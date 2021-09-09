 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Church has something to wine about   (ky3.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Eucharist, Pastor Michael Kern of Hosanna, Lutheran Church, Christian terms, Lutheranism, KSHB-TV reports, rows of vines, Liberty police  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pastor Michael Kern of Hosanna! Lutheran Church said the church traditionally picks the grapes after a service and converts it into communion wine for the rest of the year."

Fixed.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Books - Creating Wine
Youtube QvEsCVw4nhA
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly I cannot choose the wine in front of them.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1000 pounds == 1 kilopound
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ahh, the days of wine and rosaries.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I suppose 1500lbs is more than 1000lbs.  It just seems like a weird time to round a number off.
 
