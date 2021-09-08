 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Taliban have reached the "So, what? Just shoot a bunch of girls?" stage. Let's see what they do next   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That comes right after "So, what? Just blow up a bunch of strangers, for no reason."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That comes right after "So, what? Just blow up a bunch of strangers, for no reason."


Oh, there's a reason.  But, it's horrifying, demented and obscene.
 
Decorus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They haven't reached the so what shoot each other phase yet?
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tough to be a Humanist these days.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

I like your little Army dress there, Bro-sef.

Tactical and practical.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why were the protestors resisting?

#backtheblueliban
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They seem better trained and more restrained than the US police at this so ... bragging?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only way to stop it is to full on colonize the place.  Anybody want to try that?

That's what it would take, and I don't see it happening.  Nobody's going to occupy Afghanistan and attempt to replace their culture at gunpoint.

Maybe China.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That comes right after "So, what? Just blow up a bunch of strangers, for no reason."


You realize the Taliban and ISIS are different groups, right?

Because it sounds like you are referencing what happened at the airport a week ago
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x507]
I like your little Army dress there, Bro-sef.

Tactical and practical.


And the matching sleeves and leggings complete the ensemble. Tres chic.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That comes right after "So, what? Just blow up a bunch of strangers, for no reason."


These women are fu*ked.

Mohammed and the Funky Bunch arent going to mow down a bunch of girls while the cameras are still rolling but I guarantee you theyre making a list and when shiat settles down in six months they are going to be making some house calls.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The refuge rush coming out of Afghanistan is going to be insane in the coming years
 
chickenshack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The only way to stop it is to full on colonize the place.  Anybody want to try that?

That's what it would take, and I don't see it happening.  Nobody's going to occupy Afghanistan and attempt to replace their culture at gunpoint.

Maybe China.



Not likely, my guess is that China will let the Taliban do as they please and gratefully mine their rare earth minerals.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Decorus: They haven't reached the so what shoot each other phase yet?


There's always another girl daring to get an education rather than just being a dumb broodmare. You have to shoot one of them in the face every so often to keep bad ideas like that out.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they keep on like this the fellas over there won't have anyone to bang but each other.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're mad at Pakistan and rightfully so.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chickenshack: Unsung_Hero: The only way to stop it is to full on colonize the place.  Anybody want to try that?

That's what it would take, and I don't see it happening.  Nobody's going to occupy Afghanistan and attempt to replace their culture at gunpoint.

Maybe China.


Not likely, my guess is that China will let the Taliban do as they please and gratefully mine their rare earth minerals.


Yeah, China won't give a shiat unless the Taliban decide to get uppity with Chinese mineral rights. The Chinese won't have the moral resistance to wiping out a large swath of Taliban leadership in a single strike. So the Chinese kill a few thousand civilians....? They won't care, and the condemnation of the international community won't matter.
 
Birnone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Later Monday, Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front, called for a general uprising against the Taliban.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hold up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Texas furiously taking notes
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: If they keep on like this the fellas over there won't have anyone to bang but each other.


There's always goats I guess; just make sure you only fark it after giving it Ivermectin
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That should work out well. A bunch of violent, undersexed, over-armed religious zealots running around your country never backfires.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

forever_blowing_bubbles: They seem better trained and more restrained than the US police at this so ... bragging?


You sure managed to glean a lot from that single photo. These guys probably disagree with you and they weren't even throwing bricks.


https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/08/asia/a​f​ghanistan-women-taliban-government-int​l/index.html
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: I like your little Army dress there, Bro-sef.


Approves:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


blondambition: And the matching sleeves and leggings complete the ensemble. Tres chic.


It's actually just the knee and elbow pads, he has regular pants and a long shirt. Although since he's not on an active entry team, what they're doing on their knees and elbows so much that they walk around with pads is a different story.
 
uberalice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: If they keep on like this the fellas over there won't have anyone to bang but each other.


What, no young boys left?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: what they're doing on their knees and elbows so much that they walk around with pads


He rode his bike to work.
Safety first!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: chickenshack: Unsung_Hero: The only way to stop it is to full on colonize the place.  Anybody want to try that?

That's what it would take, and I don't see it happening.  Nobody's going to occupy Afghanistan and attempt to replace their culture at gunpoint.

Maybe China.


Not likely, my guess is that China will let the Taliban do as they please and gratefully mine their rare earth minerals.

Yeah, China won't give a shiat unless the Taliban decide to get uppity with Chinese mineral rights. The Chinese won't have the moral resistance to wiping out a large swath of Taliban leadership in a single strike. So the Chinese kill a few thousand civilians....? They won't care, and the condemnation of the international community won't matter.


I more see China just moving in and breeding them out.  And every attack on a Chinese citizen will result in a little more brutal control to accelerate the process.

China has a lot of guys without gals who might see the colonial life as an attractive option.
 
strutin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chickenshack: Unsung_Hero: The only way to stop it is to full on colonize the place.  Anybody want to try that?

That's what it would take, and I don't see it happening.  Nobody's going to occupy Afghanistan and attempt to replace their culture at gunpoint.

Maybe China.


Not likely, my guess is that China will let the Taliban do as they please and gratefully mine their rare earth minerals.


And then we'll order all the things that require said R.E. minerals :(
 
