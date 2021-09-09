 Skip to content
(South Bend Tribune)   A group of cat lovers is up against the clock in finding a new home for a colony of feral cats who stand in the way of South Bend's plans to build a pedestrian path. Can anyone here help these kitties on Caturday?   (southbendtribune.com) divider line
    Cat, Feral cat, Cats, group of cat lovers, colony of feral cats  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

Awwww, kitty's first mouse! :)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well this stupid boring week is almost over
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
took a shelter cat to the vet to be spayed this morning. on my way home with the very groggy cat my cat dies! I was on a semi major road blocking traffic. 4 people stopped to help. 2 guys got the car pushed off the road to the shoulder and I started calling tow trucks in the area. all said no trucks avail. so I sat. a cop going the other way made a U-turn and pulled behind me with his lights flashing to give me some protection. I explained I had tried to find a tow truck, to no avail. he just smiled and said when the police call for a tow they suddenly have a truck available. sure enough 10 mins later a truck arrived. car went to repair shop of said tow truck and cop gave me and groggy cat a ride home. what a day!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

I are serious cat.  This are serious mouser thread!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ms_lara_croft: Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

Awwww, kitty's first mouse! :)

Awwww, kitty's first mouse! :)


I'm proud of him. :)
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

chirpy: ms_lara_croft: Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

I are serious cat.  This are serious mouser thread!

I are serious cat.  This are serious mouser thread!


Meriwether isn't that serious, but yes - mouser thread!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
my neighbor who was admitted Sat for major health issues was finally transferred to Emory hosp in Atlanta yesterday. they had to do a makeshift ICU in the ER until he got a bed. they have him stable now that over a liter of fluid was drained from the sack around his heart. he was one very sick man! hell, he still is.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9:

took a shelter cat to the vet to be spayed this morning. on my way home with the very groggy cat my cat dies! I was on a semi major road blocking traffic. 4 people stopped to help. 2 guys got the car pushed off the road to the shoulder and I started calling tow trucks in the area. all said no trucks avail. so I sat. a cop going the other way made a U-turn and pulled behind me with his lights flashing to give me some protection. I explained I had tried to find a tow truck, to no avail. he just smiled and said when the police call for a tow they suddenly have a truck available. sure enough 10 mins later a truck arrived. car went to repair shop of said tow truck and cop gave me and groggy cat a ride home. what a day!


I was confused when I read that, and then realized that your CAR died.  PHWEW!!!!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
IMGUR is screwed up AGAIN. At this point I don't know when or even IF I will be posting this weekend. If you have a suggestion of another service PLEASE SHARE!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: IMGUR is screwed up AGAIN. At this point I don't know when or even IF I will be posting this weekend. If you have a suggestion of another service PLEASE SHARE!


lajimi, I can post using imgur. I'm not sure what is causing you problems?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have a question about the article. If anyone knows, why can't the cats stay there also? They're just making a pedestrian path, so there should still be plenty of area for the cats?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mango vs packing paper pt 2
I was trying to get a good video of Mango trashing a bunch of packing paper but as usual she did all the cute/cool stuff when I was not filming. sorry about the light and angle I don't know WTF was going on with my phone.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

took a shelter cat to the vet to be spayed this morning. on my way home with the very groggy cat my cat dies! I was on a semi major road blocking traffic. 4 people stopped to help. 2 guys got the car pushed off the road to the shoulder and I started calling tow trucks in the area. all said no trucks avail. so I sat. a cop going the other way made a U-turn and pulled behind me with his lights flashing to give me some protection. I explained I had tried to find a tow truck, to no avail. he just smiled and said when the police call for a tow they suddenly have a truck available. sure enough 10 mins later a truck arrived. car went to repair shop of said tow truck and cop gave me and groggy cat a ride home. what a day!

I was confused when I read that, and then realized that your CAR died.  PHWEW!!!!

I was confused when I read that, and then realized that your CAR died.  PHWEW!!!!


Same here! Don't scare us like that
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

took a shelter cat to the vet to be spayed this morning. on my way home with the very groggy cat my cat CAR dies! I was on a semi major road blocking traffic. 4 people stopped to help. 2 guys got the car pushed off the road to the shoulder and I started calling tow trucks in the area. all said no trucks avail. so I sat. a cop going the other way made a U-turn and pulled behind me with his lights flashing to give me some protection. I explained I had tried to find a tow truck, to no avail. he just smiled and said when the police call for a tow they suddenly have a truck available. sure enough 10 mins later a truck arrived. car went to repair shop of said tow truck and cop gave me and groggy cat a ride home. what a day!

I was confused when I read that, and then realized that your CAR died.  PHWEW!!!!

