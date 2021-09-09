 Skip to content
(Bellingham Herald)   If you drop something at the McDonald's drive-thru, let it go, because man, it's gone   (bellinghamherald.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or you could, you know, put the vehicle in park/take it out of gear, and set the parking brake.

Or better yet, get your lazy ass out of the vehicle and go inside. You need the exercise anyway.

Better still, don't even go there to eat that garbage.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, usually most McDonalds' crushing deaths are under their own weight.

/talk about a terrible way to go...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Or you could, you know, put the vehicle in park/take it out of gear, and set the parking brake.

Or better yet, get your lazy ass out of the vehicle and go inside. You need the exercise anyway.

Better still, don't even go there to eat that garbage.


Lots of places around here that had drive-throughs completely closed their dining rooms.

/The rest of your points are entirely valid, though.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He died as he lived... reaching for something just out of his grasp.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, free dummy.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In 2018, a 20-year-old was killed at a St. Louis Jack In The Box when he put his car in reverse to reach the pickup window and got pinned "between the car and tree," USA Today reported.

Wait... uh... what?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, who ate his McMuffin, or did they just throw that away, or...
 
peachpicker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: In 2018, a 20-year-old was killed at a St. Louis Jack In The Box when he put his car in reverse to reach the pickup window and got pinned "between the car and tree," USA Today reported.

Wait... uh... what?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's surely tough on their families but I have no sympathy for these idiots.
"What do make kar not move?"
 
Moose out front
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the story of the woman in China who was trying to park her car and accidentally hit and killed her husband, stuck her head out the window to see what happened, then hit the accelerator without switching gears and killed herself when her head hit a wall.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/79​0​410.shtml

The couple's daughter, sitting in the back seat, saw the whole thing.

/that is a hell of a lot of therapy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He hit it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since when did the Darwin Awards stop being a thing.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: So, who ate his McMuffin, or did they just throw that away, or...


They paid it forward. The guy after got a free McMuffin, and next people paid for the one after them.

Overall it was a really sweet moment.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Hey, free dummy.


My first thought too but this is the lava one
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Moose out front:

/that is a hell of a lot of therapy.

And stereotypes.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A man waiting in the breakfast line at a McDonald's drive-thru was crushed to death in a "heartbreaking" freak accident

I think maybe "freak accident" should be in quotes, not "heartbreaking." It's sad when someone dies, but a car in drive moving forward is not a freak accident.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Since when did the Darwin Awards stop being a thing.


Since the number of contest entrants exploded exponentially.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Or you could, you know, put the vehicle in park/take it out of gear, and set the parking brake.

Or better yet, get your lazy ass out of the vehicle and go inside. You need the exercise anyway.

Better still, don't even go there to eat that garbage.


This type of thing apparently happens fairly often.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​1/01/22/south-florida-woman-dies-after​-head-gets-stuck-between-car-payment-k​iosk/

Basically people have their foot on the brake and think they can just open the door, reach down and grab whatever it is. However, it doesn't work that way. What usually happens is that the car rolls slightly and then they get a clue and do it the right way.

What happens occasionally is that they don't notice or something, and make two key mistakes:

1) They overly commit to the act - having substantial portions of their arm and/or head outside of the car.

2) When the car rolls into something and they get trapped, they panic and try to physically pull their head out, which only tightens the grip of the door on them, wasting air and also hastening their death. Instead, it would be better of course to try and reverse the vehicle; however, sometimes the door is stuck in such a way as to not make this easy.

I think that this should be taught in driver's ed classes. Also, drive-up services should have signage warning against exactly this sort of thing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vancouver sucks. He took the easy way out.
 
Helmut Glanze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"....ummmmm...excuse me, but are you gonna eat that McMuffin?"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was in college I was standing out front of the Commons area and watched a cop pull someone over for something.  Cop eventually gets out of his car and he's oblivious to the fact that his car is rolling toward the car he stopped.
I said, "That dumb farker didn't put it in park".
Idiot cop finally notices and 'sprints' back to get in and put his fat-ass foot on the brake.
 
