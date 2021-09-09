 Skip to content
(MSN)   Georgia grand jury declines to indict teen who killed his overly abusive father because "he had enough of his father abusing his mother"   (msn.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We shouldn't kill people.

We also shouldn't be such huge pieces of shiat that we need killing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He should have been a better shot and hit him in the ... Oh, nicely done.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"overly" abusive?

How much abuse is okay?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
On the one hand, it sounds good. On the other hand, bringing him to trial and finding him not guilty protects him from being brought to trial later for this.

/Unless declining to indict has the same effect as a not guilty verdict as far as double jeopardy goes
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Correct action
Now get this kid and his mom counseling yesterday
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needed killin', eh?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skidmore, Missouri approves.

/ and so do I
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: On the one hand, it sounds good. On the other hand, bringing him to trial and finding him not guilty protects him from being brought to trial later for this.

/Unless declining to indict has the same effect as a not guilty verdict as far as double jeopardy goes


Jeopardy does not attach until the jury is seated.

I don't think a jury in the world would ever convict though.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baka-san: Correct action
Now get this kid and his mom counseling yesterday


Yup. I seriously hope they've got a good community around them, they're gonna need lots of love to deal with this.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An acquaintance of mine is a medical examiner, they did their residency and fellowship in Texas.  According to them, there's an expression down there for this kind of situation: "They needed a killin'."
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: On the one hand, it sounds good. On the other hand, bringing him to trial and finding him not guilty protects him from being brought to trial later for this.

/Unless declining to indict has the same effect as a not guilty verdict as far as double jeopardy goes


Nope, jeopardy had not attached, according to the ruling in Downum v. United States it attaches when the jury is sworn in for a jury trial or for a bench trial when evidence or testimony is introduced (Serfass vs US). In no instance does jeopardy attach just from a grand jury being empaneled.
 
HFK
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Needed killin', eh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: On the one hand, it sounds good. On the other hand, bringing him to trial and finding him not guilty protects him from being brought to trial later for this.

/Unless declining to indict has the same effect as a not guilty verdict as far as double jeopardy goes


Isn't that how cosby got out of prison?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just maaaaybe they might want to start taking domestic abuse calls a bit more seriously.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That last paragraph seemed odd.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kid disappears. Years later, abusers are being mysteriously knocked-off. Flashback: training montage. Zoom in as charecter gives "the look". Cue music, titles.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "overly" abusive?

How much abuse is okay?


It's measured on the metric scale, so basically 0.005 Rhode Islands
 
