less profit across the board than treating COVID.  If it was all about money they'd let this shiat run wild and reap profits they haven't seen ever.  Pop up tents all the over the place, get your payment info, give you a ton of shiat to treat symptoms, watch you die anyway, move on.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would cost Medicare more money cumulatively speaking if they lived longer.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.


Precisely.  Refuse to get vaccinated and have no legitimate medical reason for doing so?  Kiss your insurance goodbye, pay full pop for treatment -- hell, I'd double the price just for them being antivaxxer morons.

The vaccine is free.  Pfizer is FDA approved.  No excuses.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So stop paying and let things work out on their own? Seems easy enough
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same trash who wanted to remove birf control from insurance, because why should they pay for some lady medicine they don't use, want you to pay for their completely unnecessary covid treatment.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.


Maybe a Death Panel could decide whether they get treatment.  Conservative love talking about Death Panels.
Man, I cannot wait to see the design on that new aircraft color. I hope they go with a different color than battleship grey.  Oh!  And steam or electro-catapult?  I can't wait to find out!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not since Zap Brannigan fought the kill bots has wave and wave after victims been thrown so callously and gleefully at the ramparts of the Deep State reality-based world.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.    Americans over 65 are vaxxed at a much higher rate than those 40-64 and even  higher than those aged 18-39.   The percentage goes up evenly starting at age 12.   Of course older people require hospitalizion more frequently ... for COVID and everything else.   But it's not for lack of being vaxxed per capita.

Younger people always whine about the cost of the elderly until they are elderly themselves.   This is the oldest story ever told.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set kill limits. The unguarded exhaust hole of killer bots.

/  Fry: "I heard one time you single-handedly defeated a horde of rampaging somethings in the something something system"
Brannigan: "Killbots? A trifle. It was simply a matter of outsmarting them."
Fry: "Wow, I never would've thought of that."
Brannigan: "You see, killbots have a preset kill limit. Knowing their weakness, I sent wave after wave of my own men at them until they reached their limit and shut down. Kif, show them the medal I won."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people erroneously think that Zap was based on Captain James Tiberius Kik, but no, it was The Donald.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An average Covid-19 hospitalization costs Medicare about 150 times more than it does to vaccinate one beneficiary

Fark user imageView Full Size


If there are any real Republicans left out there, that alone should have them screaming in outrage at anti-vaxxers:

They're screwing with your MONEY!
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.

Maybe a Death Panel could decide whether they get treatment.  Conservative love talking about Death Panels.
Man, I cannot wait to see the design on that new aircraft color. I hope they go with a different color than battleship grey.  Oh!  And steam or electro-catapult?  I can't wait to find out!


Maybe we can resort to Dazzle Camo that was used in WW1 and WW2:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Bullshiat.    Americans over 65 are vaxxed at a much higher rate than those 40-64 and even  higher than those aged 18-39.   The percentage goes up evenly starting at age 12.


That doesn't make it bullshiat. If the number for over 65 is not 100%, unvaccinated medicare beneficiaries are ending up in hospitals and are incurring these costs.
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how right wing healthcare works.  Always choose the expensive, late stage "responsible" cure over low cost prevention.  Gotta be "tough" until it becomes unbearable, then someone has to be a hero to save you.

A - Annual physical, resulting in removal of per-cancerous moles - $400
B - Treatment of stage 3 skin cancer - $100,000

A - Treatment for early-stage diabetes - $900
B- Foot amputation and rehabilitation - $60,000

If the choice for society is to pay choice "A" each time on the public dime for poor people, or pay "B" on the public dime, I think people would choose "A".  We're paying for it either way.  Same with Covid - claim that pushing the vaccine is overreach and communism and the fall of a free society, but you bet your ass they're going to be lining up at the hospitals demanding an ICU bed when their lungs shut down.  Insurance or not.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zap branningan explains his genius strategy for defeating killbots futurama
Youtube EF3g4Ua5e7k


The definition of incompetent, amoral leadership. Always happy to sacrifice wave after wafe of the Best People for his own personal vanity, glory or profit.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Bullshiat.    Americans over 65 are vaxxed at a much higher rate than those 40-64 and even  higher than those aged 18-39.   The percentage goes up evenly starting at age 12.   Of course older people require hospitalizion more frequently ... for COVID and everything else.   But it's not for lack of being vaxxed per capita.

