 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for September 9 is 'brogue,' as in: "There's nothing worse than being the leader of a gang of thieves and finding out that one of your henchmen is a brogue'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Australia, Acute accent, Scotland, Language, annual trip, Old Norse, Word, Speech disorder  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 9:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First year of college one of my friends got sucked into a frat and then eventually came back to us normal. He had gone brogue.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks, Anglicans, for dropping an important vowel to distinguish the words.  Now, I have to pay attention to context.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always Oxfords
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that's not what he said-he distinctly said "To brogue" and as we all know, to brogue means to bluff, heh? So you were probably playing cards, and he cheated-
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paddraig o'Shaunessy here to tell you fine folk what a brogue is!

It's a shoe, lad!

What did you think I was gonna say?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's not a Paladin. That would be awkward.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you expect brogue to be defined as "an Irish accent"? You're probably not alone; however, brogue has two homographs (words that are spelled-and, in this case, pronounced-the same but have different origins or parts of speech). Today we're featuring brogue, the shoe, which comes from the Irish word bróg and probably derives from an Old Norse term meaning "leg covering." Brogue, the accent, comes from a different Irish word, barróg, which means "accent" or "speech impediment."

God farking damnit do I hate English sometimes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're either speaking in tongues, or wearing them.
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Always Oxfords


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pronounced "Brog-way" like in the song "Give My Regards to Brogue".
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we know what Merriam-Webster says, but what about the Oxford take?  Is there agreement?

Just waiting for the other shoe to drop...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come in rouge?!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

You misspelled drouge
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced brogue.  Accent on the whiskey.

Fight me.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trocadero:

God farking damnit do I hate English sometimes.


^

The Irish pledge of allegiance.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was a horse in a Saki short story called the Brogue, because once acquired he was hard to shake off.
 
cloak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gives new meaning to the game.
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If one of my players wanted to run a CHA based rogue and said it was a brogue, I would totally allow it.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.