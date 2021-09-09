 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   UK is full of TWaTs, officially   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been called worse....
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A three day work week, how do I sign up?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Fast Show Unlucky Alf Parrot Sketch
Youtube k_RWY6MAQu8
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kas Product - Never Come Back
Youtube 6Ki2R9OieiY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2G​zDz8​jMviQ
 
0lorin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
sounds like capitalist propaganda ... but ok...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obviously those people are the ones that went to college, because that's how you arranged your class schedule.
 
yms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
See you next tuesday.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guest House Paradiso
Youtube eZF6WHetI3E
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
31% productivity drop but 40% more time away from office. Lower their pay 20% and bonus 10% each day to those working Mondays and Fridays. Splits the difference and makes it fair.
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like the UK needs to open a jelly school
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here comes one now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about those who work Saturdays, every month past Ramadan in November (ideally)?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd prefer WTF if I were them -- Wednesday Thursday Friday.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Here comes one now...

[Fark user image 561x329]


What a British thing to do, if it's not a Photoshop.

If it is a Photoshop, they should have used Trump's Mug.
 
