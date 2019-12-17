 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   California may require menstrual products in public schools, after women's rights advocates say this should be done, period   (local21news.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, public schools, menstrual products, Public library, Society  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 7:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How the fark is this not already a thing?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There were no registered opponents and few opposition votes."

Progress!
Free blood-catch products for all!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Our district recently took out the part about having to go to the nurse (yes we still have one. A full time RN) and ask. They decided to put free dispensers in all girls' bathrooms in the district. Which is great. Except they meant ALL. From Pre-K up. So our four year olds have access to menstrual products whenever they might need them.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Our district recently took out the part about having to go to the nurse (yes we still have one. A full time RN) and ask. They decided to put free dispensers in all girls' bathrooms in the district. Which is great. Except they meant ALL. From Pre-K up. So our four year olds have access to menstrual products whenever they might need them.


Goes a long way towards normalizing them from an early age.

"Ideally, Garcia said, menstrual products would be as common in restrooms as toilet paper and paper towels."
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They have to go with the flow.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're softer than school quality tissues and useful during allergy season

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. It's a natural bodily process and should be normalized as such just like any other, and not stigmatized.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Our district recently took out the part about having to go to the nurse (yes we still have one. A full time RN) and ask. They decided to put free dispensers in all girls' bathrooms in the district. Which is great. Except they meant ALL. From Pre-K up. So our four year olds have access to menstrual products whenever they might need them.


Started bleeding 5 days before my 11th birthday. I was 10...middle of 5th grade. So yeah. And young girls need to SEE these products BEFORE their body starts bleeding. I fully believe "Are you there, god? It's me, Margaret." should be required reading in 3rd grade.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And they can double as wound care if there is a school shooting.


/unfortunately that's only partly snarky
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sure. Go for it. Make tax-payers pay for. People who've worked hard for their money paying for someone else's comfort. Surprise.
They wouldn't even be menstruating if abortion was illegal.


"""""""""""¿

/seriously though, I wouldn't be surprised if Texas bans c-sections next
//"If God wanted you to give birth through your tummy he would have given you another vagina"
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Megathuma: How the fark is this not already a thing?


Uptight Christian's, men who find it icky and cost cutters.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Good. It's a natural bodily process and should be normalized as such just like any other, and not stigmatized.


It's amazing when you put it through the lens of a hygiene product, right? Would you expect to go into a bathroom without toilet paper? Or soap? Or paper towels? How's this different?

/waiting fir the day bidets also become the norm
//they'll probably be in-toilet ones like they have in Turkey
///on Amazon for around $30, that you can install yourself.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With no strings attached?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Megathuma: How the fark is this not already a thing?


Because the boys footbawl team doesn't need pads, wipes or tampons.

Duh.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Smoking GNU: Good. It's a natural bodily process and should be normalized as such just like any other, and not stigmatized.

It's amazing when you put it through the lens of a hygiene product, right? Would you expect to go into a bathroom without toilet paper? Or soap? Or paper towels? How's this different?

/waiting fir the day bidets also become the norm
//they'll probably be in-toilet ones like they have in Turkey
///on Amazon for around $30, that you can install yourself.


I wonder what the single ply equivalent of a tampon is.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
About bloody time!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sure. Go for it. Make tax-payers pay for. People who've worked hard for their money paying for someone else's comfort. Surprise.
They wouldn't even be menstruating if abortion was illegal.


"""""""""""¿

/seriously though, I wouldn't be surprised if Texas bans c-sections next
//"If God wanted you to give birth through your tummy he would have given you another vagina"


That's just more dollars they're taking away from the football team.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Huts?
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a much better idea than having the janitor toss sawdust on Jenny because she didn't have a pad and needed one.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Resident Muslim: Smoking GNU: Good. It's a natural bodily process and should be normalized as such just like any other, and not stigmatized.

It's amazing when you put it through the lens of a hygiene product, right? Would you expect to go into a bathroom without toilet paper? Or soap? Or paper towels? How's this different?

/waiting fir the day bidets also become the norm
//they'll probably be in-toilet ones like they have in Turkey
///on Amazon for around $30, that you can install yourself.

I wonder what the single ply equivalent of a tampon is.


That's not funny.
They'll probably come up with the equivalent of that enormous, smooth toilet paper roll that's like aluminum foil; too smooth to be useful, and if you crumple it, the creases could cut you.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yay. Too bad this wasn't done decades ago.

/lives in Garcia's district
 
docilej
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They better be stocking them in ALL the bathrooms!!!
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Our district recently took out the part about having to go to the nurse (yes we still have one. A full time RN) and ask. They decided to put free dispensers in all girls' bathrooms in the district. Which is great. Except they meant ALL. From Pre-K up. So our four year olds have access to menstrual products whenever they might need them.


There are women dying because periods are still considered icky/evil, so I'm fine with preschoolers seeing tampons along with toilet paper and soap. https://www.npr.org/sections/go​atsands​oda/2019/12/17/787808530/menstrual-hut​s-are-illegal-in-nepal-so-why-are-wome​n-still-dying-in-them

/ Yes, I'm fun at parties.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay, but they should be made available to the boys as well. Taco Bell don't f*ck around, and Chipotlaway is expensive.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Megathuma: How the fark is this not already a thing?

Because the boys footbawl team doesn't need pads, wipes or tampons.

Duh.


They just need better branding.  I've seen ads for a product floating around (example the back of the trunks on one of the recent boxing photoshop contests) for something call "Man Wipes".  I m not certain, but I think these are just baby wet wipes dipped in Axe for so men will finally wipe their asses properly.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Our district recently took out the part about having to go to the nurse (yes we still have one. A full time RN) and ask. They decided to put free dispensers in all girls' bathrooms in the district. Which is great. Except they meant ALL. From Pre-K up. So our four year olds have access to menstrual products whenever they might need them.


Maybe I don't live in an afluent enough area of the state. Maybe my school district is a lawless wasteland of hedonism.

I have never seen a pre-K only school that wasn't private. And in elementary school, I don't remember armed guards guarding the bathrooms and checking your birth certificate and stopping you from using the 1 foot tall toilets.

What next? Shall we complain that a first aid kit or an AED in a school should be taken out because the students can't use them? If only adults were allowed in school. Alas.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: AppleOptionEsc: Megathuma: How the fark is this not already a thing?

Because the boys footbawl team doesn't need pads, wipes or tampons.

Duh.

They just need better branding.  I've seen ads for a product floating around (example the back of the trunks on one of the recent boxing photoshop contests) for something call "Man Wipes".  I m not certain, but I think these are just baby wet wipes dipped in Axe for so men will finally wipe their asses properly.


Anyone who doesn't have a Washlet or bidet is not cleaning their ass properly.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Megathuma: How the fark is this not already a thing?


Patriarchy
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

docilej: They better be stocking them in ALL the bathrooms!!!


Bad idea. Some doofus will be monitoring the bathroom accusing this kid or that for being trans when he looks at the machine.

I've learned an awful lot reading materials that weren't really meant for my demographic.)
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.