 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(JSOnline)   If you're still waiting on your UPS delivery of three bags of weed, the Geneva, Wisconsin police are holding both bags for you   (jsonline.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Police, Town of Geneva Police Department, Criminal Investigation Department, Facebook, Odor, Andy Summers, The Police  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 11:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck off.

There's so much more to cops' duties than protecting the populist from a freaking harmless herb. Or so I thought.

Nice to know there's no crime in that town.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: F*ck off.

There's so much more to cops' duties than protecting the populist from a freaking harmless herb. Or so I thought.

Nice to know there's no crime in that town.


Which populist?  'Cause I gotta say, Huey Long would have snapped that shiat up.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you sure it's not hemp flower, which is legal to ship most places?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get our weed delivered by Canada Post. From the Canadian government.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Cafe Threads: F*ck off.

There's so much more to cops' duties than protecting the populist from a freaking harmless herb. Or so I thought.

Nice to know there's no crime in that town.

Which populist?  'Cause I gotta say, Huey Long would have snapped that shiat up.


Yeah, everyone forgets who actually got the 18th Amendment in the Constitution. It wasn't party elites thinking that one up on the spot.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooooooooo.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let this be a lesson to the evil pot-smoker.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like good nugs, send it North.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was supposed to be five bags...wait...
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I just have to ask the police if they're holding.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wasn't expecting math to be involved, but that's a nice headline ya got there Subby.
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well I guess this means the local convention is postponed.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is only an hour drive from Geneva, WI to Rockford where weed is, gasp, legal.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The5thElement: It is only an hour drive from Geneva, WI to Rockford where weed is, gasp, legal.


I'm a little further and have yet to *ahem* visit Galena lately.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"UPS knew that there was significant value to the contents inside"

How does UPS know how valuable weed is?

I think I know.

Does my street or house number not look different from the one next door or on the next block?

To be fair, 1313 Mockingbird does sort of resemble 1813 Motleyturd after a few bong hits.

Neither are my actual address, but if you send stuff to them I might still get it though.  UPS works in mysterious ways

Amazon and FedEx aren't any better.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.