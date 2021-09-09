 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1956, Elvis Presley came on Ed Sullivan for the first time   (history.com) divider line
34
    More: Vintage, Elvis Presley, Ed Sullivan Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, Presley ban, second performance, second segment, show's best ratings, variety program  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gross
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so did his audience.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't called Elvis the Pelvis for nothin ya know.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinky!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet humour.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight folks, we've got a really big spew.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awfulannouncing.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, can you blame him? He shared a dressing room with Topo Gigio." Kiss me, Eddie".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Elvis was a knight of came-a-lot?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
loadsize.jpg

/oof
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis and his spew suede shoes?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Betty Brosmer was at the taping.
cdn.thetealmango.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then sang a bunch of cover songs.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ed got the Kentucky rain.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he buy him dinner first at least..
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
welcome to the club ed!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shall pelvic thrust in honor of this occasion.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shown only from the waist up.  Classy.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: I shall pelvic thrust in honor of this occasion.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elvis is Everywhere" by Mojo Nixon
Youtube mpb4ZAAP6Z4
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mpb4ZAAP​6Z4]


Elvis needs boats Elvis needs boats Elvis needs boats
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkin' A.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's a mental image I wasn't expecting to have to process this afternoon.

Thanks, or not.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gringos: Omg! Look at Elvis swing his hips!!!!

Latinos: *McKayla Maroney Face*
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Myk-House of El: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mpb4ZAAP​6Z4]

Elvis needs boats Elvis needs boats Elvis needs boats


I think that last line sound be... Elvis Elvis Elvis Elvis Elvis Elvis Elvis needs boats
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's ok...Box Car Willie has sold more records than Elvis.

well, that's what the commercials said anyway...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who?
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: guestguy: I shall pelvic thrust in honor of this occasion.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


That really drives me insaaaaaane!
 
detonator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SCTV - I Was a Teenage Communist
Youtube OxEshFBhU-4
and the world went Red
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size

Meet the actual King of Rock & Roll.

Elvis never even wrote a song, not one, and didnt know how to play the guitar.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Maybe Betty Brosmer was at the taping.
[cdn.thetealmango.com image 850x478]


Holy shiat, that belt looks like it would tight around my thigh, and I'm not even a land whale.
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, if the headline is correct they were allowed to show a lot more on network television back then.

-  Sofa
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.