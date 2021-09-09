 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Fire alarms sound in the Russian section of the ISS during battery recharging, showing how the Russian space industry has caught up to the technological level of British electronics   (aljazeera.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, International Space Station, Russia's space agency Roscosmos, Mir, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Russian segment, Zvezda module, safety concerns  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Sep 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
starecat.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian orbital fire suppression system: randomly drilled holes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All systems are operating normally," Roscosmos said.

Right.

So.... how long until we kick their asses off the station for being a hazard to everyone else?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll tighten your sphincter.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American components, Russian components....

All made in Taiwan!

/oblig
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the batteries out, ffs
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the Chinese station didn't have a fire drill.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now, that's not fair. We don't know yet if the batteries are leaking oil.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [starecat.com image 735x1114]


Done in one
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "All systems are operating normally," Roscosmos said.

Right.

So.... how long until we kick their asses off the station for being a hazard to everyone else?


They plan to leave by 2025 and build their own space station, with hookers and blow.
/No really it's in tfa
//Well not the hookers and blow part
///But that's probably true too
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: At least the Chinese station didn't have a fire drill.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia seems to really be phoning it in lately.

Time to unleash our supervillain, Musk.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open the pod bay doors, Ivan.

Nyet, capitalist pigs.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: At least the Chinese station didn't have a fire drill.


How do you run around the whole thing in zero gravity though?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Russia seems to really be phoning it in lately.

Time to unleash our supervillain, Musk.


Petro dollar is still rubble.
Peggy has to do double jobs.  Best we can do until get new guy working, Sven.

Sven is good guy.  Skis for some reason.  Says something about making sure no one comes in the back way again.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Russia seems to really be phoning it in lately.

Time to unleash our supervillain, Musk.


*PLEASE* tell me Musk is not really going to go to the Roscosmos' chief's house for tea!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "All systems are operating normally," Roscosmos said.

Right.

So.... how long until we kick their asses off the station for being a hazard to everyone else?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
coldcuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Destructor: Russia seems to really be phoning it in lately.

Time to unleash our supervillain, Musk.

*PLEASE* tell me Musk is not really going to go to the Roscosmos' chief's house for tea!


He's five steps ahead of the KGB at all times.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

i state your name: Benevolent Misanthrope: "All systems are operating normally," Roscosmos said.

Right.

So.... how long until we kick their asses off the station for being a hazard to everyone else?

They plan to leave by 2025 and build their own space station, with hookers and blow.
/No really it's in tfa
//Well not the hookers and blow part
///But that's probably true too


I think they need to be booted before then, it's obvious they're going to trash the place and we're not even going to get last month's rent.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are they burning coal to charge the batteries?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Russian orbital fire suppression system: randomly drilled holes.


Fire needs 3 things (fuel, oxygen, ignition heat)

Depriving it of air while in space is pretty easy, so ... good plan, poor execution
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: MythDragon: At least the Chinese station didn't have a fire drill.

How do you run around the whole thing in zero gravity though?


Spin the station. Step out of the airlock and then wait for it to come around again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Need to install this in the US section.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Put on your pressure suits and then open the airlock. The ant colony would die though.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is how we fix problem on Russian space station!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/probably works about as well as it does on coal powered aircraft carriers
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

coldcuts: [Fark user image image 292x172]


One night leaving a friend's house in my 71 MGB GT, I went to turn on the headlight switch on the dash. It was normally Off/Panel/Headlights but this time it went Off/Panel/CRUNCH.

I had to drive home 15 miles holding the high beam flash to pass switch on. When someone flashed me, I temporarily let go of the switch to show 'brights are all I got, buddy!'.
 
otiosa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [starecat.com image 735x1114]


My first thought too
 
pointfdr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They did manage to hack our pipeline!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.