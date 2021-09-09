 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(eNews Courier)   If you believe that people are entering your room through the air conditioning and shower, here's something you probably shouldn't do   (enewscourier.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Arson, Police, Hotel, Robert Reginald Ledbetter, Athens Police, hotel property, Hotels, Inn  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was going to find something about crawling through vents but then I found this and went with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what if she came in through the bathroom window?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ledbetter then suspected someone might be trying to come in through the shower, so he "threw his microwave and refrigerator into the bathtub,"

Sounds reasonable.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ledbetter then suspected someone might be trying to come in through the shower, so he "threw his microwave and refrigerator into the bathtub,"

Sounds reasonable.


I wonder if he waited until White Rabbit peaked?
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychosis sucks. Here's a sad glimpse into lives dominated by psychosis.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Gangstalking​/
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More meth?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out you two pixies go, t'rough the door or out the window.

-Sheld'n Leonard
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: But what if she came in through the bathroom window?


Didn't anybody tell her?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You all know why this man turned to drugs in his life. It's because he was tormented throughout his childhood by the other children calling him 'Bobby Bedwetter'.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If he's mentally ill then poor guy, I hope he gets help. If it's drug then can it be modified to make the user hallucinate beautiful women are breaking and entering?
 
tasteme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FigPucker: More meth?


Yeah...I was high for three days in a hotel room and I can tell you one thing. Those audio hallucinations will really fark with your head. I thought three guys were talking right outside the room. I listened to 15 minutes of conversation before I opened the door. Not a person in sight.

I could have sworn in court that what I heard was real, but it was not. I can totally see myself doing what this guy did. Good thing I don't do shiat like that anymore.
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In through the AC... Maybe it's our old friend Eugene....
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey subby:

YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
Youtube YEwlW5sHQ4Q
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Make me fries.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dunno who's in the air conditioner, but I DO know there's a lady in the radiator.

Lady In The Radiator - In Heaven (from David Lynch's Eraserhead)
Youtube awVNCIjQq1A
 
haknudsen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

talkertopc: If he's mentally ill then poor guy, I hope he gets help. If it's drug then can it be modified to make the user hallucinate beautiful women are breaking and entering?


If one is hallucinating beautiful women are breaking into one's room, one doesn't usually light the room on fire.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can think of worse places to start a fire than the shower...

//the AC is just pushing it...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Something seems a little off about his facial hair. Like he spray painted it on.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.