 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   "Ma'am, I am not drinking. I have not had any drugs. I have zebras in my backyard walking on the train tracks"   (mediaite.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 2:55 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TIL that a group of Zebras is called "a dazzle"

That's just fabulous!!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can understand the first call being thought of as a joke because herds of Zebras don't normally live in Michigan.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hello, 911? This is Vanilla Ice... uh, my wallaby is loose... No, really.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I live along that rail-line, a couple miles north.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Bunch of Zebras Are on the Loose in Maryland

I dont appreciate racial remarks.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I live along that rail-line, a couple miles north.


For god sake, man, get out while you still can!
Walking on the railroad tracks, Ha? I wonder if they're looking for a zebra crossing.
I Am so very Sorry.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What, again? This just happened yesterday.

Wed September 08, 2021: Main (score 89%)
Fark user imageGo on a safari in deepest darkest Prince Georges County, Maryland. Wait, what?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: TIL that a group of Zebras is called "a dazzle"

That's just fabulous!!


My kid is obsessed with Zebras. I could sit here and give you zebra facts all day. That is about the only exciting one.

Except the dude who tried to domesticate them and pull his carriage. It went about as well as you would expect.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🐒 🙈 🐒 🙈 🐒 🙈 🐒 🙈 🐒 🙈 🐒 🙈
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they just released some lions to deal with the zebra infestation.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Goddamn refs, missing the call of the wild.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.