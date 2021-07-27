 Skip to content
(AP News)   Don't want to get vaccinated? Hope you enjoy your weekly nasal swabs
131
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WOW! Just wow! Go get 'em Joe!

Magats are going to sh*t themselves. Well... after they sh* t themselves, they are going to start killing people.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fox is going to call for Civil War.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing wrong with regular tests even if you are vaccinated. Vaccinated people still spread the virus, unfortunately.

Anyway, I'm really looking forward to reading about how this is tyranny and very similar to how Romans used to throw Christians to the lions and evidence that America is over and how Biden has basically just stabbed Lady Liberty in the uterus with his commu-fascist totalitarianism.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.


you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden is on a role. Next thing I want if for him to limit interstate travel to the shiathole states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.

you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.


We get it. It's September. There is no excuse now. It's time. Biden is shaping up to be a great President.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.

you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.


And then?

Why weren't we testing and keeping people locked down? Why did he suddenly suggest that America could take its mask off, it earned it? It wasn't liked they lacked the knowledge of the Delta variant in the White House. He could have pushed to have Hollywood and every one else do that thing they did during WWII and spin up the PR campaign to mask up, get tested, keep children at home, lock down when necessary and get vaccinated. He could have pushed to keep the UI benefits in place as well as renew an eviction moratorium via legislation in the House and Senate that his party controls.

675,000 Americans died from the Spanish Flu a century ago. Now, a century later, as the wealthiest and most powerful nation on the globe, we will pass that count in the next few days 'officially'. Blame individuals and individuality, but this nation is gasping for air due to lack of leadership. If anything, this whole god damn disaster has highlighted the lack of leadership in the US.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yes, I know the irony of a COVID post for that actor.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. Biden does the right thing and somehow the whole mess is still his fault.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ambivalence: Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.

you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.

And then?

Why weren't we testing and keeping people locked down? Why did he suddenly suggest that America could take its mask off, it earned it? It wasn't liked they lacked the knowledge of the Delta variant in the White House. He could have pushed to have Hollywood and every one else do that thing they did during WWII and spin up the PR campaign to mask up, get tested, keep children at home, lock down when necessary and get vaccinated. He could have pushed to keep the UI benefits in place as well as renew an eviction moratorium via legislation in the House and Senate that his party controls.

675,000 Americans died from the Spanish Flu a century ago. Now, a century later, as the wealthiest and most powerful nation on the globe, we will pass that count in the next few days 'officially'. Blame individuals and individuality, but this nation is gasping for air due to lack of leadership. If anything, this whole god damn disaster has highlighted the lack of leadership in the US.


Well, besides the fact that they did a massive PR push to get people to go out on their own and get the vaccine and having states drive vaccine rollout.

Or the fact that there were legal issues with mandating a non-FDA approved vaccine.

I get that you have a hard-on for dunking on Biden but if you really think they didn't do a PR push to get folks to go get vaccinated when vaccines were available to everyone, then boy are you stupid.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just spitballing, here, but I'm guessing the fact that the vaccines only got full FDA authorization less than 3 weeks ago may have played into the timeline a little bit.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a terrible person, I would make mandatory deep anal swabbing with ten q-tips, every 30 mins for the unvaccinated.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I am a terrible person, I would make mandatory deep anal swabbing with ten q-tips, every 30 mins for the unvaccinated.


Deep Anal Swab is a whole category on porn hub.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Nadie_AZ: Ambivalence: Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.

you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.

And then?

Why weren't we testing and keeping people locked down? Why did he suddenly suggest that America could take its mask off, it earned it? It wasn't liked they lacked the knowledge of the Delta variant in the White House. He could have pushed to have Hollywood and every one else do that thing they did during WWII and spin up the PR campaign to mask up, get tested, keep children at home, lock down when necessary and get vaccinated. He could have pushed to keep the UI benefits in place as well as renew an eviction moratorium via legislation in the House and Senate that his party controls.

675,000 Americans died from the Spanish Flu a century ago. Now, a century later, as the wealthiest and most powerful nation on the globe, we will pass that count in the next few days 'officially'. Blame individuals and individuality, but this nation is gasping for air due to lack of leadership. If anything, this whole god damn disaster has highlighted the lack of leadership in the US.

Well, besides the fact that they did a massive PR push to get people to go out on their own and get the vaccine and having states drive vaccine rollout.

Or the fact that there were legal issues with mandating a non-FDA approved vaccine.

I get that you have a hard-on for dunking on Biden but if you really think they didn't do a PR push to get folks to go get vaccinated when vaccines were available to everyone, then boy are you stupid.


Taking the mask off was prior to Delta which we're finding out isn't affecting the vaccinated at any greater rates now than before.  The masks are to protect the selfish unvaccinated rubes because it is more transmissible.

