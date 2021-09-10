 Skip to content
(Forbes)   The Kraken is quaken   (forbes.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't this woman destitute and living in a cardboard box on a street corner again?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuthin's gonna happen and even when something does happen it won't be enough because I am edgy and cool.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Why isn't this woman destitute and living in a cardboard box on a street corner again?


Trump's rubes keep sending her money.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asked?
Requested?

Good luck with that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say on cracker websites that the Kraken is woke.

I thought Quake was a tax software package.
 
The Dangerous Toy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Asked?
Requested?

Good luck with that.


FTFA

"U.S. District Judge Linda Parker has already awarded attorneys fees to Michigan and Detroit and ordered they must be paid, but will now decide whether to grant the requests for those specific amounts."

Asked requested, as in, "You're absolutely going to pay, now we're just deciding what the justifiable amount is."
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the city of Detroit have asked far-right attorneys including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood to pay more than $200,000 in attorneys fees

Fark user imageView Full Size


You do not want to owe money to the City of Detroit.  Trust me on this one.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. So they'll pay some money that GOP donors provided them. They'll still end up profiting in the end.

Unless they face actual, meaningful consequences we're just setting up incentives to get more of this bullshiat.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Meh. So they'll pay some money that GOP donors provided them. They'll still end up profiting in the end.

Unless they face actual, meaningful consequences we're just setting up incentives to get more of this bullshiat.


This. Disbarment is the only solution
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it will be just like every other lawsuit award. They get the award. The idiots dont pay it for 7-10 years, it dissolves into smoke. That or they wrack up all these penalties in all these states and then file bankruptcy after hiding all their assets.
Lawyers kinda know how to game the legal system.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she doesn't pay the court hands it over to a 'recovery' agency.

They are not friendly...at all.
If she decides to go bankrupt, the normal banks and such get their pound of flesh. Then the recovery agency does.

If she doesn't go bankrupt then the recovery agency has a grand ole time harassing her.  She's settle probably $0.50 on the dollar with a collections agency if she doesn't go bankrupt. ($0.10 if she does but that will be out of her hands)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how they used 'arrest' people and 'lock them up' until they raised money for a charity?
"You are hereby remanded to Flint, Michigan until a time when your debt is paid.  You may have access to your phone and laptop for the sole purpose of procuring the requisite funds."  Gavel come down.  Bang.
/Man, I could have been a judge
//send in the next case.  Oh, this one has guilty written all over it.  Look at the defendant.  Farking guilty as fark.  Well, let's begin
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dangerous Toy: dothemath: Asked?
Requested?

Good luck with that.

FTFA

"U.S. District Judge Linda Parker has already awarded attorneys fees to Michigan and Detroit and ordered they must be paid, but will now decide whether to grant the requests for those specific amounts."

Asked requested, as in, "You're absolutely going to pay, now we're just deciding what the justifiable amount is."


These greasy weasels always seem to find a way to sleaze their way out of things.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.


Let me introduce you to the arm of the government known as the IRS
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Lin Wood is melting down quite nicely.   Both of them are wacky opportunists with rabid fans, but Wood is tripling down on his incompetence defense.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.


Good luck with that for them.  If the judge signs off on this (which she will, this is just a formality of paperwork), they are all liable together.  Not that they each owe 1/X of the penalty, but they owe it all as a combined entity.  The state of Michigan could go after any one or any subset of them to recoup the penalty.  And a state going after Rando McRanderson is generally a little more hard-edged than when going after a sitting President.  The state is going to pick the ones with the most easily seizable assets and gut them like a deer.  If said deer does not want to fall on their sword, they will have to sue everyone else to recoup their losses - or direct the state to a more appealing deer.  This generally turns into a free-for-all backstab fest as everyone makes sure the state knows about every asset of every other deer to spread the pain around, or present a juicer target for the state.  For instance, if Lin Wood has a spare box of Thin Mints he has been hoarding, one of the low-hanging lawyers is going to tattle on him to Michigan.  And he is going to release every communique he has ever received about possible assets the others have.  The problem Michigan will have in this will not be collecting the money - it will be in investigating the murders that will result.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is more severe than Forbes let's on...(video under 1 minute)

Powell, Wood, & Kraken Team Face Disbarment #Shorts
Youtube LHsYk9TPkjM
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whippersnapper: mongbiohazard: Meh. So they'll pay some money that GOP donors provided them. They'll still end up profiting in the end.

Unless they face actual, meaningful consequences we're just setting up incentives to get more of this bullshiat.

This. Disbarment is the only solution


The judge has already sent the case to the various state boards for that.  This is not an either/or situation.  Quit acting like everything is a Perry Mason episode.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she can start doing those birthday greetings videos like Rudy to raise the funds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: If she doesn't pay the court hands it over to a 'recovery' agency.

