 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sacramento)   Couple smuggles, defense buckles, judge chuckles   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, San Quentin State Prison, SAN FRANCISCO, Penology, Lawyer, cell phones, Keith Christopher, 37-year-old corrections officer, public defender  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uh... wow. So, I just searched for "butt phone" so I could make this joke:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


However, I was not really prepared for what came up. Starting with this link and then when I clicked on "images"...
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"honest services fraud"

Well that doesn't sound very honest at all, honestly.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Federal prosecutors say that the three conspired to smuggle 25 cell phones into the prison's East Block"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheReject: "honest services fraud"

Well that doesn't sound very honest at all, honestly.


Yeah, that's a new one to me.
 
Nullav
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Burma Shave
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems like risking your livelihood and freedom for relative peanuts. Also, I don't know if this is happening, but I wouldn't be surprised if the prison system hasn't come up with a way to detect the sudden appearance of new cell phones within their boundaries that have never been seen on the system before. In fact, if I were in charge of a prison, I'd be requiring guards to register their personal cells, and considering anything else that shows up on the nearby towers to be a potential illegal phone.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.