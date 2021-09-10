 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Love thy neighbour. Sure, why not? Pay their £2400 water bill? Get bent, hippie   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Money, Water supply, Payment, Credit card, Thames Water, Russell Attree, Measuring instrument, River Thames  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple were left perplexed after receiving eye-watering yearly charges for their water useage only to discover they were being billed for their neighbour's use as well.

Even Jesus would cut a biatch for that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: A couple were left perplexed after receiving eye-watering yearly charges for their water useage only to discover they were being billed for their neighbour's use as well.

Even Jesus would cut a biatch for that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
2400 GBP? Wouldn't that water all of Kent?

England's Garden. One of 42 or so.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lsherm: A couple were left perplexed after receiving eye-watering yearly charges for their water useage only to discover they were being billed for their neighbour's use as well.

Even Jesus would cut a biatch for that.

[Fark user image 424x392]


Jesus would die for a Klondike bar.

Who can blame him? Let them cast the first stone.

Is it Kosher to open the refrigerator door on the Sabbath?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brantgoose: 2400 GBP? Wouldn't that water all of Kent?

England's Garden. One of 42 or so.


You go through a lot of water when you boil all your meals.
 
