(BBC)   When life imitates Hot Fuzz: English cop politely borrows bike to chase down suspect   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 640x641]


It truly takes an American mindset to think that gunfire is needed to arrest a domestic assailant.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

starsrift: mjjt: [Fark user image 640x641]

It truly takes an American mindset to think that gunfire is needed to arrest a domestic assailant.


Our cops just call them suspects. It's a time saver.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
in news notifications yesterday there was a story, something like... a man entered a Bristol petrol station with a knife - negotiators are on the scene.
In fairness it could have been serious, i didn't follow it up, but for a moment i did think, lol Brits not giving up on being hilariously prosaic any time soon
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image image 480x204]


I do absolutely love that film...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next time it will be a console borrowing the bike, but not being able to keep up.
 