They are not friendly...at all.
If she decides to go bankrupt, the normal banks and such get their pound of flesh. Then the recovery agency does.

If she doesn't go bankrupt then the recovery agency has a grand ole time harassing her.  She's settle probably $0.50 on the dollar with a collections agency if she doesn't go bankrupt. ($0.10 if she does but that will be out of her hands)


Harry Freakstorm - Recovery Specialist
Hello, Ms Powell.  I'll be around until you're payment has been made.  Now, I've already sold everything I could, so we're $25 closer to be done.  I should have negotiated harder, but that's not my thing.  I gotcha a storage locker for you to live in.  There's a Circle K nearby for bathroom stuff but you gotta buy something.

Now, I got this idea to raise the rest of your legal fees.  Two words:  GILF Pron.  You got a nurse ratchet thing and I think we can monetize that.  Money won't poor in but maybe some humiliations pron will bring in the shekels
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Walker: Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.

Let me introduce you to the arm of the government known as the IRS


The same IRS that has been auditing Trump's taxes since 2011 because he needs to repay $100 million? That one? They've been "auditing" him 10 years now. Longer than World War 1 and World War 2 (combined). I have no faith in them.

Trump's $72.9 million tax refund covering multiple years of paid taxes is currently under audit by the IRS.[45][58] The audit began in 2011 and has not been resolved as of 2020.[58] In the event the IRS determines the refund was improper, Trump would be required to repay more than $100 million,[45][58]
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Meh. So they'll pay some money that GOP donors provided them. They'll still end up profiting in the end.

Unless they face actual, meaningful consequences we're just setting up incentives to get more of this bullshiat.


at least there is satisfaction in knowing that there every waking moment has to be spent thinking about this sort of thing instead of what other rift they can get involved with. I am somewhat satisfied with the idea that they are now finding out.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: They say on cracker websites that the Kraken is woke.

I thought Quake was a tax software package.


It was a cereal promoted in the 60s by Jay Ward.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: The same IRS that has been auditing Trump's taxes since 2011 because he needs to repay $100 million? That one? They've been "auditing" him 10 years now. Longer than World War 1 and World War 2 (combined). I have no faith in them.


They still only half an Afghanistan.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm pleased they're going after her and Rudy, but why haven't they gone after Ali Alexander?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every phase of the FO from FAFO for these lawyers, and I have the same image:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Was it all worth it, for Former Guy?"
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "You are hereby remanded to Flint, Michigan until a time when your debt is paid.  You may have access to your phone and laptop for the sole purpose of procuring the requisite funds."


Flint, nah.

There are a lot poorer and more empty areas of the state to throw her in. Dump her somewhere in Iron County and tell her to get a job when there aren't any.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope that this is just the beginning of the storm, and that--eventually--when one goes to prison they'll all go. I'd really enjoy that show. Stopping the spiel, the Big Lie that they've been perpetuating, isn't enough; these people need to start receiving sealed indictments along with prison time. Follow the breadcrumbs, the money, and start charging these sheeple with crimes.

I hear that they recently opened up some space at Gitmo, maybe the plan is to spirit them away in secrecy, and hold them in cells under a pizza shop in Cuba.

/Adrenochrome
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phalamir: Walker: Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.

Good luck with that for them.  If the judge signs off on this (which she will, this is just a formality of paperwork), they are all liable together.  Not that they each owe 1/X of the penalty, but they owe it all as a combined entity.  The state of Michigan could go after any one or any subset of them to recoup the penalty.  And a state going after Rando McRanderson is generally a little more hard-edged than when going after a sitting President.  The state is going to pick the ones with the most easily seizable assets and gut them like a deer.  If said deer does not want to fall on their sword, they will have to sue everyone else to recoup their losses - or direct the state to a more appealing deer.  This generally turns into a free-for-all backstab fest as everyone makes sure the state knows about every asset of every other deer to spread the pain around, or present a juicer target for the state.  For instance, if Lin Wood has a spare box of Thin Mints he has been hoarding, one of the low-hanging lawyers is going to tattle on him to Michigan.  And he is going to release every communique he has ever received about possible assets the others have.  The problem Michigan will have in this will not be collecting the money - it will be in investigating the murders that will result.


Sort of like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red3469
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sasquach: This is more severe than Forbes let's on...(video under 1 minute)

[YouTube video: Powell, Wood, & Kraken Team Face Disbarment #Shorts]


And when they sue each other to determine amount of responsibility for each one, they will also be determining how much of the 1.6billion $ each one can be liable for.

This will folllow them the rest of their, their heirs, and their associates for life.
 
ENS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.


I would guess she has some kind of professional liability insurance, so trying to undermine American democracy will cost her about 8k in premiums.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: phalamir: Walker: Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.