Younger people always whine about the cost of the elderly until they are elderly themselves.   This is the oldest story ever told.


I don't disagree.  But this generation coming us has grown up with the whole anti-vax movement as if it is a legit thing.  They have seen parents (mostly boomers) protesting the very vaccines that made the boomers not have to experience polio or small pox or diphtheria or measles...and then they basically start saying "whoa vaccines are causing my kids to have autism spectrum problems!!!!"

Of course what they failed to note is that two of the things associated with autism spectrum and ADD/ADHD is the age of the father and genetics.  So yeah, if you waited to have kids till your 40s or 50s, the likelihood that you kid will have one of those conditions increases.

But ok...lets basically argue that vaccines are the problem.
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Younger people always whine about the cost of the elderly until they are elderly themselves.   This is the oldest story ever told.


Old people complaining about "kids these days" is definitely older.  By a lot.  And they're much louder about it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Number seems low.


I would have expected 2 or 3 more zeros.

Unless maybe they're going by some full list price for the vaccine. From some statements, it looks like some medicine I get costs the insurance company thousands, but if I forget to refill it, my doctor can hand it out like it's candy on Halloween.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody posted this on Facebook.
This is what some folks are thinking, I guess.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khellendros: Stud Gerbil: Younger people always whine about the cost of the elderly until they are elderly themselves.   This is the oldest story ever told.

Old people complaining about "kids these days" is definitely older.  By a lot.  And they're much louder about it.


And at least for the next decade, there are more of them because of the Boomers.

I know Fark generally rolls its eyes when a bash-the-boomer thread develops, but at the end of the day, Boomers have driven policy in this country since the 60s, and in general they have been a detriment to society.  They flip flopped on their ideals back and forth through the last fifty years, but ultimately you can mark whats important to them by the preponderance of commercials and tv over time.  in the 80s they were all "30 something" and "sisters" and Michelob, and now they are all about arthritis and erectile disfunction pills.

There is a reason they were called the "Me Generation."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: This is one of the arguments I keep hearing that "Big Pharma" is pushing vaccines to make $$$$$$.

Even at 3 doses the vaccines mean significantly less profit across the board than treating COVID.  If it was all about money they'd let this shiat run wild and reap profits they haven't seen ever.  Pop up tents all the over the place, get your payment info, give you a ton of shiat to treat symptoms, watch you die anyway, move on.


Exactly.

Revenue for vaccines is ridiculously low compared to what they get for statins or blood pressure meds or other "maintenance drugs".  Like on the same order of magnitude as OTC painkillers and Sudafed.

Vaccines are not a major profit center, at all.  They're a sideline for companies who'd much rather have you paying $80 a month, for the rest of your life, to keep your cholesterol in check.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: This is one of the arguments I keep hearing that "Big Pharma" is pushing vaccines to make $$$$$$.

Even at 3 doses the vaccines mean significantly less profit across the board than treating COVID.  If it was all about money they'd let this shiat run wild and reap profits they haven't seen ever.  Pop up tents all the over the place, get your payment info, give you a ton of shiat to treat symptoms, watch you die anyway, move on.


On the other hand, if everyone is dead, there's no one to make money from.

I suspect the math was done, and the numbers came back, "better do the vaccine."

/A+B+C=X. If X is more profitable than generating a vaccine, we don't make one.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: They aren't dying quick enough, that's the problem.


Problem is a lot of Medicare recipients are told not to get the vaccine due to health reasons or unable to actually get out and get the vaccine. I took my mom, Medicare recipient with Parkinson's to get vaccinated and she's good to go. I have tried for months to get someone to come in and give my dad his shots as he is a bilateral amputee and a stroke survivor whos right side is paralyzed. There is no group or doctor that will come give him these vaccine shots and he wants them.
At this point the only option I have found is to call medical transport, at 800 bucks a trip, to come haul him to the doctors office and hopefully get a shot there.
Anyone got a time machine? I want to go back around 30 yrs pls. This adult shiat sucks.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note:  if you're dumb enough to shop for Covid cures at the local feed & seed, please stay at home when things go south.  Have a loved one call the coroner when it's time.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

freakay: Khellendros: Stud Gerbil: Younger people always whine about the cost of the elderly until they are elderly themselves.   This is the oldest story ever told.

