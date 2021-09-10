 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   If your girlfriend is drawing up a 17-page relationship contract two weeks after your first Tinder date, maybe she's not the right one for you   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
61
    More: Awkward, Gentlemen's agreement, English-language films, Agreement, 2007 singles, Interpersonal relationship, Annie Wright, Annie and Clarabel, Morgan Freeman  
•       •       •

1335 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 8:50 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake your death and move out of state.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't fit the basics onto an index card you'll never be successful
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or if you're into that kind of thing maybe she is.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: [Fark user image image 425x225]


Well-played.
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like a match made in arbitration.
He was good with it though, so best wishes to the lovely couple.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I knew a girl that if you wanted to date her you had to be marriage minded or she'd boot you to the curb. She found a taker and seems happy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [c.tenor.com image 436x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bazinga!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
17 years old and you've been "hurt in the past"....what past?! Life's gonna be a long slog for you, girl. Especially once word about your crazy ass gets out.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jackson Browne - Lawyers in Love 1983
Youtube rxyjA-CaPYY
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Regardless of how long the relationship has been... if she is drawing up a 17 page contract I am not signing it.  Unless it is a prenup where I get a bunch of money in the event of a divorce.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Annie Wright demanded he pay for date nights and buy her flowers twice a month.

The girlfriend also wanted her man in shape, and wrote into the agreement that working out five times a week was non negotiable.

In 10 years, the contract will have expanded 10 times.
 
lurkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the heck happened to plain ol' bangin' and just bein' cool?
You don't bring nuthin, ain't gonna be nuthin.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Her - wood smash.
He seems like he's yet to discover something about himself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does it include trips to Dirty Town?  I might hang around for a few weeks.
 
gar1013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thesharkman: I knew a girl that if you wanted to date her you had to be marriage minded or she'd boot you to the curb. She found a taker and seems happy.


At least she found a believable excuse to friendzone you.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Annie Wright demanded he pay for date nights and buy her flowers twice a month.

The girlfriend also wanted her man in shape, and wrote into the agreement that working out five times a week was non negotiable.

In 10 years, the contract will have expanded 10 times.


Her ass will have too
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Annie Wright demanded he pay for date nights and buy her flowers twice a month.

The girlfriend also wanted her man in shape, and wrote into the agreement that working out five times a week was non negotiable.

In 10 years, the contract will have expanded 10 times.


More like 40 weeks, along with her belly.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's amazing how well these tabloid rags can trigger men with their poorly written illustrated fantasies.
 
gar1013
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no, happy people freely agreeing to a relationship lifestyle that you don't like. Burn them at the stake.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i didn't read it all but when someone tells you who they are believe them.

That said it may be easier for her to lay the ground-rules she is comfortable with this way rather a rambling, contradiction laden series if "discussions" held over the next 1-500 months. also you'll have something to work from and she's actually considered some of what she does/does not want.

and at least the first bullet point she tacitly admits she might not always be right.
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Having a few basic rules or guidelines is fine.  It can set a good foundation for how you interact when things get difficult and make a lot of things easier.

A 17-page contract doesn't belong in a relationship unless at least one of you is rich and the document is a prenup.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"This has been a game changer. I'd recommend all couples have one. It's the best thing ever."

There you have it, relationships are that simple.

/Pro tip: Hide the knives before suggesting this to your partner
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Time for the next contestant... to come on down!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Fake your death and move out of state.


Move to an alternate dimension.

The thought of a partner chasing after me with a ream of papers in her hand and yelling about page 7 paragraph 8 sub paragraph L is not the dimension I want to live in.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What if bureaucracy and tedium is my kink?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A gentleman doesn't require a written contract and a cad will sign one with no intention of abiding by it.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Try this and see how fast things change.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Could she be....Satan?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, none of that would be enforceable as contrary to public policy.
 
wild9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why are all these weird ass relationship stories out of the UK?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She first met Michael Head on Tinder in October last year and they quickly become exclusive.


Man, everything about this story blows.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wild9: Why are all these weird ass relationship stories out of the UK?


Because we Brits like to point and laugh at weird-ass Americans - the couple live in Atlanta.

Now Comes the Part Where We Throw Our Heads Back and Laugh!
Youtube xn07GeZ7Psk
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

max_pooper: What if bureaucracy and tedium is my kink?


Oh, baby, tie me up with red tape!

I need you to submit that as a written request, in triplicate, notarized.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I dunno, let me check the contract and get back to you.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: max_pooper: What if bureaucracy and tedium is my kink?

Oh, baby, tie me up with red tape!

I need you to submit that as a written request, in triplicate, notarized.


Do I hear the call of the ravenous bugblatter beast of Traal?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

max_pooper: What if bureaucracy and tedium is my kink?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
veale728
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More red flags than China right there
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

frankb00th: 17 years old and you've been "hurt in the past"....what past?! Life's gonna be a long slog for you, girl. Especially once word about your crazy ass gets out.


You know how I know you didn't read beyond the headline?

/she's 21 - it's the contract that has 17 pages
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If the article is to be taken at face value, "Annie joked they should write down what they wanted from each other." And a seventeen-page contract is what they ended up with. So headline notwithstanding, it's not like she wrote the whole thing out and demanded he sign it.

Now, I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing, in principle, to explicitly communicate "no silent treatment, and take care of yourself, etc." in some way. I would, however, recoil at (a) a seventeen-page document and (b) anything that could be reasonably described as a "contract" (in a context like this one). But that's just me. This guy's a law student, so maybe he didn't blink at that. He might be the one who caused it to end up as the document it became.

If it works for them, it works. If the relationship ends up a train wreck, it was gonna happen regardless of whether they had a contract.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrparks: Could she be....Satan?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

veale728: More red flags than China right there


I believe the proper quote is:

More red flags than a North Korean military parade
 
wild9
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: wild9: Why are all these weird ass relationship stories out of the UK?

Because we Brits like to point and laugh at weird-ass Americans - the couple live in Atlanta.

[YouTube video: Now Comes the Part Where We Throw Our Heads Back and Laugh!]


This is Fark, I DNRTFA.
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least she's not the controlling type.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Harry Wagstaff: Fake your death and move out of state.

Move to an alternate dimension.

The thought of a partner chasing after me with a ream of papers in her hand and yelling about page 7 paragraph 8 sub paragraph L is not the dimension I want to live in.


A friend of mine had a girl tell him to make a list of 20 reasons why they should stay together. We all like to joke that she is still waiting on that list whenever someone mentions the name Nikki.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.