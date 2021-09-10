 Skip to content
(BBC)   German soccer player fined $2,000 for punching his girlfriend... no... wait... $2,000,000   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...prosecutors accused Boateng of wilful bodily harm, throwing a lamp and a small cooling box at his former partner while holidaying in the Caribbean in July 2018...the woman said Boateng had punched her, pulled her hair, bitten her on the head and insulted her during an altercation.

I had a few exes like that. And I cherish their obituaries.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For 2,000,000 she could hire Mike Tyson to punch him back.  The bite would be a freebie.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reads like he should be paying it from prison.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
