 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   At least they didn't drive the tanks over them   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Creepy, national security unit, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Security, National security, Geneva, Hong Kong Alliance hand, financial records  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Feel for those people. I'm just waiting for a revolt and china to blast the city to the ground.
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was teaching English in Shanghai about 20 years ago and some of the local teachers would often ask me about this and the angrily tell me that nothing happened and it was all made up by the West. Absolutely insane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And down the Memory Hole it goes...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They were still open?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It isn't often that people say "things were better under the British empire!"

I think this might be the exception to the rule.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.