Old people complaining about "kids these days" is definitely older.  By a lot.  And they're much louder about it.

And at least for the next decade, there are more of them because of the Boomers.

I know Fark generally rolls its eyes when a bash-the-boomer thread develops, but at the end of the day, Boomers have driven policy in this country since the 60s, and in general they have been a detriment to society.  They flip flopped on their ideals back and forth through the last fifty years, but ultimately you can mark whats important to them by the preponderance of commercials and tv over time.  in the 80s they were all "30 something" and "sisters" and Michelob, and now they are all about arthritis and erectile disfunction pills.

There is a reason they were called the "Me Generation."


Yep, Boomers had 10x the wealth of millennials when they where oir age. But they have since saddle our generation with credit scores and predatory lending practices, oh and they made more and more debt non excusable in bankruptcy. They literally rigged the system against us and then mocked us as it left us in ruins.

And now all their minds are so eaten up by the years of leaded gas fumes and eating paint chips that they are buying into some of stupiest crazy in all history. Completely devoid of common sense and reason, driving by nothing else but fear of losing the world they already destroyed.
 
acad1228
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.


I agree, but let's take that a bit farther. Let's require vaccinations in order to receive any government assistance.
 
Juc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well costs a lot more than just letting them die too.
If the USA was actually big on preventative care, there'd be some sort of universal coverage for at least going to a family doctor.
 
wild9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last argument I heard was "People still get COVID even when vaccinated so what's the point?"

"So you don't clog up the hospital and die ya big dummy"

Beyond that, just from reading comments here on Fark it seems the lasting effects from it are pretty rough.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Somebody posted this on Facebook.
This is what some folks are thinking, I guess.
[Fark user image 425x483]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.

Maybe a Death Panel could decide whether they get treatment.  Conservative love talking about Death Panels.
Man, I cannot wait to see the design on that new aircraft color. I hope they go with a different color than battleship grey...


I once saw a documentary where they had a Navy ship painted with multiple bright neon colors in puzzle piece shapes. It was an interesting optical illusion in that, at least on camera, it was less visible than a uniformly gray ship as there was no recognizable outline to draw the eyes' attention.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why if these numbers keep rising like this, in two years covid will have killed 17 trillion anti vaxxers
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Somebody posted this on Facebook.
This is what some folks are thinking, I guess.
[Fark user image 425x483]


The most idiotic thing about that dumbass meme is that they only profit if you agree to treatment. Which these morons are not doing.  It's like saying "The companies that tell you their food is good profit when you're hungry" and watching them go on a hunger strike.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.


I had a funny and a sad reading your comment.

Yes, I completely agree that Medicare, and all insurance companies, should drop antivaxxers.  They already boot people who need their help, so the precedent has been established.  Let's use it for good.

I hope triaging patients based on vaccination status becomes a thing nationwide.  Because fark them.  They put everyone at risk and then expect to be cared for when they inevitably get sick?  No.  Just no.  Back of the line, asshole.

No vax, no prompt service.  The hospital needs to treat the innocent people the antivaxxers made ill.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Somebody posted this on Facebook.
This is what some folks are thinking, I guess.
[Fark user image 425x483]


I am more than happy to see people opt out of taking Doctors advise, as long as they also avoid Doctors offices and Hospitals when the inevitable inevitably happens.

There has been concern that being post scarcity has reduced selection pressure and reversed Darwinism.  A good round of 'I don't trust dem greedy docters' should goose the species evolution along nicely.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Bullshiat.    Americans over 65 are vaxxed at a much higher rate than those 40-64 and even  higher than those aged 18-39.   The percentage goes up evenly starting at age 12.   Of course older people require hospitalizion more frequently ... for COVID and everything else.   But it's not for lack of being vaxxed per capita.

