(KING 5 News)   With Cowlitz County morgue maxed out due to Covid, coroner says staff is being "creative" to maintain cold storage, requests more reefers   (king5.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm sure a couple of hefty tokes will make you feel better, but I don't know what it'll do about the corpse storage shortage.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Helpful photo of reefers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"In a totally unrelated story, this weekend we're having a big charity chili cook-off -- Texas-style, all meat and no beans!"
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pre-dig some holes, fill them with the bodies, let the families exhume and reinter them at their leisure.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should stop counting all those deaths as covid so they'll have more room.

They're so dumb!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could always throw away the vaccines they're not using... and use the vaccine freezers for the dead anti vaxxers

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Lateral thinking, people!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google maps shows that the Columbia River runs right along the county and then right on down to the Pacific. I'm sure they could charter a barge to make a couple runs per week.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Cowlitz County morgue can hold 10 bodies. Over the past weekend it housed 19 bodies, Davidson said.

So it can hold 19 bodies?

Q: "What is a supersaturated solution?"
A: "A super-saturated solution is one that holds more than it can hold."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So stacking them like cord wood?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

felching pen: I'm sure a couple of hefty tokes will make you feel better, but I don't know what it'll do about the corpse storage shortage.


Munchies
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not content to suck all our resources dry in life, antivaxxers have to do it in death too. Put the bodies in a goddamn wood chipper and let's move on
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How much is a contractor grade woodchipper?

Just asking questions.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Google maps shows that the Columbia River runs right along the county and then right on down to the Pacific. I'm sure they could charter a barge to make a couple runs per week.


Ahhhhh the Viking solution.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seems to me any owner/operator truckers w/reefer trailers could make a little extra coin renting them out
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cowlitz of the County was my favorite Kenny Rogers song.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Totally unrelated, but that's the same place that emailed me asking for my famous Soylent Green recipe! Small world, huh?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Halloween is coming up next month and you find yourself with an abundance of corpses. What do you do? Make zombie lawn decorations for Halloween naturally. These things sell like Christmas trees.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Not content to suck all our resources dry in life, antivaxxers have to do it in death too. Put the bodies in a goddamn wood chipper and let's move on


As much as I like the optics the reality of aerosolized covid corpses seems dangerous to morgue workers and neighbors.

Maybe feed them to bears.
 
lurkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some incinerators burn multiple fuel types.
The average 'Murrican carries a lot of extra "fuel oil".
Come on, maga, light my fiyah...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What do they do with dead horses?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What do they do with dead horses?


Beat them?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: "In a totally unrelated story, this weekend we're having a big charity chili cook-off -- Texas-style, all meat and no beans!"


Fark user imageView Full Size

Its all in the meat.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure animals at the local zoo would welcome some long pig into their diets.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Refers? Madness!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Massive burn pit
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not slowing down. It's like a water slide where people won't move out of the way at the bottom.
 
Romans 7 19
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a resident of Cowlitz County, I'm really getting a kick...

Trump voting, anti-vax, drug filled hell hole.  But hey...the new morgue's under construction...and the coroner's a real winner...

https://tdn.com/news/local/employee-t​i​p-in-2018-led-to-cowlitz-county-corone​r-fraud-investigation/article_bf2c53ef​-8e4b-5466-9922-c5a33aff43b7.html
 
Tymast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Haunted house/hay ride?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x637]


Welcome to Howard Johnson's Ice Cream Parlour. Home of the only ice box West of the Pecos.

Oops! Wrong show!
 
LedLawless
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More reefer has certainly been a big part of what's gotten me through plague times.
 
