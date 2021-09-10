 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   France fast-tracks citizenship to 12,000 foreigners who "proved their commitment to the Republic" by working on the front lines through the pandemic   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, France, John Spacey, Nationality law, Nationality, Naturalization, Massif Central, frontline workers, Spacey lives  
•       •       •

82 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 4:31 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because really, why should we just accept that we are all human beings who should get the same treatment regardless of where we were born right? Lets just keep putting up artificial barriers to progress so that stupid old people can cling to the power they have and hold the species back instead of letting us move forward into a brighter future
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice.  Looks like a nation is actually trying to help/thank people that stepped up.   Neat.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does anyone want to guess which GOP politician will be the first to come up with a law that is whatever the opposite of that would be because France?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CERVIX GRANTEES SITIZENSHIP!!!
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Because really, why should we just accept that we are all human beings who should get the same treatment regardless of where we were born right? Lets just keep putting up artificial barriers to progress so that stupid old people can cling to the power they have and hold the species back instead of letting us move forward into a brighter future


Can we not with this stupid horseshiat
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Does anyone want to guess which GOP politician will be the first to come up with a law that is whatever the opposite of that would be because France?


We already deny and deport Afghani interpreters for the U.S. military. Looking extra hard at frontline workers isn't any more work than ICE already does. So I'm not sure what new GOP legislation would need to be done, other than get rid of a Democrat president.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.