(KRQE News)   Pull over by that cloud
11
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's only a problem if someone before you reversed the settings so that up is down, and down is up
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Notabunny: It's only a problem if someone before you reversed the settings so that up is down, and down is up


It would be an Apple person that pulls such shenanigans.
 
Jmz007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Landed without functioning landing gear. usually called a crash
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, he landed a plane with nobody injured that was not airworthy, had a bad engine and bad landing gear and WASN'T a certified pilot? That's actually much better than many certified pilots manage with one of those three things going wrong. I say give him a fine and his pilots license.
 
ktybear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Notabunny: It's only a problem if someone before you reversed the settings so that up is down, and down is up

It would be an Apple person that pulls such shenanigans.


This Aircraft flew TWO hours without CONTROLS! | Air Accident Investigation
Youtube 5ywaMkMTwWk
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Notabunny: It's only a problem if someone before you reversed the settings so that up is down, and down is up

It would be an Apple person that pulls such shenanigans.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The [plane], it turned out, was not airworthy, was out of inspection compliance and did not have functioning landing gear, prosecutors said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: Wait, he landed a plane with nobody injured that was not airworthy, had a bad engine and bad landing gear and WASN'T a certified pilot? That's actually much better than many certified pilots manage with one of those three things going wrong. I say give him a fine and his pilots license.


Yep...he sounds like a damn good pilot actually. He could probably pass the IFR test right now.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks, but I'll stick to my preferred method of air transport.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
