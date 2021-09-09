 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave is being preempted for a collection of cover tunes unlike any other. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #252: Trifectarama 2021. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



and this little beaut' comes courtesy NeoMoxie, who did a most excellent job i must say.

this is for those of you who demanded stinkin' badges
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.


Good to hear she's feeling a bit better & hope this continues.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
'Standing' by...
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.


Good to hear that Meeko is at least acting normal - will keep paws crossed that things clear up on their own!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire.
Yachting destination biatches!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.


my part-cat part-terrorist had a "can't pinpoint" issue when she was just under a year old. we were in fact one day away from having "the talk".

10 years and $10K later, she's still just as terroristy as ever:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?


can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????


Err....

Emma
....something else....
Nope. You've got me there
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 725x747]


and this little beaut' comes courtesy NeoMoxie, who did a most excellent job i must say.

this is for those of you who demanded stinkin' badges


That is pretty. Nice jorb.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.

my part-cat part-terrorist had a "can't pinpoint" issue when she was just under a year old. we were in fact one day away from having "the talk".

10 years and $10K later, she's still just as terroristy as ever:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


My girl is coming up on 19 years old and has some comorbidities, so we won't be doing anything aggressive. If the heart med helps, that's great. If she needs regular lung taps, so be it. She's still enjoying the kitty life, so I just want to keep her comfortable and happy for as long as possible.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

Err....

Emma
....something else....
Nope. You've got me there


I can think of two Cure songs, but he won't play them in their entirety.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

Err....

Emma
....something else....
Nope. You've got me there


no bucket hat for you. good day sir.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

Err....

Emma
....something else....
Nope. You've got me there

I can think of two Cure songs, but he won't play them in their entirety.


so collectively you've got 3/5 of a bucket hat. congrats.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

Err....

Emma
....something else....
Nope. You've got me there

no bucket hat for you. good day sir.


I dodged a bullet there
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

Err....

Emma
....something else....
Nope. You've got me there


"I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany.  Five times.

I'm donating my hat prize to Pista.

Make his a yacht captainbucket hat.

Like, slap an anchor patch on that mofo or something.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.

my part-cat part-terrorist had a "can't pinpoint" issue when she was just under a year old. we were in fact one day away from having "the talk".

10 years and $10K later, she's still just as terroristy as ever:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

My girl is coming up on 19 years old and has some comorbidities, so we won't be doing anything aggressive. If the heart med helps, that's great. If she needs regular lung taps, so be it. She's still enjoying the kitty life, so I just want to keep her comfortable and happy for as long as possible.


OMG. i got 8 more years of her shenanigans? DOES ANYONE WANT A CAT.

/i would never.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver:

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

One of them BETTER be:


Siouxsie and the Banshees - Trust In Me (1987)
Youtube mbytZCT4Cy4


Or anything else off this amazing album...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.

my part-cat part-terrorist had a "can't pinpoint" issue when she was just under a year old. we were in fact one day away from having "the talk".

10 years and $10K later, she's still just as terroristy as ever:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

My girl is coming up on 19 years old and has some comorbidities, so we won't be doing anything aggressive. If the heart med helps, that's great. If she needs regular lung taps, so be it. She's still enjoying the kitty life, so I just want to keep her comfortable and happy for as long as possible.


You tell her to get better right meow, hear?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

One of them BETTER be:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mbytZCT4​Cy4]

Or anything else off this amazing album...


i've played multiple tracks off that album already.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?


You clearly don't wear it often enough if you don't know where it is at a moment's notice.

I live in FL. I know exactly where all my hats are (yes, plural: bucket, trilby, boater and straw). I don't need to fry my scalp outside.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver:

i've played multiple tracks off that album already.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

I live in FL. I know exactly where all my hats are (yes, plural: bucket, trilby, boater and straw). I don't need to fry my scalp outside.

Ditto, I mostly wear this one:

images.fastcompany.netView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.

my part-cat part-terrorist had a "can't pinpoint" issue when she was just under a year old. we were in fact one day away from having "the talk".

10 years and $10K later, she's still just as terroristy as ever:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

My girl is coming up on 19 years old and has some comorbidities, so we won't be doing anything aggressive. If the heart med helps, that's great. If she needs regular lung taps, so be it. She's still enjoying the kitty life, so I just want to keep her comfortable and happy for as long as possible.

You tell her to get better right meow, hear?


