(Axios) Just ahead of the sacred anniversary, a major victory in The War on Terror
    Murica, Terrorism, Security, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Airport security, Artificial intelligence, September 11 attacks, Air safety  
hangloose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Airport security continues to evolve since 9/11, and it's possible that within the next decade or so, passengers will be able to sail through a virtually invisible screening portal without stopping."

Bad subby, bad headline.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That means shoes stay on, electronics stay in the bag and pockets don't have to be emptied.

*blinks* this cannot be happening
 
Dave2042
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

berylman: That means shoes stay on, electronics stay in the bag and pockets don't have to be emptied.

*blinks* this cannot be happening


As hangloose has pointed out, it isn't happening.
 
NoFarkingName
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The future is now
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why it matters: Everyone wants to avoid another terrorist attack like the one that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001. But the security measures put in place since then - while mostly effective -...

I've got a rock that keeps tigers away..

SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But the security measures put in place since then - while mostly effective -

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When all this insanity subsides a bit and you travel quite often, get Global Entry. The initial paperwork is a pain in the ass, but not having to stand in line for customs and other bureaucracy is worth it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
it's possible that within the next decade or so

Slow news day, huh?
 
hangloose
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: it's possible that within the next decade or so

Slow news day, huh?


Where were you when they built that ladder to heaven?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When all this insanity subsides a bit and you travel quite often, get Global Entry. The initial paperwork is a pain in the ass, but not having to stand in line for customs and other bureaucracy is worth it.


And for anyone traveling to Asia on a somewhat regular basis, also get the APEC card. GE+APEC has saved me countless hours in queue.

/And it's cool getting to use the diplomat lane, even though I sorta feel like a poseur.
//For me the paperwork was fine... the hassle was trying to schedule the interview.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As long as their scanners don't fark with my pacemaker, I'm OK.
Not really - something like the Total Recall system would be far better
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity, what's the appropriate gift for the 9/11 anniversary?
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hammettman: Out of curiosity, what's the appropriate gift for the 9/11 anniversary?


Liquor and guns.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or just lock the f*cking cockpit door and stop wasting billions of man-hours every year playing CSI:SkyCop on spring breakers. Air travel isn't special, and anyone who wants to kill an airliner's worth of people now can just park a van full of ANFO under any office building in the country.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: Out of curiosity, what's the appropriate gift for the 9/11 anniversary?


Skydiving lessons?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: Out of curiosity, what's the appropriate gift for the 9/11 anniversary?


Comprehensive no-fault collision insurance
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We are going to wake up to a shiatshow tomorrow, aren't we?
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: We are going to wake up to a shiatshow tomorrow, aren't we?


Oh it's gonna be real dumb.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Why it matters: Everyone wants to avoid another terrorist attack like the one that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001. But the security measures put in place since then - while mostly effective -...

I've got a rock that keeps tigers away..

[th.bing.com image 500x333]


I would like to acquire a majority stake in your anti-Al Qaeda tiger deterrent company.  My investors include several persons who work - uhhh, *have connections* at the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, so you know we're legit. We're talking guaranteed 8, maybe 9 figure contracts in the short term, and of course another bite of the apple at the IPO in a few years.

You'll stay on as the public face of the venture of course. My clients, uh, don't want their notoriety to overshadow the mission of Defending the American People.
 
