(CNN)   Facebook and Ray Ban announce partnership to release smart glasses that actually look cool. Then decide to market said glasses by having a close-up photo of the Zuckerbot wearing them. That word, cool. It does not means what you think it means   (cnn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dictionaries need to add another meaning to the word smart: pervasive, ubiquitous surveillance by corporations.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have been really worried I wouldn't have a way to let Facebook invade even more of my life and the lives of every single person I see in a day but thank goodness the benevolent mega-corporation that continues to actively assists in spreading extremism and genocide without any consequences will be fixing that.
 
INTERTRON [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
this generation will only record video and audio for Facebook to analyze you

a future one will integrate the eye-tracking functionality they're is developing so they can monitor where you look, including subconsciously
at this point, Facebook's primary mission is Westworld's secret mission: to find everyone's algorithm
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Facebook and Ray-Ban are rolling out smart glasses that actually look cool. Will anyone buy them?'

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not with this dipshiat modelling them.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's cooler than Bill Gates on a Segway.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: 'Facebook and Ray-Ban are rolling out smart glasses that actually look cool. Will anyone buy them?'

[Fark user image image 200x157]

Not with this dipshiat modelling them.


I am Friend-Bot.  Have you seen Sarah Connor.  I must find her and be her friend.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dictionaries need to add another meaning to the word smart: pervasive, ubiquitous surveillance by corporations.


Seriously -- years after the public responded to Google Glass with appropriate revulsion, tech companies are still doing their damnedest to make this a thing. I wish they would stop already.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tell me you know nothing about marketing without telling me you know nothing about marketing.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People generally don't want to wear goofy tech shiat on their head.

That said, this actually kind of pisses me off. If you want to let Facebook analyze every moment of your life, that's your business. But these glasses make it possible for Facebook (or whoever) to spy on the rest of us as well.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yay! More distractions for people walking and driving as another crossing guard gets squished by a distracted driver
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's some people I know that could use a good pair of Face-Ban's©.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow.... Luxottica found a way to become an even more vile piece of corporate eurotrash.

No, you can't have my money, not yours.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Privacy is dead. Get used to it.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every time I think maybe I'll get back onto Facebook, I get a stark reminder to stay far, far the hell away from Facebook.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: People generally don't want to wear goofy tech shiat on their head.

That said, this actually kind of pisses me off. If you want to let Facebook analyze every moment of your life, that's your business. But these glasses make it possible for Facebook (or whoever) to spy on the rest of us as well.


Yeah. That doing good for others argument don't work in the US of A.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time that Google promoted Google Glass by having THIS Chris Chan looking oaf wearing them. I swear to god that it's sales numbers plummeted within hours of these photos being released.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


PS: Ray Ban started out as an American company but was bought out by an Italian mob corporation called Luxotica, who now sells Ray Bans at Pharma Bro levels of price gouging.

60 Minutes Luxottica Do you know who makes your glasses
Youtube yvTWjWVY9Vo
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
149363654.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought the Occulus VR headset thing was kind of cool until I found out you literally have to have a facebook account and be logged in to use it. For completely legit reasons I'm sure. So yeah, uh, no.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because Ray-Bans and Facebook have a great history...

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are they going to be like 1300 dollars
 
August11
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OneFretAway: Every time I think maybe I'll get back onto Facebook, I get a stark reminder to stay far, far the hell away from Facebook.


I have never once been on Facebook. And it has become staggeringly clear that my life sucks just a little bit less than it might have.
 
