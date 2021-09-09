 Skip to content
(Comic Sands)   Ummmmmm...gay?   (comicsands.com)
61
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viceis hardly in a position to take the high ground on Proud Boys journalism.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay men kiss like normal people.

Whatever the Proud Boys are doing looks like first base for guys who could barely get their own dogs to love them.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...lick each other in the f****** face, you know?"

Does this mean that Andy Dick is a Proud Boy?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fed snitch says what?
 
Karne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brap: Viceis hardly in a position to take the high ground on Proud Boys journalism.


Found the Proud Boy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The American conservative is a weird, farked up animal.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Gay men kiss like normal people.

Whatever the Proud Boys are doing looks like first base for guys who could barely get their own dogs to love them.


"normal people"?????
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dang.  And to think, I was just this close >   < to joining the proud boys.  Thanks for the warning, Internet.  Tearing up my application and $10,000 application/donation cheque* now.
If it's $10,000 it had better be a cheque
 
NobleHam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know, if you had told me ten years ago that a group called "the proud boys" would not be gay, I wouldn't have believed you. In reality though, let's please not associate these farkwads with homosexuality. They're just angry, insecure bigots.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every one of these all dude dick fest groups ive ever encountered (usually skinheads) are SUPER FU*KING GAY.

If these guys just chilled out and relaxed into the ass sex lifestyle they probably wouldnt be so tense and violent.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Squid_for_Brains: Gay men kiss like normal people.

Whatever the Proud Boys are doing looks like first base for guys who could barely get their own dogs to love them.

"normal people"?????


juo.sgView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Squid_for_Brains: Gay men kiss like normal people.

Whatever the Proud Boys are doing looks like first base for guys who could barely get their own dogs to love them.

"normal people"?????


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At one point they were licking each other's asses, so at least we know where those tongues have been.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Proud Boys Leader Says Members Resolve Disputes By Licking Each Other's Faces

that sounds like one of those ridiculous things that they would've came up with as a fake thing they do in order to get the libs to repeat it and sound stupid, but then ended up actually doing anyway
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd like to think so much of this is just law enforcement plants trolling the group. Up next: smear fertilizer on your balls.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remind me, what are they proud of again?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Peter wants a gay sex orgy in the living room FAMILY GUY
Youtube 1EpMl_vek9E
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When the far-right, neo-fascist Proud Boys aren't engaging in political violence, they're licking each other's faces.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reminds me when LGBT advocates took over #ProudBoys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now rebranded as Pride Boys.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Every one of these all dude dick fest groups


I feel obligated, although I am a huge Rush fan, to point out they you just described every Rush concert.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Adventure Time - Tough Boys!
Youtube it8pEVWu-RM
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Squid_for_Brains: Gay men kiss like normal people.

Whatever the Proud Boys are doing looks like first base for guys who could barely get their own dogs to love them.

"normal people"?????


Hot Shots! Part Deux - Kiss me like you've never kissed me before
Youtube mlZHMGch1pQ
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Raoul Eaton: Squid_for_Brains: Gay men kiss like normal people.

Whatever the Proud Boys are doing looks like first base for guys who could barely get their own dogs to love them.

"normal people"?????

[c.tenor.com image 220x119]


"like" as in "are."

You can assume the worst from the grammatical farkup, or you can just sit and eat popcorn while the thread devolves into bad faith bullshiat.
 
special20
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I sure wish that asshole would just get a damned job already.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: dothemath: Every one of these all dude dick fest groups

I feel obligated, although I am a huge Rush fan, to point out they you just described every Rush concert.


Hey, if you guys wanna make sweet love to each others butts thats A-OK with me.
Lets leave politics in the trash with the condom wrapper.

#safebuttsex
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm convinced that many of these people are basically trolls.

That doesn't mean they shouldn't be punished for shiat like participation in Jan. 6 farkery.

Just saying, there are apparently a lot of boring people in America whose only joy is farking things up for somebody else.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I'M NOT GAY! But I heard a lot about it and read exposes and I thought I'd lick a man's face just to show my tiktok stream"
 
detonator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Every one of these all dude dick fest groups ive ever encountered (usually skinheads) are SUPER FU*KING GAY.

If these guys just chilled out and relaxed into the ass sex lifestyle they probably wouldnt be so tense and violent.


A lot of the real old school skins, like from the '60's, were rentboys to begin with. It was a thing with them.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

File photo of a magical moment
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still unable to get over the fact that a person named Enrique Tarrio led a terrorist fascist putsch with the intention of installing a dictator who openly wants to round up anyone who looks like or has a name like him and put them in concentration camps.

It'd like a Jew leading the Beer Hall Putsch.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Reminds me when LGBT advocates took over #ProudBoys.

[Fark user image image 640x544]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karne: brap: Viceis hardly in a position to take the high ground on Proud Boys journalism.

Found the Proud Boy.


And apparently, the paint chips.

Although Vice has desperately been trying to guild the turd since he left, the whole movement was started by its cofounder.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm convinced that many of these people are basically trolls.

That doesn't mean they shouldn't be punished for shiat like participation in Jan. 6 farkery.

Just saying, there are apparently a lot of boring people in America whose only joy is farking things up for somebody else.


Based on the number of people who went insane two weeks into the first lockdown because they couldn't go drinking at a bar?

Y'all need HOBBIES.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nobody?

bardown.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: [Fark user image 425x315]


6 seconds from an epic simulpost.
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So it's cool to use "gay" derogatorily as long as it's for ridiculing conservatives?

K.

/what zeus said to narcissus
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just reading TFA I could smell the rancid BO.

Every time I've gotten anywhere near a group of these manly men, the stink of well-ripened BO has been overwhelming.  It's like wet dog combined with barnyard animal.  Really, really not pleasant.

And they do this on purpose.  They believe it's attractive.  To females.

Yet they get drunk and lick each other.

Yep.  Repressed homoeroticism.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 678x381]


He sure showed them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: So it's cool to use "gay" derogatorily as long as it's for ridiculing conservatives people who deny their own repressed gayness and use the word as an epithet?


Yes.

Yes, it is.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

erik-k: Still unable to get over the fact that a person named Enrique Tarrio led a terrorist fascist putsch with the intention of installing a dictator who openly wants to round up anyone who looks like or has a name like him and put them in concentration camps.

It'd like a Jew leading the Beer Hall Putsch.


Or...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


gopusa.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are they cat people
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No one yet? Sheesh!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