And the population of the US in 1919 was about 100 million people or about 1/3 of what we have now.  To put this into perspective we'd have to have over 2 million deaths for this to be comparable, and Fox News and social media didn't exist then to tell people not to take the vaccine.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I am a terrible person, I would make mandatory deep anal swabbing with ten q-tips, every 30 mins for the unvaccinated.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for the State of California.  We already require it.

I think the religious exception should require documented proof of tithing too, because I work with three spreadnecks that definitely lied about that.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can i get them even if I'm vaccinated?

/thatsmyfetish.gif
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
... it's not actually for testing.

We just hate you guys.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.


Depends on the state.  I got my first in NJ at the end of March and I was in the "everyone else" group.

Still involved having many browser windows open a few days a week, though.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ambivalence: Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.

you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.

And then?

Why weren't we testing and keeping people locked down? Why did he suddenly suggest that America could take its mask off, it earned it? It wasn't liked they lacked the knowledge of the Delta variant in the White House. He could have pushed to have Hollywood and every one else do that thing they did during WWII and spin up the PR campaign to mask up, get tested, keep children at home, lock down when necessary and get vaccinated. He could have pushed to keep the UI benefits in place as well as renew an eviction moratorium via legislation in the House and Senate that his party controls.

675,000 Americans died from the Spanish Flu a century ago. Now, a century later, as the wealthiest and most powerful nation on the globe, we will pass that count in the next few days 'officially'. Blame individuals and individuality, but this nation is gasping for air due to lack of leadership. If anything, this whole god damn disaster has highlighted the lack of leadership in the US.


No, it highlights the difficulties that our form of government creates in accomplishing national goals. This is both good and bad, in this case it is bad.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

physt: Biden is on a role. Next thing I want if for him to limit interstate travel to the shiathole states.

[Fark user image 850x730]


This is going to be interesting to watch, there will likely be court challenges, but I doubt any winners. 

Pretty amazing that they finally got some balls and dropped this bomb.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

Biden: "School officials are trying to keep children safe in a pandemic while their governor picks a fight with them and even threatens or their jobs. Talk about bullying in schools. If these governors won't help us ... I'll use my powers as president to get them out of the way."

Boom shakalaka, mofo.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been tested twice. It more like a brain swab.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

enry: Taking the mask off was prior to Delta which we're finding out isn't affecting the vaccinated at any greater rates now than before.


We had been hearing about another wave since March. We were 'in the eye of a hurricane' at the time.

And then it all goes sideways. The CDC blindsides the White House. The White House blindsides states. For a nation that needs some sense of steady leadership after Trump, this hasn't been it.

'A great day for America,' Biden says, touting CDC's eased mask guidance
He credited vaccination success for making it possible.
May 13th

On May 13, the CDC said that vaccinated people could comfortably forgo masks in many settings. On July 27, the same agency advised vaccinated Americans to re-mask.

"There's been frustration on the part of the White House that messages have been confusing to the American public," this person said. "When the CDC abruptly came out and said, 'You don't have to wear a mask when you're vaccinated,' and then said, 'Oops, you'd better wear a mask indoors,' it took the White House by surprise." (The CDC changed its guidance in July as the more transmissible Delta variant triggered a surge in infections. The agency did not respond to a request for comment).
Others were equally surprised. "There were health officials who, 12 hours prior to that announcement, were on state television with their governors telling people to wear masks," Michael Fraser, chief executive officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told me. "I'm not sure anybody was ready for that." (A White House official said, "The science changes all the time and CDC public-health guidance, whether it's this pandemic or another issue, changes along with the science.")

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/​a​rchive/2021/09/how-delta-beat-biden-co​vid-pandemic/620003/

The worst part is this just makes those who are already anti vaxxer much more likely to remain one, despite the surge in cases. People who are vaccinated continue to contract Covid, though thankfully the results are not death on the scale the unvaccinated are seeing.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 I was expecting a flu test thing where they practically shove it into your brain. But it's not even as long as a regular Qtip.

And the authority he's using is making it a rule in OSHA.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kornchex: I work for the State of California.  We already require it.

I think the religious exception should require documented proof of tithing too, because I work with three spreadnecks that definitely lied about that.


Religious exemptions are utter bullshiat 99.99% of the time anyway.  Even the medical-treatment-avoiding religions like Christian Science says COVID vaccines don't violate their beliefs, nor do the Jehovah's Witnesses.  And I'm pretty goddamn sure there is no biblical basis for avoiding exemptions in "mainstream" Judeo-Christian religions either.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope hospitals are ready for all the hurt feelings and tears of impotent rage.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

enry: The masks are to protect the selfish unvaccinated rubes because it is more transmissible.


They're to protect kids and the immunocompromised.  Protecting the plague rats is in unfortunate side effect.

And the population of the US in 1919 was about 100 million people or about 1/3 of what we have now.  To put this into perspective we'd have to have over 2 million deaths for this to be comparable, and Fox News and social media didn't exist then to tell people not to take the vaccine.

