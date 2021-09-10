 Skip to content
(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. On September 8, 1966 "Star Trek: The Original Series" debuted its pilot episode. In honor of Star Trek Day write a limerick about your favorite Star Trek character or episode in any of its series (Contest open)   (fark.com) divider line
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists, it's your Fartist Friday Contest. On Stardate 20153.6 (or, September 8, 1966) "Star Trek: The Original Series" debuted its pilot episode. In honor of Star Trek Day write for us a limerick about your favorite Star Trek character or episode, for any of its series.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner ScrimBoy for their bee-licious wildlife photo, and check out all our talented F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Spock, logical, without a fear
Lacked feelings sufficient for tears
When he dropped his pants
And turned to advance
His lance had a point like his ears
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Lt. Edward Larkin, of limited capacity
Was obsessed with carnivoracity
So when he met a Tribble
And dared to take a nibble
Was devoured by his lack of sagacity
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
There once was a professor called Crater
And for his lifestyle he gathered some haters
His partner was at fault
For killing for salt
And now Crater's is known as the 'baiter

There once was a boy called X
With his mind he could cast a hex
He could do anything
Even stop someone's sing
But all he really wanted was sex

There once was a helmsman called Gary
Whose eyes were all silver and starey
He almost won by a razor
If it wasn't for Kirk's phaser
And now under rocks Gary's buried

The once was a helmsman named Sulu
With a sword he is ready to duel you
He'll take off his shirt
Then make you hurt
After the Psi 2000 water has fooled you

There once was a captain called Jim
And the transporter split into him
There was one good and one bad
One crazed and one sad
Why couldn't it have just made him slim?

There once was a pimp they called Mudd
Who sold his women to studs
Tricking the penis
With drugs straight from Venus
But it turned out his plan was a dud

There once was a nurse called Christine
Who found out her former fiancé had turned mean
He was down in the caves
Making robot slaves
And robo-Kirk was insulting Spock's genes

There once was a girl called Miri
Of her you should rightly be leery
The Onlies will grab
And the Grups give the jab
Vaccines will cure all the weary

There once was a doctor called Tristan
And Tristan's assistant? Spock Vulcan nerve pinched him
Tristan's mind washing machine
Got turned on his bean
And now his brain is like a nose after Dristan

There once was a maneuver called Corbomite
That you use when you don't want to fight
Because only a coward
Would run from Clint Howard
And in the end we'll all be friends tonight

There once was a captain called Pike
Who could only beep to say what he likes
If he could talk
He'd say "I'd like a walk"
Or could you at least turn this chair into a bike?"

There once was a captain called Pike
Who could not take a long hike
In another reality
He was the first Star Trek captain on tv
But the fates ended up saying "Psyche!"

There once was an actor called Karidian
Who performed all around the meridian
Death, where is thy sting?
Conscience, where is thy king?
A philosophy positively euclidean

There once was a Romulan commander
His name? The writer's withstander
Did Spock feel bad
When they were fighting his dad
Or did it just get up his dander?

There once was an asshole named Finnegan
His rivalry with Kirk did begin again
Kirk got a leave pass
To sure kick some ass
And Finnegan learned the meaning of discipline

There once was a shuttlecraft named Galileo
Technology close to palaeo
Beam them to the transporter room
Before the Galileo goes boom
Now to the Federation a new shuttlecraft they owe

There once was a general called Trelane
Who behaved like he drove in the free lane
Come on, isn't it true
That he's really a Q
Destined to be the Enterprise's captain's main bane?

There once was a Gorn named Fred
And that Gorn wanted Captain Kirk dead
Kirk laughed and had to say
"Me dead? There's no way."
My shirt is gold, not red."

There once was a 1960's pilot called John
A spaceship from the future he was on
When things started to unravel
They all turned to time travel
And then they were all back before they were gone

There once was a lieutenant commander called Ben
And his death got Kirk put in the pen
But on the trial it was revealed
Ben's fate wasn't yet sealed
That tell tale heartbeat has stricken again

There once was a computer called Landru
And of Landru, Kirk was not a big fandru
Stick a note on a slip
That says "Do Not Worship"
And now you can wash your handrus

There once was a tyrant called Khan
A hell of a time of a trip he was on
Leave him to feed
With a pocket of seeds
I wonder if we'll see him anon?

There once was an ambassador called Fox
And a planet that fought without knocks
A computerized war
Left them numb to the score
But Kirk helped them rebuild their blocks

There once was a woman called Kalomi
She groked Spock, and Spock said "Show me."
Kirk said "For the second time this season
I'll give Spock a reason
To think I'm a racist assholie."

There once was a Horta called Jill
Who etches words like "no kill"
She was just trying to save
Her eggs from the grave
And now with baby Hortas the tunnels are filled

There once was a Klingon called Kor
And of Kor Star Trek fans wanted more
So after some time
He returned on Deep Space Nine
And now Kor is part of the lore

There once was a man called Lazarus
Whose life could be described as hazardous
A dimensional corridor
Who knows what it's for
Introducing Lazarus to Lazarus

There once was a guardian called Forever
Another time travel story? Never!
After all the other women's faded names
Edith Keeler's name remains
A bond with Kirk that nothing will sever

There once was a brother called Sam
Also played by an incorrigible ham
Here Spock, work fast
Put this UV light up your ass
It will save you from your terrible jam

There once was a farker called thatguyoverthere
And he was such a farking nerd he wanted to give himself a wedgie
He ran out of rhymes
but he didn't give a shiat because he was all rhymed out
Happy 55th anniversary to Star Trek
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There once was a Vulcan called Spock
Whose emotions were as steady as a rock
But when a spore he found
Laying on the ground
His emotions he did unlock.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was a being called Q
Who boggled and harassed the crew
With Picard he found
Some common ground
Now no one asks 'Q Who?'
 
chewd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There once was an extra called Morn
His sole purpose a barstool adorn
His dialog obscene, all happened offscreen
and his vomit was much better than corn
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A crewman named Bill
Was feeling quite ill
Down to his core
But soon he was led
To a medical bed
Because of the red shirt he wore.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The son of Kirk and Spock
Hopped up on coke and ready to rock
Played by Andy Dick
Watch out for Mr. Kock.
 
