So what did the sign say? That might be helpful information
    More: Asinine, English-language films, 2008 albums, Pizza delivery, video of a man, Music video, The Delivery, yard of a Parma homeowner, I-Team  
•       •       •

coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The resident had some political signs up in his front yard that apparently the Amazon driver didn't agree with for whatever reason," Parma Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Ciryak said.
"He lifted out one of the signs and then pulled down flags and started throwing them. The sign that he ripped out was 'Black Lies Murder.'"

Here is a link to that info:
https://www.cleveland.com/community/2​0​21/09/amazon-driver-destroys-parma-res​idents-black-lies-murder-sign.html
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said this isn't the first incident with an Amazon driver.

So...stop having Amazon deliver stuff to your racist homestead.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand his feelings on that.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he's referring to the lies that get black people murdered.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't live in Mega City 1 or 2 already you deserve the harvest of the Cursed Earth.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Lies Comfort
Black Lies Murder

It's not racist for our children and such as.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: He said this isn't the first incident with an Amazon driver.

So...stop having Amazon deliver stuff to your racist homestead.



Or to look at it another way, Amazon could refuse to sell or deliver anything to the jackass at that address.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yip yip yip yip yipty yip.
Awooooooooooooooooo doo doo doo
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't put up racist signs.  That way you can be sure nobody tears down your racist sign.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Amazon guy fly outta there like a Bat out of Parma?

/ I'm not even from Cleveland, and I've heard of the guy.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sign didn't say anything, you have to read it.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what did the sign say?

The sign said long haired freaky people need not apply
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This era of "freedom of speech AND from consequences" needs to come to an end.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's that old adage one has to consider: A man's racist home is his racist castle.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he is an actual racist.

Fu*k him.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: theteacher: He said this isn't the first incident with an Amazon driver.

So...stop having Amazon deliver stuff to your racist homestead.


Or to look at it another way, Amazon could refuse to sell or deliver anything to the jackass at that address.


They'd have to value employees over dollars and that's not happening.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chicago-style pizza is the best"

I'll pitch in some bail money for the guy, because Chicago-style pizza sucks.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: theteacher: He said this isn't the first incident with an Amazon driver.

So...stop having Amazon deliver stuff to your racist homestead.


Or to look at it another way, Amazon could refuse to sell or deliver anything to the jackass at that address.


It's not always that easy.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So he is an actual racist.

Fu*k him.


Trump flag out front shoulda told ya...
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: They'd have to value employees over dollars and that's not happening.



Fair point, but i think Amazon is practical enough to value optics at least as much as they value dollars: bad publicity (even indirect) could lead to fewer of those dollars. They don't want that happening, either.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm gonna have to issue the Amazon driver a yellow card.

respect private property, regardless of your fee fees.
what you've done is legitimized their victim complex.
you also put your employment at risk and displayed your inability to control your emotions.

i would suggest letting idiots be idiots because just let it go, man.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Just because your dumb ass can't process something doesn't mean it's a lie...
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what did the sign say?


"Long haired freaky people need not apply."
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Englebert Slaptyback: theteacher: He said this isn't the first incident with an Amazon driver.

So...stop having Amazon deliver stuff to your racist homestead.


Or to look at it another way, Amazon could refuse to sell or deliver anything to the jackass at that address.

They'd have to value employees over dollars and that's not happening.


To be fair, it could be used as marketing. AND get the "let's buy tons of shiat from this company so we can burn it because we don't know how boycotts work" crowd on board, too!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist old white man puts up racist sign.  Film at 11.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: "Chicago-style pizza is the best"

I'll pitch in some bail money for the guy, because Chicago-style pizza sucks.


I'd be willing to bet the amount of the bail that you've never even had it. But you're being edgy on the internet, so you have that going for you, which is nice.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the John McLane sandwich board...
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew Carey Moon Over Parma (Long Version)
Youtube HgGCO5eGdnE
/only wanted the photo of drew
//Only listened to 3 seconds of it.
///Can't recall if Drew has been 'cancelled'
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh, drive by later with some Roundup water balloons

or Roundup in a sprayer, do some yardwork
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moon over Parma bring my love to me tonight
Guide her to Eastlake, underneath your silvery light
We met in Ashtabula
She was doing the hula
I landed her in my radishes and pledged my love that night

Moon over Parma, won't you bring my love to me?
Shine on the freeway and guide her AMC
Get her past those radar Mounties
Bring her to Lake County
Moon over Parma, tonight

Moon over Parma shine on I-271
We can get together in the warm light of the sun
I'm askin' you don't fail
Get her safely past Lindale
I can't go to Parma cause my Edsel will not run

Moon over Parma, where those pink flamingos stand
I need her kisses and the soft touch of her hand
We're goin' bowlin'
So don't lose her in Solon
Moon over Parma, tonight

I said tonight
Moon over Parma, tonight
Moon over Parma
Moon over Parma
Moon over Parma, tonight
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have nonidea how to calibrate my outrage meter to this. That fill me with outrage!

