It's Wednesday, so you know what that means, it's time for the Fark Writer's Thread.
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, again. This week's spin of the Wheel of Excuses comes up with . . . err, I think it's telling me to go to Thunderdome.  That can't be right.  I'll go ask that Master Blaster guy, he seems on the level.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We've finished scoring the entries, and now we're hard at work, uh, waiting for me to get the final list of entries for this year put together. This is always as much of an art as it is a science, where I move some entries from their primary genre to something compatible to make sure we have a good spread of entries and content across tabs. Look for notifications coming soon™!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is one of my favorite stories:

[Warren G]
It was a clear black night, a clear white moon
Warren G was on the streets tryin' to consume
Some skirts for the eve so I can get some phones
Rollin' in my ride, chillin' all alone

[Nate Dogg]
Just hit the east side of the LBC
On a mission tryin' to find Mr. Warren G
Seen a car full of girls, ain't no need to tweak
All you skirts know what's up with 213

[Warren G]
So I hooks a left on 21 and Lewis
Some brothers shootin' dice, so I said "Let's do this!"
I jumped out the ride and said "What's up?"
Some brothers pulled some gats, so I said "I'm stuck!"

[Nate Dogg]
Since these girls peepin' me I'ma glide and swerve
These hookers lookin' so hard they straight hit the curb
Onto bigger, better things than some horny tricks
I see my homie and some suckas all in his mix

[Warren G]
I'm gettin' jacked, I'm breakin' myself
I can't believe they takin' Warren's wealth
They took my rings, they took my Rolex
I looked at the brother, said "Damn, what's next?"

[Nate Dogg]
They got my homie hemmed up and they all around
Can't none of them see him if they goin' straight pound-for-pound
They wanna come up real quick before they start to clown
I best pull out my strap and lay them bustas down

[Warren G]
They got guns to my head, I think I'm goin' down
I can't believe it's happenin' in my own town
If I had wings I would fly, let me contemplate
I glanced in the cut and I see my homie Nate

[Nate Dogg]
Sixteen in the clip and one in the hole
Nate Dogg is about to make some bodies turn cold
Now they droppin' and yellin', it's a tad bit late
Nate Dogg and Warren G had to regulate

[Instrumental Interlude]

[Nate Dogg]
I laid all them bustas down, I let my gat explode
Now I'm switchin' my mind back into freak mode
If you want skirts, sit back and observe
I just left a gang of hoes over there on the curb

[Warren G]
Now, Nate got the freaks and that's a known fact
Before I got jacked I was on the same track
Back up, back up, 'cause it's on
N-A-T-E and me, the Warren to the G

[Nate Dogg]
Just like I thought, they were in the same spot
In need of some desperate help
But Nate Dogg and the G child
Were in need of somethin' else
One of them dames was sexy as hell
I said "Ooh, I like your size!"
She said "My car's broke down and you seem real nice
Would you let me ride?"
I got a car full of girls and it's goin' real swell
The next stop is the Eastside Motel

[Instrumental Interlude]

[Warren G]
I'm tweaking into a whole new era
G-funk, step to this, I dare ya
Funk on a whole new level

[Nate Dogg]
The rhythm is the bass and the bass is the treble

[Warren G]
Chords, strings, we brings melody
G-funk, where rhythm is life and life is rhythm

[Nate Dogg]
If you know like I know
You don't wanna step to this
It's the G-funk era, funked out with a gangsta twist
If you smoke like I smoke
Then you're high like everyday
And if yo' ass is a busta, 213 will regulate


/what a great ending
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
dude man bro, it's Thursday.
Put on your pants and join the rest of the world.

The Lost weekend.
Are you finishing late or starting early?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's just that it's a day late because, like with trash pickup, it happens a day later on weeks that start with a holiday.

Yeah, that's the ticket...
 
alice_600
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just been stuck this past week writing nothing but MCU Thor and Loki Fanfiction where they both get drunk and hit on Tony and Dr. Strange.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't written much of anything lately. I do have some short stories coming out in anthologies at the end of the year. Not much else going on.
 