Well, you see, she's also deaf. Not that she'd listen to me if she could hear...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good last day of the week 'cause Friday doesn't count, no PastForward...
Today definitely with pants ON. Trifectarama deserves a bit of respect.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: BourbonMakesItBetter:

I live in FL. I know exactly where all my hats are (yes, plural: bucket, trilby, boater and straw). I don't need to fry my scalp outside.

Ditto, I mostly wear this one:

[images.fastcompany.net image 596x427]


I love it. Although I don't know if I could bring myself to wear a red hat. Even before recent events it would have been way too flashy for me.

But after a couple hours it would probably blend in with my ears.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: ANDizzleWI: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.

my part-cat part-terrorist had a "can't pinpoint" issue when she was just under a year old. we were in fact one day away from having "the talk".

10 years and $10K later, she's still just as terroristy as ever:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

My girl is coming up on 19 years old and has some comorbidities, so we won't be doing anything aggressive. If the heart med helps, that's great. If she needs regular lung taps, so be it. She's still enjoying the kitty life, so I just want to keep her comfortable and happy for as long as possible.

You tell her to get better right meow, hear?

Well, you see, she's also deaf. Not that she'd listen to me if she could hear...


Haha.  Oh lordy.

*Stomps rhythmically*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Trifecta Sunday everyone!!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.


Great news! They all have at least six lives. Thankfully!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

One of them BETTER be:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mbytZCT4​Cy4]

Or anything else off this amazing album...


I like you. I really really like you.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: Woohoo.
Now where's my bucket hat?

You clearly don't wear it often enough if you don't know where it is at a moment's notice.

I live in FL. I know exactly where all my hats are (yes, plural: bucket, trilby, boater and straw). I don't need to fry my scalp outside.


Represent!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Good last day of the week 'cause Friday doesn't count, no PastForward...
Today definitely with pants ON. Trifectarama deserves a bit of respect.


I'm still going to imagine you Moins Pantalon, if that's ok with you? LOL
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 725x747]


and this little beaut' comes courtesy NeoMoxie, who did a most excellent job i must say.

this is for those of you who demanded stinkin' badges


Wow! Thank you NeoMoxie!!! Can I pin it to my profile?
And hey, Mr. DJ, only bucket hats stinks :D
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

can you name five songs i'm playing today? before i play them? well, can you mister?????

One of them BETTER be:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mbytZCT4​Cy4]

Or anything else off this amazing album...

i've played multiple tracks off that album already.


And your point is?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire.
Yachting destination biatches!
[Fark user image 800x1028]


No! You looked at the camera!!! You spoilt everything.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire.
Yachting destination biatches!
[Fark user image 800x1028]


Looks photoshopped. I can tell from the Pixel

/Pixel is the name of our cat
// Never let OK Google select a name for your pet.
/// Three!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who the hell is this jazz DJ?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Smoking lamp is lit, gonna run out and grab a quick smoke so I don't miss a second of the show.

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: Today's show attire.
Yachting destination biatches!
[Fark user image 800x1028]

No! You looked at the camera!!! You spoilt everything.


He has now stolen our souls!! Oh wait I sold that shiat years ago.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Who the hell is this jazz DJ?


And why does he sound like SoCalNewWaver?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Greetings also from Meeko the Inscrutable, who spent the day at the vet's office yesterday, and they still can't pinpoint the source of the fluid-in-the-lungs problem. Her lungs were tapped again, and she was put on a heart med. She's breathing better and acting normally. She appreciates your well wishes and, being a cat, is secure in the belief that she is completely deserving of them.

my part-cat part-terrorist had a "can't pinpoint" issue when she was just under a year old. we were in fact one day away from having "the talk".

10 years and $10K later, she's still just as terroristy as ever:

[Fark user image 850x478]


She looks absolutely innocent. If you pretend you can't see that rifle hidden in the box...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Smoking lamp is lit, gonna run out and grab a quick smoke so I don't miss a second of the show.

[townsquare.media image 850x673]


That's exactly what I just did +1smart :)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this Shonen Knife?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: Pista: Today's show attire.
Yachting destination biatches!
[Fark user image 800x1028]

No! You looked at the camera!!! You spoilt everything.

He has now stolen our souls!! Oh wait I sold that shiat years ago.


MwahahahahahahaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
kappadelta.orgView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Who the hell is this jazz DJ?


no idea, but he's putting me to sleep
 
