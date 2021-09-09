 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Religious leaders: Solve your own problems, God's not in
    Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good (if late) step. Maybe this will help nudge the "God will fix it so I can live like an ass" crowd.

/and it my aunt had balls she'd be my uncle
//if that was her choice
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTFA: "The Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew have called on people to 'listen to the cry of the earth'."

The American fundies who have large portions of the US government by the balls do not care what the Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew have to say. If anything, they will take it as further evidence of how corrupt their respective churches are.

/ Might influence some on the conservative Catholics, though
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You'd think the Church would just take unilateral action.   They didn't "urge" anyone before the Renaissance, you just did it, or you got half-burned.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, DUH.

It's football season God's gonna be busy making sure that very, very special quarterback throws that game winning pass.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So has the Vatican Bank divested itself of all investments in fossil fuels?

/That's not snark; that's a legit question.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
(After a bit of googling the answer is no, they currently do not invest directly in fossil fuels.)
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

More than that, the American fundiegelical wing, if they acknowledge climate change at all, simply see it as an acceleration of the end times.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The world's most prominent Christian leaders have joined forces...

"Oh fu*k..."

- Brown people everywhere
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It's not a bug.
It's a feature!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"This is a critical moment," the statement added.

No. I think that moment is long gone. Rapid global warming started happening in the 1960's and people knew it. That was the critical moment.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nope, Conservative Catholics hate the current pope.
 
Ostman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow. Just in the nick of time.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two boats and a helicopter.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"God helps those who help themselves."
So why do I need God? Isn't that just a middle-man playing at rent-seeking behavior?
 
gbv23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Most fundies don't even care what the BIBLE says.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The average American fundie would jeer if Jesus Christ appeared to them and told them to knock it off with their shiat.

You might get some traction if you got the ghost of Ronald Reagan on board.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - "God's Away On Business"
Youtube W9mhsW5aWJM
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus is my catalytic converter.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ncronline.orgView Full Size

"Alright fellas, I got an idea. Now just hear me out...Boy Scout Cookies..."
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I look forward to American-brand Christianstm ignoring these foreigners.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sadly for far too many christians making "meaningful sacrifices for the sake of the earth" will involve not doing anything useful and praying for god to fix things.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diabolic: "This is a critical moment," the statement added.

No. I think that moment is long gone. Rapid global warming started happening in the 1960's and people knew it. That was the critical moment.


The 'can-we-prevent-this' ship has sailed, capsized and sunk.  We're in the 'can-we-even-keep-the-earth-habitable' zone
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why don't they do anything about the religious nutbags in the US? The people of the US make religion look baaaaaaaad and it seems like nobody outside the US cares that their religion is being used that way.

The pope needs to come to the US for an ass kicking tour
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tax them
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hmmm, deep fakes and phishing schemes outside churches.

We might be able to make this happen.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Why don't they do anything about the religious nutbags in the US? The people of the US make religion look baaaaaaaad and it seems like nobody outside the US cares that their religion is being used that way.

The pope needs to come to the US for an ass kicking tour


Not his own. I mean he needs to clean house.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diabolic: "This is a critical moment," the statement added.

No. I think that moment is long gone. Rapid global warming started happening in the 1960's and people knew it. That was the critical moment.


Please we are talking about global warming, there never was a critical moment nor will there ever be one.

Perhaps a critical century or two?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let me add my voice. I am the Thermocritical Patriarch of Phoenix and Yea, the coming of the change has arrived. It is time for the faithful to move to colder ground and neareth freshwater. There is a fabled city called "Duluth" upon a Great Lake of water. Goeth there soon and use the magic Zillow as your guide. Act now before the value of your present holdings droppeth like a stone into the abyss. Here endeth the lesson.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Diabolic: "This is a critical moment," the statement added.

No. I think that moment is long gone. Rapid global warming started happening in the 1960's and people knew it. That was the critical moment.

Please we are talking about global warming, there never was a critical moment nor will there ever be one.

Perhaps a critical century or two?


Dunning-Kruger effect has entered the chat.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Why don't they do anything about the religious nutbags in the US? The people of the US make religion look baaaaaaaad and it seems like nobody outside the US cares that their religion is being used that way.

The pope needs to come to the US for an ass kicking tour


Though Catholics have their share of nutbags, the plague rats would probably identify as Southern Baptists or some other fundie bullshiat that doesn't even consider Catholics Christians.
 
Pucca
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I wish I believed in hell because that bastard should be having his scrotum pierced with hot pokers every day for all eternity. And that's on the days when Crowley is feeling lazy with his torture.


/yes I know Crowley is dead
//none of it is real
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One good thing I got out of growing up in religion is we're supposed to be good stewards of the Earth. Meaning keeping it clean and well cared for basically. So this shouldn't really be news worthy but the fact that it is say something.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The bible is pretty clear which side of the climate change debate God is on.

Revelation 11:18
"and [God's] wrath came... to destroy them that destroy the earth."
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: [c.tenor.com image 498x229]


Have we sainted Rickman yet? I mean, if Carlin can be sainted, Rickman should be a shoe in.
/Need a "Saint Rickman" thread.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Archbishop of Canterbury you say?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cues up "God's Song" by Randy Newman, or the awesome cover of it by Shearwater. :P
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: You'd think the Church would just take unilateral action.   They didn't "urge" anyone before the Renaissance, you just did it, or you got half-burned.


Only half?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Let me add my voice. I am the Thermocritical Patriarch of Phoenix and Yea, the coming of the change has arrived. It is time for the faithful to move to colder ground and neareth freshwater. There is a fabled city called "Duluth" upon a Great Lake of water. Goeth there soon and use the magic Zillow as your guide. Act now before the value of your present holdings droppeth like a stone into the abyss. Here endeth the lesson.


Name checks out.

Hey, waitaminute... Get thee behind me realtor!
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: So has the Vatican Bank divested itself of all investments in fossil fuels?

/That's not snark; that's a legit question.


Their profit is Exxon's loss. The more they profit the more Exxon loses.
 