We didn't have a national equivalent, but we did have lots of versions of the same thing.  At the beginning of all this, we all marveled at how stupid those people were back then.  Imagine that, an anti-mask league.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Florida really wants to kill children and teachers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't know how they will they enforce this but good.

BTW: I'm looking for a job so if they want to give an overpaid government job with a fat pension for driving around to businesses and auditing their vaxx status....call me!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.

you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.


Pretty sure he couldn't mandate things until the vaccines got beyond the EUA. That's what the military was waiting for, anyway.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hobnail: Sigh. Biden does the right thing and somehow the whole mess is still his fault.


The whole mess being their fault is what politicians are for.
 
lithven
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
curiousescaperooms.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who pays for the tests?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DISCLAIMER: PLEASE GET VACCINATED. I am not a republican. I hate trump and people who support him like only someone from NYC can truly appreciate. At this point I wish we had nuclear weapons to end the civil war.

I think this is an over-reach. Yes, technically legal, will be bogged down, but probably make it through. We have also spent god knows how much time biatching about executive power\executive orders on all sides of the aisle for the last 2 decades.

The "doing business with uncle sam, here are the rules..." completely cool with.

The "here is how you decide to run your business if over 100 people...." bit of pause on that and could have been done better, and certainly with better optics when the goal is to get vaccine hesitant people on board.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/Acyn/statu​s​/1436075190627168263

"Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this... even Fox News."

Fark yes. CALL THEIR BULLSHIAT OUT ALL DAY EVERY DAY. Grind it into their faces without mercy.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Kornchex: I work for the State of California.  We already require it.

I think the religious exception should require documented proof of tithing too, because I work with three spreadnecks that definitely lied about that.

Religious exemptions are utter bullshiat 99.99% of the time anyway.  Even the medical-treatment-avoiding religions like Christian Science says COVID vaccines don't violate their beliefs, nor do the Jehovah's Witnesses.  And I'm pretty goddamn sure there is no biblical basis for avoiding exemptions in "mainstream" Judeo-Christian religions either.


A lot of them try to claim that aborted fetal cells were used to make the vaccines, thereby violating something in Leviticus or some shiat.
Problem is that neither Moderna or Pfizer used such dead baby remnants, only the J&J did.  Ain't nobody want the J&J these days though, so it's moot.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: DISCLAIMER: PLEASE GET VACCINATED. I am not a republican. I hate trump and people who support him like only someone from NYC can truly appreciate. At this point I wish we had nuclear weapons to end the civil war.

I think this is an over-reach. Yes, technically legal, will be bogged down, but probably make it through. We have also spent god knows how much time biatching about executive power\executive orders on all sides of the aisle for the last 2 decades.

The "doing business with uncle sam, here are the rules..." completely cool with.

The "here is how you decide to run your business if over 100 people...." bit of pause on that and could have been done better, and certainly with better optics when the goal is to get vaccine hesitant people on board.


You'll get over it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Add in ultrasound and vaginal probe. If no vagina, 2 anal.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: I was expecting a flu test thing where they practically shove it into your brain. But it's not even as long as a regular Qtip.

And the authority he's using is making it a rule in OSHA.


It used to be as bad as or worse than a flu swab.  When I had a COVID test about a year ago they jammed it up there so far that it felt like it would pop out the back of my skull.  But the newer ones like the one I had last week they just have to stick barely inside the nostril, as you noted.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I hope hospitals are ready for all the hurt feelings and tears of impotent rage.


This being the United States, I'm going to go with firearms.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People will eventually get the vaccine which proves, it's not "I don't trust what's in it", it's "What's in it for me?" and being inconvenienced will wear some down.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ambivalence: Nadie_AZ: Should have done this as soon as vaccines were available.

you do remember vaccines were reserved for the elderly and the most vulnerable populations with bad health comprbidities for several months, right? Right? It wasn't opened up to everyone until like April or may.

And then?

Why weren't we testing and keeping people locked down? Why did he suddenly suggest that America could take its mask off, it earned it? It wasn't liked they lacked the knowledge of the Delta variant in the White House. He could have pushed to have Hollywood and every one else do that thing they did during WWII and spin up the PR campaign to mask up, get tested, keep children at home, lock down when necessary and get vaccinated. He could have pushed to keep the UI benefits in place as well as renew an eviction moratorium via legislation in the House and Senate that his party controls.

675,000 Americans died from the Spanish Flu a century ago. Now, a century later, as the wealthiest and most powerful nation on the globe, we will pass that count in the next few days 'officially'. Blame individuals and individuality, but this nation is gasping for air due to lack of leadership. If anything, this whole god damn disaster has highlighted the lack of leadership in the US.


I DON'T LIKE IT WHEN MOM AND MOM FIGHT.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Who pays for the tests?


Hopefully the anti-vaxxers.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: [i.imgur.com image 268x200]


Rachael Weisz is so f'ing hot
 
