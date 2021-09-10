 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   11' 8", meet 10' 10". You two probably have lots of fun stories to share   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That road should be lowered.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . . truck carrying vehicles with Carmax plates struck the 10-foot, 10-inch bridge, toppling a Ford Escape and compacting a Jeep Grand Cherokee. . .

I am dying to make a "nothing of value was lost" joke.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: That'll buff right out.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Bondo.  Lots of Bondo.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Infamous Low Bridge In Pennsylvania Just Destroyed Two Cars In Shipment

Go home article Headline, you'ure drunk.

The DRIVER destroyed the cars. Bridge just sittin there minding its own bidness.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ieerto: An Infamous Low Bridge In Pennsylvania Just Destroyed Two Cars In Shipment

Go home article Headline, you'ure drunk.

The DRIVER destroyed the cars. Bridge just sittin there minding its own bidness.


Looks like the bridge lobby got itself a sock puppet.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ieerto: An Infamous Low Bridge In Pennsylvania Just Destroyed Two Cars In Shipment

Go home article Headline, you'ure drunk.

The DRIVER destroyed the cars. Bridge just sittin there minding its own bidness.


Came here to say this.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got one of these near me that claims regular victims. Put a string or a sensor across the road that activates traffic lights at the bridge if it detects an overheight vehicle - people seem to take more notiice of lights than text.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A used Ford Escape and a Jeep Grand Cherokee?  Carmax is out $100s of dollars!!
Kidding. My ex-fiancée had a 2004 Grand Cherokee with the straight-6. That car was indestructible.
/I miss that car
//but not her
///miss the sex though
////with her, not the car
 
GalFisk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: That road should be lowered.


That driver should be smartened.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Imagine if me and my girl were those heights....
 
Sasquach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What on earth was a lip balm truck doing carrying these cars...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Imagine if me and my girl were those heights....


You'd have to be careful in the tunnel, too.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GalFisk: BrerRobot: That road should be lowered.

That driver should be smartened.


Can't fix stupid, but how to prevent so much stupid from happening at one place?
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

King Keepo: Got one of these near me that claims regular victims. Put a string or a sensor across the road that activates traffic lights at the bridge if it detects an overheight vehicle - people seem to take more notiice of lights than text.


a couple of the worst offenders in the uk have had that done.

People still hit them.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: King Keepo: Got one of these near me that claims regular victims. Put a string or a sensor across the road that activates traffic lights at the bridge if it detects an overheight vehicle - people seem to take more notiice of lights than text.

a couple of the worst offenders in the uk have had that done.

People still hit them.


There will always be idiots who think *they* can make it under the bridge.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meh. Somebody was just saved the ignominy of being seen driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Well done, dipshiat truck driver dude/dudette.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: King Keepo: Got one of these near me that claims regular victims. Put a string or a sensor across the road that activates traffic lights at the bridge if it detects an overheight vehicle - people seem to take more notiice of lights than text.

a couple of the worst offenders in the uk have had that done.

People still hit them.


11'8" proved that putting sensors and traffic lights just causes people to speed up to beat the lights.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, that bridge kinda reminds me of this road in SE Ohio near Hocking Hills State Park. We found ourselves on this road this summer in our tallish vehicle (4Runner). The problem is that it is on a blind left hand curve and you really have to watch swinging into oncoming traffic if you cross the centerline to avoid it. And that's in a car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: A used Ford Escape and a Jeep Grand Cherokee?  Carmax is out $100s of dollars!!
Kidding. My ex-fiancée had a 2004 Grand Cherokee with the straight-6. That car was indestructible.
/I miss that car
//but not her
///miss the sex though
////with her, not the car


I thought those early 2000s Jeeps were the ones that chewed through transmissions. Maybe that was the late 90s ones.
 
