(Al Jazeera)   Iran insists on 'inclusive' government in Afghanistan, demanding that people of all backgrounds and identities be allowed to take part in repressing each other's rights   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One country is 90% Shia, the other 90% Sunni. Let them fight.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men with long black beards and men with long beards but some red and/or gray in them can all participate equally.

/Men with short and/or blond beards are right out.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
profdc9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

What if they don't have a beard?
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Men who can't grow a beard are grouped in with women.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Heretic!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ali Larijani says

چی؟

Not to be defending Iran, especially with regards to women, but the Iranian government has long been critical of Afghanistan's treatment of women.   Masoumeh Ebtekar, a current and former Vice-president in Iran once gave a speech decrying the Taliban's treatment of women, while wearing the Iranian chador (probably the one with sleeves).  She's not big on the enforced hijab.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You can get a note from a doctor.
Good luck getting it out before thr beatings commence.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who is the Taliban going to fight with now? I mean, they can't just not fight anybody. They have to be fighting with somebody. Is isis going to be able to give them a good fight?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Set your time machines on "The Bible" because shiats about to get all Noahs Ark-y up in here.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Get one!!!!

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like the tali-tubbies are going to win the PR war as well.
 