Same here! Don't scare us like that


oh, wow peeps. I just re-read that and saw car got replaced with cat. sorry.
damn autocorrect, again!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: I have a question about the article. If anyone knows, why can't the cats stay there also? They're just making a pedestrian path, so there should still be plenty of area for the cats?


FTA: The shelters, which protect the cats from the elements and predators, now stand in the way of an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp that the city will build to access the new 12-foot-wide path.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: I have a question about the article. If anyone knows, why can't the cats stay there also? They're just making a pedestrian path, so there should still be plenty of area for the cats?

FTA: The shelters, which protect the cats from the elements and predators, now stand in the way of an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp that the city will build to access the new 12-foot-wide path.


I read that, but aren't the shelters portable? Can't they be moved? Sorry for asking dumb questions, but I would hope they can find a compromise instead of having to move the cats to an unfamiliar area.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

[Fark user image 850x698]


Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: lajimi, I can post using imgur. I'm not sure what is causing you problems?



I try and I get this: Zoinks! You've taken a wrong turn.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: lajimi, I can post using imgur. I'm not sure what is causing you problems?


I logged out and then back in again and it started working. I don't get it.


Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: I have a question about the article. If anyone knows, why can't the cats stay there also? They're just making a pedestrian path, so there should still be plenty of area for the cats?

FTA: The shelters, which protect the cats from the elements and predators, now stand in the way of an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp that the city will build to access the new 12-foot-wide path.

I read that, but aren't the shelters portable? Can't they be moved? Sorry for asking dumb questions, but I would hope they can find a compromise instead of having to move the cats to an unfamiliar area.


That's the main issue, finding a safe place to relocate the cats and shelters and they only have until Monday to do that.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: ms_lara_croft: Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

[Fark user image 850x698]

Aw, thanks for that. It's adorable. :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: lilyspad: lajimi, I can post using imgur. I'm not sure what is causing you problems?


I try and I get this: Zoinks! You've taken a wrong turn.


Hmmm...are you trying to post something from the main page?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: lilyspad: lajimi, I can post using imgur. I'm not sure what is causing you problems?

I logged out and then back in again and it started working. I don't get it.


Ah, okay. Glad it's working again!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: lilyspad: lajimi, I can post using imgur. I'm not sure what is causing you problems?


I try and I get this: Zoinks! You've taken a wrong turn.


Whenever I've gotten that message from imgur it usually means the image has been removed.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Surgery tomorrow.  We had a test of the onesie yesterday .   Purrfect.   I have additional size 12M onesies to switch out if this one starts to stink.

All food comes up at bedtime.  No food for any of us in the morning until I get back from dropping him off.

I had to send a video of Tootsie coughing to my vet this morning   She prescribed prednisone and antibiotics.  It will be on my bill tomorrow.  Sigh.    Not sure if it is kennel cough or not but it probably is.  I was lax on his vaccine for it.  Bad mommy. On our walk we stayed away from our friends.   She didn't walk far either. Tootsie is nice and quiet now.  I had to crush his meds and put them in cat food for him to take them.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Surgery tomorrow.  We had a test of the onesie yesterday .   Purrfect.   I have additional size 12M onesies to switch out if this one starts to stink.

All food comes up at bedtime.  No food for any of us in the morning until I get back from dropping him off.

I had to send a video of Tootsie coughing to my vet this morning   She prescribed prednisone and antibiotics.  It will be on my bill tomorrow.  Sigh.    Not sure if it is kennel cough or not but it probably is.  I was lax on his vaccine for it.  Bad mommy. On our walk we stayed away from our friends.   She didn't walk far either. Tootsie is nice and quiet now.  I had to crush his meds and put them in cat food for him to take them.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Surgery tomorrow.  We had a test of the onesie yesterday .   Purrfect.   I have additional size 12M onesies to switch out if this one starts to stink.

All food comes up at bedtime.  No food for any of us in the morning until I get back from dropping him off.

I had to send a video of Tootsie coughing to my vet this morning   She prescribed prednisone and antibiotics.  It will be on my bill tomorrow.  Sigh.    Not sure if it is kennel cough or not but it probably is.  I was lax on his vaccine for it.  Bad mommy. On our walk we stayed away from our friends.   She didn't walk far either. Tootsie is nice and quiet now.  I had to crush his meds and put them in cat food for him to take them.


I'm so sorry. I hope she feels better soon. {{{hugs}}}
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We have a chance of rain tomorrow! Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed....we need it so badly!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Meriwether says, "Meow!" He was a good boy a few days ago. He caught a mouse! It was too late to save it, but I thanked Meriwether and tossed it outside when he wasn't looking. His first mouse!

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