Younger people always whine about the cost of the elderly until they are elderly themselves.   This is the oldest story ever told.


Yeah, not seeing anyone complaining about old people and their healthcare costs.  I don't watch Fox News though, so all I see are younger folks complaining that the elderly have to pay so much for their healthcare.
 
freakay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.

I had a funny and a sad reading your comment.

Yes, I completely agree that Medicare, and all insurance companies, should drop antivaxxers.  They already boot people who need their help, so the precedent has been established.  Let's use it for good.

I hope triaging patients based on vaccination status becomes a thing nationwide.  Because fark them.  They put everyone at risk and then expect to be cared for when they inevitably get sick?  No.  Just no.  Back of the line, asshole.

No vax, no prompt service.  The hospital needs to treat the innocent people the antivaxxers made ill.


I think Biden's point yesterday is that we have reached that point where its time to play hard ball with people who dont want to listen.  And in tis case, I think Biden can play even harder with this, and smack down Republican governors.  yeah, he might lose in 2024.  But he will have saved a hell of a lot of people because this shiat for brains will be put in their place.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How much is medicare paying for the vaccine? One would think the bills would be 1500 or 15000 times higher as

everyone knows American hospitals charge insanely overinflated prices for a basic human right oops I mean

health care.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

freakay: ViolentEastCoastCity: NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.

I had a funny and a sad reading your comment.

Yes, I completely agree that Medicare, and all insurance companies, should drop antivaxxers.  They already boot people who need their help, so the precedent has been established.  Let's use it for good.

I hope triaging patients based on vaccination status becomes a thing nationwide.  Because fark them.  They put everyone at risk and then expect to be cared for when they inevitably get sick?  No.  Just no.  Back of the line, asshole.

No vax, no prompt service.  The hospital needs to treat the innocent people the antivaxxers made ill.

I think Biden's point yesterday is that we have reached that point where its time to play hard ball with people who dont want to listen.  And in tis case, I think Biden can play even harder with this, and smack down Republican governors.  yeah, he might lose in 2024.  But he will have saved a hell of a lot of people because this shiat for brains will be put in their place.


I got an email from moveon.com with the subject, "TRUMP BEATS BIDEN IN 2024 POLL," or some sh*t.  They can be kind of alarmist, so I rolled my eyes and deleted it, but just the thought of Trump running and winning again put the fear of god in me, so to speak.

I hope Biden turns it over to Kamala.  I think folks would come out in drives for her.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Spice Must Flow: Somebody posted this on Facebook.
This is what some folks are thinking, I guess.
[Fark user image 425x483]

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Oh man, I can hear the Patriotic Choking Noises through the picture!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any fiscal conservative would demand mandatory vaccinations.

/END OF TRANSMISSION.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Simple, if they are unvaccinated drop them from Medicare immediately and let them die.

See? Now we can afford another aircraft carrier.


What if we build the aircraft carrier out of their fat bloated corpses? Savings! Green reuse!
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

freakay: Khellendros: Stud Gerbil: Younger people always whine about the cost of the elderly until they are elderly themselves.   This is the oldest story ever told.

Old people complaining about "kids these days" is definitely older.  By a lot.  And they're much louder about it.

And at least for the next decade, there are more of them because of the Boomers.

I know Fark generally rolls its eyes when a bash-the-boomer thread develops, but at the end of the day, Boomers have driven policy in this country since the 60s, and in general they have been a detriment to society.  They flip flopped on their ideals back and forth through the last fifty years, but ultimately you can mark whats important to them by the preponderance of commercials and tv over time.  in the 80s they were all "30 something" and "sisters" and Michelob, and now they are all about arthritis and erectile disfunction pills.

There is a reason they were called the "Me Generation."


Yup they have and still are ruining the world.

"Greed is good" is their saying not mine.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Somebody posted this on Facebook.
This is what some folks are thinking, I guess.
[Fark user image image 425x483]


A nurse I know just got a physicians' assistant she worked with fired for selling ivermectin to idiots on the sly.

So I guess it's kinda true.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Get your damn shot.
 