Well played fox, well played. You sure how how to outrage.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't heard anything about Parma, Ohio in a while.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feh. On the one hand, racist asshole claiming victimhood for being a racist asshole. On the other hand, angry asshole tearing up private property because they don't like or agree with it. The racist asshole is well within his rights to put up racist shiat, provided he's not violating any laws or ordinances.

Angry asshole needs to be fired and probably charged. Racist asshole needs to be ignored. If it continues, racist asshole may stop getting Amazon deliveries - Amazon can't keep losing employees because of race-baiting by a racist asshole.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the sign said:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naturally he was "afraid" when his intentionally provocative sign provoked an actual response.

Okay here's never a can of Twisted Tea when you need one.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's not always that easy.



The USPS refuses to deliver to homes that present an unsafe environment for their carriers. Why wouldn't Amazon have the same option?

And their in-house counsel would have been asleep on the job not to include verbiage in the Amazon account Ts & Cs allowing cancellation of customer accounts for non-specific reasons (obvs not for anything related to a protected class).
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs are racist but throwing eggs while wearing a gorilla mask at a Black man running for Governor is A-OKAY to Dems/Libs.

/Your hypocrisy is disgusting.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGogmagog: /only wanted the photo of drew
//Only listened to 3 seconds of it.
///Can't recall if Drew has been 'cancelled'
//Only listened to 3 seconds of it.
///Can't recall if Drew has been 'cancelled'


Shakes tiny fist at TheGogmagog and  grasps a cold BuzzBomb beer in the other.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: dothemath: So he is an actual racist.

Fu*k him.

Trump flag out front shoulda told ya...


When that crusty old white guy came out I thought "Of course".

And of course he starts whining like a pussy right away. Just like the rest of them.
What a bunch of fu*king pansies.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: "The resident had some political signs up in his front yard that apparently the Amazon driver didn't agree with for whatever reason," Parma Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Ciryak said.
"He lifted out one of the signs and then pulled down flags and started throwing them. The sign that he ripped out was 'Black Lies Murder.'"

Here is a link to that info:
https://www.cleveland.com/community/20​21/09/amazon-driver-destroys-parma-res​idents-black-lies-murder-sign.html


What the fark does "Black Lies Murder" even mean? Did the sign maker just randomly pick two scary-sounding words that start with L and M?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's all kinds of things the driver could have done and avoided being fired (and possibly arrested).  Make good trouble.

That being said, I understand the driver's anger in the moment.  If I saw a sign that said, "Hitler was right", my reaction wouldn't be pretty or legal either.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: So what did the sign say?


"Long haired freaky people need not apply."


Leaving satisfied.....
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather see the employee refuse to deliver and Amazon back him up than this. And then do what any teenager would do (not me, obviously) and come back under darkness of night and do a thorough job of it. Some skill with a bottle of lighter fluid and you probably don't even need to step on the property. Allegedly.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parma?  Did the sign say "Pinky's"?

/Might be Brookpark, been a while.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, what did he think would happen?  Did he think the lying black people would see the sign, reconsider their lives, and make the world a better place?

Sheesh.  Just point me at the gofundme site for the driver so I can support him while he finds a new job.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HansoSparxx: This era of "freedom of speech AND from consequences" needs to come to an end.


Yup

I said, 'I don't want to discuss this.' You know, he's a stranger.

So you're fine insulting strangers, but you're now willing to discuss it with them.  Coward, indeed.  And not the least bit surprising from someone promoting those viewpoints.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm afraid. I'm an old guy. I can't run," Klepatsky said. "I said, 'I don't want to discuss this.' You know, he's a stranger. He just mocked me and called me a coward and held up the packages he was supposed to deliver."

Now that's some funny shiat. "I put up insulting signs and flags and he called me a coward and I'm afraid now."
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: "The resident had some political signs up in his front yard that apparently the Amazon driver didn't agree with for whatever reason," Parma Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Ciryak said.
"He lifted out one of the signs and then pulled down flags and started throwing them. The sign that he ripped out was 'Black Lies Murder.'"

Here is a link to that info:
https://www.cleveland.com/community/20​21/09/amazon-driver-destroys-parma-res​idents-black-lies-murder-sign.html


I took a little trip on google earth to Martin Drive in Parma. It wasn't hard to find the poor little old man/coward's tacky shrine to trumpism.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Invincible: I'd rather see the employee refuse to deliver and Amazon back him up than this. And then do what any teenager would do (not me, obviously) and come back under darkness of night and do a thorough job of it. Some skill with a bottle of lighter fluid and you probably don't even need to step on the property. Allegedly.


Doesn't that just encourage them because they're 'under attack' and 'their first amendment freedums defend all first amendment freedums'?  Plus the poor, weak old man has security cameras on all the stuff and he knows the desk sergeant at the cop shop.
Maybe two neighbors across the street or right next him should put up opposing signs.  Now he knows 'thems' is around him!  Dear glob!  If I have a heart attack in the front yard, thems will just dance for joy and watch me die.
 
