 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Dumb hillbilly upset people think he's a dumb hillbilly so he ain't takin' that shiat   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, Debut albums, Want, 2007 singles, Vaccination, Glenn Hughes, 2005 singles, public health center  
•       •       •

926 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 10:25 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"And it's almost like a plague."

That's exactly what it is, you stupid mf-er.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just here to say that they're the only people I've ever heard call themselves hill billies. Dumb. But like Forrest said about stupid...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead hillbillies is not a bad thing.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopty-doo, another yokel safari

See the quaint souvenir shop!  The adorable family-owned cafe!  The neighborhood across the tracks where the 'migrant workers' live!

Hear the soul-searing stories of people who really, really wanted to do the right thing, but gollee those big city folk are so darn mean.

Be amazed by overweight, aging white people who are so desperate to feel relevant that they think Big Pharma is attacking THEM, putting mind-control drugs in THEIR water, and doing everything to subvert THEIR government!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This week I found out that all of my unvaccinated family along with the unvaccinated portion of my wife's family have all gotten sick with COVID. Sheepishly they are announcing it over the phone during conversations. I haven't seen any of them bragging that they got COVID on all the social media they used to post pro-Trump stuff on.  I'm talking a dozen people spread across Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Total deniers from the start. For the ones that didn't get too sick or are in recovery, they still say they won't get the vaccine since they now have more anti-bodies to it than if they got the vaccine. Another says the vaccine is causing COVID to mutate. They would rather die for their cause than admit they (or worse, their tribe) were wrong.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Idiots.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's like joining a Cletus Safari with a leper colony.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Willful stupidity, passed down along with daddy's shotgun and hatred of foreigners
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Common clay, etc., etc.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I rtfa.

One of those people said that the vaccine was delayed to hurt Trump, his president, so he wasn't taking "their" medicine.

W.T.F.?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oooooh!! CNN!! That bastion of non-biased reporting!! Being desperate for ratings they certainly wouldn't offer a biased, click bait story!! Never!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Oooooh!! CNN!! That bastion of non-biased reporting!! Being desperate for ratings they certainly wouldn't offer a biased, click bait story!! Never!!


What are you screaming about?

Slow down, take a deep breath, put the right words in the right order
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Just here to say that they're the only people I've ever heard call themselves hill billies. Dumb. But like Forrest said about stupid...


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think they're usually okay with hillbilly but don't like redneck.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Oooooh!! CNN!! That bastion of non-biased reporting!! Being desperate for ratings they certainly wouldn't offer a biased, click bait story!! Never!!


Feel free to point out what was biased.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"They shafted my President," Bland said. He thought the vaccine was delayed intentionally to hurt Trump,a baseless claim. "They wouldn't give it to him because they know damn good and well he'd be reelected, and there'd be nothing nobody could do. So, they had to swindle around and scheme around and keep it from him, and just as soon as the election was over, Bam! There we got it."

"I'm so bullheaded. You shafted me out of my President. I ain't taking your medicine," he said. "I'll take what they gave him, but I'm not taking yours."

God damn, you a dumb sumbiatch, ain'tcha?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Oooooh!! CNN!! That bastion of non-biased reporting!! Being desperate for ratings they certainly wouldn't offer a biased, click bait story!! Never!!


I'm tired of the "why don't we examine their feelings" bullshiat articles instead of calling these monstrous idiots out. I yearn for r/HermanCainAwards the article.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good. Fark 'em if they ain't got the sense to come in from the rain.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*yawn*... are they dead yet?
 
eagles95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's so plain and so obvious that it's come to this...separate the wheat from the chaff.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lol don't care go ahead and die ya goofy dickhead
 
IDisME
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are California hillbillies too.  Everything is a conspiracy, including lawn sprinklers.  We were so innocent in 2007.

Sprinkler Rainbow Conspiracy
Youtube _c6HsiixFS8
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chariset: Be amazed by overweight, aging white people who are so desperate to feel relevant that they think Big Pharma is attacking THEM, putting mind-control drugs in THEIR water, and doing everything to subvert THEIR government!


In fairness, Big Pharma has certainly done a few bombing runs across working class rural America.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, you should understand that it's ALL dumb, white, MAGA, nazi anti-vaxxers that are not vaxxed at this point. Yup.

Grandpa earpiece said he was tired of their shiat too. It's totally NOT minorities.  Nope. All stupid nazi whites. DAMNED TRUMPERS!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Slipknot - Psychosocial (Banjo cover ft. Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube QhXHINK7-o4
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this them owning me again? Because idiots threatening suicide doesn't really trigger me.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's Missouri...only way these people will listen is if the Cardinals and Royals refuse to play unless everyone gets vaccinated.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As it has always been, as it will always be.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bowen: Urmuf Hamer: Just here to say that they're the only people I've ever heard call themselves hill billies. Dumb. But like Forrest said about stupid...

[Fark user image image 425x239]

I think they're usually okay with hillbilly but don't like redneck.


Rednecks were southern farmers whose necks were red from working in the fields.

Hillbillies are from Appalachia.

Different subcultures.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
JFC! It's a shot. Pretend you stepped on a rusty nail!

Dumbfarks
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Minnesota, we don't have hillbillies, we have "jack pine savages."
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All the smart people in the US have already been vaccinated. Even if it turned out that the vaccine kills you exactly 16 months after the injection, I'd rather go out with the smart people than be stuck in a world where only the idiots remain, and doubly so because they'd be so busy gloating about being proven right.

/At least, until they start drowning in their own mucous.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Read about two-thirds of that before I gave up. Just die already.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I keep thinking I understand the crazy and then they keep coming up with newer and better crazy that blows my mind all over again.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is really an amazing read.

The term "autogenocide" was coined to describe what happened in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge: the killing of a country's citizens of it's own ethnic group by its own ethnic group. And that's what's going on here. And for the same pointless, arbitrary, ideological reasons. "You were mean to Trump, so I'm not going to get your vaccine."

Well, how does that either HELP Trump or HURT us, you dumb hick? How does this little town's weird insular behavior benefit ANYBODY except, well, nobody, really. Even the politicians whose rhetoric provoked this attitude don't really get anything out of it, because these folks aren't their base per se. They're certainly not going to be putting money in anyone's coffers or doing much but voting for president every four years.

It's really bizarre, like the Killing Fields, or the Communist show trials in the 30's. Just inexplicable to an outsider.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Chinesenookiefactory: Oooooh!! CNN!! That bastion of non-biased reporting!! Being desperate for ratings they certainly wouldn't offer a biased, click bait story!! Never!!

I'm tired of the "why don't we examine their feelings" bullshiat articles instead of calling these monstrous idiots out. I yearn for r/HermanCainAwards the article.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been lurking on right wing sites to see the reaction to vaccine mandates.

It is so disturbing I had to quit.

Violent rape imagery being used to suggest that a vaccine mandate is the same thing.  Those images are getting lots of laughs and support too.  I reported it and skedaddled.  Probably won't matter, but still.

Smh.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.