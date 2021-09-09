 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   You know you always wanted to go through the drive through with the Mad Max Gigahorse. Here is your opportunity   (lloydsonline.com.au) divider line
59
    More: Murica, General Motors, CONVOY CAR, Automobile, SABRE TOOTH, WAR RIG, HEAVY ARTILLERY, POLE CAR, RAZOR COLA  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 09 Sep 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok rich dudes, now is your chance to buy cool.
 
Athanaric [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size


I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna stick with my Toyota Corolla.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.


Food wagon for the win!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just walk away and there will be an end to the horror"
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.

Food wagon for the win!


Doof wagon, doof wagon. GD spell check
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some punk/metal bands that are going to their agents and tell them to get that goof wagon for their next tour, or they quit
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.


Can you people stop talking about that asshole for 5 seconds? Stop dragging him into every thread.

/if I had the disposable income the gigahorse would be mine
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want the frickin War Rig. :)
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: mybluemake: Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.

Food wagon for the win!

Doof wagon, doof wagon. GD spell check


Don't care, that was awesome.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you insist on all practical effects and real working vehicles. you get to auction them to millionaires when you're done.

/+1 for the war rig.
//or any of them really.
///# slashies to WITNESS ME!!!!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the money, I'd buy the doof wagon, hire a guy to dress up with a flame throwing guitar, and drive down the hiway blasting this
Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube POdbe-_bYbs
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.

Can you people stop talking about that asshole for 5 seconds? Stop dragging him into every thread.

/if I had the disposable income the gigahorse would be mine


Leave Obama alone
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mbaction.comView Full Size


I was really hoping the internet would produce a Pee-Wee's Mad Max Adventure mashup, but not even a DeviantArt to be found.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fury Road sucked.
 
mutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: Can you people stop talking about that asshole for 5 seconds? Stop dragging him into every thread.


Yeah, Obama hasn't been president for over four years.  Enough already!
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man. To be an eccentric billionaire. I would buy the Doof Wagon and take it to Burning Man.
 
hinten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Fury Road sucked.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fury Road sucked.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
so the 4th movie in a dystopian/post appocalyptic movie that takes place in, and was shot entirely in Australia, by Australians... some how rates a 'Murica tag?

Subby sucks at geography....accents.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Oh man. To be an eccentric billionaire. I would buy the Doof Wagon and take it to Burning Man.


Or to just have a show budget....

Conan Hits Comic-Con® Mad Max-Style | CONAN on TBS
Youtube 4M5KE44xluo
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.


No bro, Mariachim Music would blow their little minds
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They may have called it a Mad Max movie but it wasn't a Mad Max movie, not without Mad Mel and his V8 Interceptor.  The plot made no sense at all. Foolishness.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh, give me the last of the V8 interceptors any day.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So shiny, so chrome 🥰
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fury Road sucked.


😲 thems fightin words

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hinten
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next up: mandatory vaccination for any venue 50+, public transportation, airline transportation, etc. etc.

5.5 billion vaccinations worldwide with evidence of very very few problems. That is what I would call a success.
And you can tell even in this thread, the arguments are not against the "dangerous vaccination" anymore. It shifted to "my freedoms".
 
Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No Peacemaker?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/would prefer the Road Warrior Falcon, probably take both.
/like I could afford any of these...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My life fades. The vision dims. All that remains are memories. I remember a time of chaos, ruined dreams, this wasted land. But most of all, I remember the road warrior, the man we called Max. To understand who he was we have to go back to the other time, when the world was powered by the black fuel and the desert sprouted great cities of pipe and steel - gone now, swept away.

For reasons long forgotten two mighty warrior tribes went to war and touched off a blaze which engulfed them all. Without fuel they were nothing. They'd built a house of straw. The thundering machines sputtered and stopped. Their leaders talked and talked and talked, but nothing could stem the avalanche. Their world crumbled. Cities exploded - a whirlwind of looting, a firestorm of fear. Men began to feed on men.

On the roads it was a white-line nightmare. Only those mobile enough to scavenge, brutal enough to pillage would survive. The gangs took over the highways, ready to wage war for a tank of juice, and in this maelstrom of decay ordinary men were battered and smashed - men like Max, the warrior Max. In the roar of an engine, he lost everything and became a shell of a man, a burnt-out desolate man, a man haunted by the demons of his past, a man who wandered out into the wasteland. And it was here, in this blighted place, that he learned to live again.
 
hinten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
oopsie
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hinten: Next up: mandatory vaccination for any venue 50+, public transportation, airline transportation, etc. etc.

5.5 billion vaccinations worldwide with evidence of very very few problems. That is what I would call a success.
And you can tell even in this thread, the arguments are not against the "dangerous vaccination" anymore. It shifted to "my freedoms".


THERE ARE NO VACCINATIONS ON THE FURY ROAD!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fury Road sucked.


Your troll attempt
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets: /would prefer the Road Warrior Falcon, probably take both.


