(KTLA Los Angeles)   This ain't the Garden of Eden, There ain't no angels you dopes, And things ain't like they used to be, And this ain't the Summer of Hope   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, Influenza, delta variant, School systems, extra-contagious delta variant, summer wave, highest levels  
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I noticed in my area of Colorado quite a few people are even wearing masks outdoors. Outside of lunchtime, I stay inside. Being indoors just about all the time has made me depressed and lethargic. I'm vaccinated and in fair health but who wants to take a chance when you are old? Plus, I don't want to meet any Karens complaining about my mask.

/please, just get a damn shot, wear a mask, and shut the f**k up so life can seem somewhat normal again.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I knew who you were, subby, I would farkie you in blue.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As long as we share space with conservatives, none of us on either side can have nice things.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Enough about what it ain't, tell us what it am.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is Bob "You Can Trust Your Car To The Man Who Wears The Star" Hope, and I wanna tell you...Yeah this summer's been Wiiiiild!  I saw Buddy Hackett driving down Rodeo Drive, lookin' for handouts....I tell ya, it's wild...

th.bing.comView Full Size


This is Bob "Summer of" Hope, saying goodnight...
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: This Ain't the Summer of Love
Youtube xwwrZKbJNxM

Subby you magnificent bastard
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
also, we're out of coffee.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe you should fear the reaper, huh, anti-vaxxers?
 
