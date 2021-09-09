 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Man who murdered four says he thought it was a pizza parlor   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Victim, Murder, Bryan Riley, Constable, Police, 11-year-old girl, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, The Victim  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sir, this is a Arby's.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder if someone talked him into it. Qswatting if you will.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

IgG4: I wonder if someone talked him into it. Qswatting if you will.


He just sounds too coherent, to be a run of the mill schizophrenic. Something weird is going on here.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: IgG4: I wonder if someone talked him into it. Qswatting if you will.

He just sounds too coherent, to be a run of the mill schizophrenic. Something weird is going on here.


You don't kill a 3 month old child if you're trying to stop child sex trafficking. This guy is either completely off his rocker or there's something else involved. Either way the only way he's ever going to be leaving a correctional facility is in a box.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

red230: Lambskincoat: IgG4: I wonder if someone talked him into it. Qswatting if you will.

He just sounds too coherent, to be a run of the mill schizophrenic. Something weird is going on here.

You don't kill a 3 month old child if you're trying to stop child sex trafficking. This guy is either completely off his rocker or there's something else involved. Either way the only way he's ever going to be leaving a correctional facility is in a box.


Killing a 3 mo to stop child sex trafficking isn't normal, but on meth it is.

/Dude claimed he was doing meth
//But cops can only prove abuse steroids
///Still, something broke loose in his head
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's too late to talk about gun control.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: IgG4: I wonder if someone talked him into it. Qswatting if you will.

He just sounds too coherent, to be a run of the mill schizophrenic. Something weird is going on here.


He was hunting, something?  But the specific address? Talking to god? Someone was whispering in his ear.

Its easy to say someone was crazy.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sleeper cells, awake!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Killing a 3 mo to stop child sex trafficking isn't normal, but on meth it is.


Killing a 3 month old AND shooting an 11-year old and leaving her to die.

Even if there was an "Amber" he's killing more people than he could potentially have saved.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's Qanon shiat. They can read whatever they want into the intentionally vague messages and they're acting on it. Same thing with the dude who killed his two kids in Mexico and the guy who went to shoot up comet pizza.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: It's too late to talk about gun control.


And simultaneously too soon.

Checkmate, non-murderers.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is rupert murdochs fault.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Once in the home, Riley "tortured" an 11-year-old girl by shooting her multiple times after she was unable to tell him where Amber was"

You know what? fark the constitution.  This guy needs to be flayed alive in the town square.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Bootleg: Killing a 3 mo to stop child sex trafficking isn't normal, but on meth it is.

Killing a 3 month old AND shooting an 11-year old and leaving her to die.

Even if there was an "Amber" he's killing more people than he could potentially have saved.


He was on a mission from god.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: It's too late to talk about gun control.


IIRC shooter is an ex-Marine and private security guard who was licensed to carry a firearm. I suppose he was a responsible gun owner, until he wasn't
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stochastic terrorism is a hell of a drug.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F*ck it Frank, it's polk county.

BUT if he "believed" this, why KILL the minors too? Religious fundie psycho thought he "saved" them from a fate "worse than death?"

This dude earned a spot on death row.

Why yes, i AM a Florida Woman......
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I read the headline I thought it was about this story https://www.ky3.com/2021/09/09/man-sus​pected-4-killings-missouri-found-dead-​south-dakota/
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: "Once in the home, Riley "tortured" an 11-year-old girl by shooting her multiple times after she was unable to tell him where Amber was"

You know what? fark the constitution.  This guy needs to be flayed alive in the town square.


As I've said before on this particular situation, I don't normally support the death penalty but this sort of situation is why I don't believe it should be outright ended.

That said I don't say to end his life to punish him, I say to do it to permanently protect the rest of us from him, same as any other species would be put down if they killed for literally no reason.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I blame the zeitgeist.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This story has the stink of Qanon all over it.
 