Good luck with that for them.  If the judge signs off on this (which she will, this is just a formality of paperwork), they are all liable together.  Not that they each owe 1/X of the penalty, but they owe it all as a combined entity.  The state of Michigan could go after any one or any subset of them to recoup the penalty.  And a state going after Rando McRanderson is generally a little more hard-edged than when going after a sitting President.  The state is going to pick the ones with the most easily seizable assets and gut them like a deer.  If said deer does not want to fall on their sword, they will have to sue everyone else to recoup their losses - or direct the state to a more appealing deer.  This generally turns into a free-for-all backstab fest as everyone makes sure the state knows about every asset of every other deer to spread the pain around, or present a juicer target for the state.  For instance, if Lin Wood has a spare box of Thin Mints he has been hoarding, one of the low-hanging lawyers is going to tattle on him to Michigan.  And he is going to release every communique he has ever received about possible assets the others have.  The problem Michigan will have in this will not be collecting the money - it will be in investigating the murders that will result.

Sort of like this:

[Fark user image 800x450]


Wait, more like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Now, I got this idea to raise the rest of your legal fees.  Two words:  GILF Pron.  You got a nurse ratchet thing and I think we can monetize that.  Money won't poor in but maybe some humiliations pron will bring in the shekels


I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

/It would have cost you nothing to not post that
//What a terrible day to have eyes
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ENS: would guess she has some kind of professional liability insurance, so trying to undermine American democracy will cost her about 8k in premiums.


Would insurance even cover frivolous/fraudulent litigation?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Meh. So they'll pay some money that GOP donors provided them. They'll still end up profiting in the end.

Unless they face actual, meaningful consequences we're just setting up incentives to get more of this bullshiat.


Yeah, but then the rubes have less money.  So, at least there's that.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: OtherLittleGuy: phalamir: Walker: Good luck getting the money. Trump's lackeys have learned from him just to never pay your bills.

Good luck with that for them.  If the judge signs off on this (which she will, this is just a formality of paperwork), they are all liable together.  Not that they each owe 1/X of the penalty, but they owe it all as a combined entity.  The state of Michigan could go after any one or any subset of them to recoup the penalty.  And a state going after Rando McRanderson is generally a little more hard-edged than when going after a sitting President.  The state is going to pick the ones with the most easily seizable assets and gut them like a deer.  If said deer does not want to fall on their sword, they will have to sue everyone else to recoup their losses - or direct the state to a more appealing deer.  This generally turns into a free-for-all backstab fest as everyone makes sure the state knows about every asset of every other deer to spread the pain around, or present a juicer target for the state.  For instance, if Lin Wood has a spare box of Thin Mints he has been hoarding, one of the low-hanging lawyers is going to tattle on him to Michigan.  And he is going to release every communique he has ever received about possible assets the others have.  The problem Michigan will have in this will not be collecting the money - it will be in investigating the murders that will result.

Sort of like this:

[Fark user image 800x450]

Wait, more like this:

[Fark user image 850x606]


Wait a minute. Why is there an alligator here?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Funny how all the anti-Trump Farkholes overlook the most important part of the article - the judge is allowing the suit against Dominion to continue. That means the judge feels there is enough merit in the potential fraud claims to allow adjudication.

There -was- fraud. It's been shown. Not on the scale to change the election, only idiots think that, but fraud has been shown and must be investigated.

Or, is illegal activity okay as long as it only benefits YOUR candidate? That what Farkholes seem to be trying to say.
 
Incansus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how all the anti-Drumpf Farkholes overlook the most important part of the article - the judge is allowing the suit against Dominion to continue. That means the judge feels there is enough merit in the potential fraud claims to allow adjudication.

There -was- fraud. It's been shown. Not on the scale to change the election, only idiots think that, but fraud has been shown and must be investigated.

Or, is illegal activity okay as long as it only benefits YOUR candidate? That what Farkholes seem to be trying to say.


Which illegal activity ISN'Tbeing investigated?
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how all the anti-Trump Farkholes overlook the most important part of the article - the judge is allowing the suit against Dominion to continue. That means the judge feels there is enough merit in the potential fraud claims to allow adjudication.

There -was- fraud. It's been shown. Not on the scale to change the election, only idiots think that, but fraud has been shown and must be investigated.

Or, is illegal activity okay as long as it only benefits YOUR candidate? That what Farkholes seem to be trying to say.


The part of the article that says Dominion's lawsuit against Mr. 9/11 and the Krakhead team is going forward as they are being sued for $1.3 billion each and then there's the Fox News lawsuit. That proves there was fraud? Maybe you should sit this one out champ!
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: There -was- fraud. It's been shown. Not on the scale to change the election, only idiots think that, but fraud has been shown and must be investigated.


The fraud was on the part of republicans.  Or are you referring to that BS 'report' from the AZ loonies?  You know, the one that only cited two examples, both of which were debunked by a two minute google search?
 
