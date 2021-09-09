 Skip to content
 
(Capital Gazette)   Crazy semen prick by crazy Stemen prick leads to prison   (capitalgazette.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Plea, Sting, Alford plea, Supermarket, Thomas Stemen, Hypodermic needle, Prison, Woman  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WTF?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So is she pregnant with a butt baby now?

/not sure how any of this works
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Walker: So is she pregnant with a butt baby now?

/not sure how any of this works


fb- is not the father.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do to it wrong on So Many Levels at once.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Stemen didn't use a pistil.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking psycho
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just wrong
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he thought he was a squid?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the Niles semen bandit around my parts.   He carried a cup of his semen and threw it on women outside a K-Mart.   It was a kinder, gentler time.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: How do to it wrong on So Many Levels at once.


Unless you're a bedbug.

This sick fark should've gotten the full sentences, consecutively not concurrent.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: WTF?


I don't think there is another worthy expression. Site freaked out on me, I'm hoping he's in prison. Hopefully in prison for a very long time.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin breaths a sigh of relief. Luckily this moron doesn't know about " The Birds and the Bees". He is truly a Stupid Criminal.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's clearly shown he can't use his gonads responsibly.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You're supposed to use a turkey baster, ya basterd.

Better yet, keep it to yourself.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Remember the Niles semen bandit around my parts.   He carried a cup of his semen and threw it on women outside a K-Mart.   It was a kinder, gentler time.


If he is a semen bandit and throwing it at people, he's really bad at banditry. That only leaves you with less semen, you fool!
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a metaphor, right?
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's not how babby is is formed
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Remember the Niles semen bandit around my parts.   He carried a cup of his semen and threw it on women outside a K-Mart.   It was a kinder, gentler time.


Wait, wouldn't a semen bandit steal semen from people instead of attacking people with it?

Or was he some sort of Robin Hood with jizz? Stealing spunk from the rich, and giving bukakkes to the poor?
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Stud Gerbil: Remember the Niles semen bandit around my parts.   He carried a cup of his semen and threw it on women outside a K-Mart.   It was a kinder, gentler time.

Wait, wouldn't a semen bandit steal semen from people instead of attacking people with it?

Or was he some sort of Robin Hood with jizz? Stealing spunk from the rich, and giving bukakkes to the poor?


Sounds like next Sunday's Oglaf strip.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Stud Gerbil: Remember the Niles semen bandit around my parts.   He carried a cup of his semen and threw it on women outside a K-Mart.   It was a kinder, gentler time.

Wait, wouldn't a semen bandit steal semen from people instead of attacking people with it?

Or was he some sort of Robin Hood with jizz? Stealing spunk from the rich, and giving bukakkes to the poor?


Yeah I'd name him the Bukkake bandit.  I hope that name sticks.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: So is she pregnant with a butt baby now?

/not sure how any of this works


Fun fact, that was how 45 was concieved.  You can ask almost anyone on fark.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What kind of nutter injects a woman in the buttocks with his nutter nut butter?

A Stemen semen fiending like a cretin for a meeting with the warden in the prison produce garden to discuss the fuss he caused when he jabbed a needle in the cushion on her tush after wanking in a needle in order to spread his seed...

That's who.
 