Thing with the Falcon Interceptor is that it was wrecked and/or stolen in every movie. *chuckle*
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: So shiny, so chrome 🥰


an oldie but goodie. Obligatory in any Fury Road thread.

https://www.amazon.com/Wilton-710-552​1​-Metallic-Color-Silver/dp/B005KTVG86
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: I want the frickin War Rig. :)


War Rig was destroyed.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.


Came in here to say/post this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stratohead: so the 4th movie in a dystopian/post appocalyptic movie that takes place in, and was shot entirely in Australia, by Australians... some how rates a 'Murica tag?

Subby sucks at geography....accents.


It was shot in Namibia.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They may have called it a Mad Max movie but it wasn't a Mad Max movie, not without Mad Mel and his V8 Interceptor.  The plot made no sense at all. Foolishness.


Okay, settle down there.

Fury Road is arguably the best of the Mad Max series. Mel Gibson was too old to play Max, and his off-camera antics make him unbankable for such a large picture.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: So shiny, so chrome 🥰


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hinten: Next up: mandatory vaccination for any venue 50+, public transportation, airline transportation, etc. etc.

5.5 billion vaccinations worldwide with evidence of very very few problems. That is what I would call a success.
And you can tell even in this thread, the arguments are not against the "dangerous vaccination" anymore. It shifted to "my freedoms".


There's been a staggering amount of posts in the wrong thread this week.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Jake Havechek: They may have called it a Mad Max movie but it wasn't a Mad Max movie, not without Mad Mel and his V8 Interceptor.  The plot made no sense at all. Foolishness.

Okay, settle down there.

Fury Road is arguably the best of the Mad Max series. Mel Gibson was too old to play Max, and his off-camera antics make him unbankable for such a large picture.


No it isn't. Every thing that happened in Mad Max 2 is plausible in an apocalyptic future. All live stunts, all practical sets, no CGI bullshiat.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: My life fades. The vision dims. All that remains are memories. I remember a time of chaos, ruined dreams, this wasted land. But most of all, I remember the road warrior, the man we called Max. To understand who he was we have to go back to the other time, when the world was powered by the black fuel and the desert sprouted great cities of pipe and steel - gone now, swept away.

For reasons long forgotten two mighty warrior tribes went to war and touched off a blaze which engulfed them all. Without fuel they were nothing. They'd built a house of straw. The thundering machines sputtered and stopped. Their leaders talked and talked and talked, but nothing could stem the avalanche. Their world crumbled. Cities exploded - a whirlwind of looting, a firestorm of fear. Men began to feed on men.

On the roads it was a white-line nightmare. Only those mobile enough to scavenge, brutal enough to pillage would survive. The gangs took over the highways, ready to wage war for a tank of juice, and in this maelstrom of decay ordinary men were battered and smashed - men like Max, the warrior Max. In the roar of an engine, he lost everything and became a shell of a man, a burnt-out desolate man, a man haunted by the demons of his past, a man who wandered out into the wasteland. And it was here, in this blighted place, that he learned to live again.


You make a strong case for Road Warrior as #1 in the series right there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Plus Charlize Theron is driving a heavy ass goddamn full tanker truck through the desert? On the goddamn sand? And why does everyone seem to have working firearms and plenty of ammo?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mybluemake: mybluemake: Athanaric: [cdn.discordapp.com image 823x566]

I'd buy this one and just drive through Trump country blasting Obama speeches. The exploding heads would be amazing.

Food wagon for the win!

Doof wagon, doof wagon. GD spell check


as long as you're not buying the honey wagon
 
wee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can have the Gigahorse, I'll take that Falcon over it any time.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Plus Charlize Theron is driving a heavy ass goddamn full tanker truck through the desert? On the goddamn sand? And why does everyone seem to have working firearms and plenty of ammo?


Because of the goddamn bullet farm!  Someones never fantasized about bolting a chrome fleshlight onto Furiosa's robot arm and getting an unenthusiastic robohandy while huffing silver spray paint.  And it shows.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Stands With A Tiny Fist: I want the frickin War Rig. :)

War Rig was destroyed.


How could you tell?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Jake Havechek: They may have called it a Mad Max movie but it wasn't a Mad Max movie, not without Mad Mel and his V8 Interceptor.  The plot made no sense at all. Foolishness.

Okay, settle down there.

Fury Road is arguably the best of the Mad Max series. Mel Gibson was too old to play Max, and his off-camera antics make him unbankable for such a large picture.

No it isn't. Every thing that happened in Mad Max 2 is plausible in an apocalyptic future. All live stunts, all practical sets, no CGI bullshiat.


The reason Fury Road had CGI was to composite different in-camera stunts that were too dangerous to be performed in tandem, or sequences too dangerous to film.

I think you should give Fury Road another chance.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Love that movie! But you would have to be mega rich to win.
Even above the price, they're all in Australia.
I can't imagine what it would cost to ship the Gigahorse from Sidney to Milwaukee.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.