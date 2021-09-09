 Skip to content
Dammit Target, quit giving me excuses to buy more plants
25
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got the one with the two yellow pitcher plants in a glass case.

/It will probably be out all year.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they don't sing like a Billy Bass, I'm not interested.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought Target was getting into MJ.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll are easily impressed.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Target Dropped New Halloween Succulents That Are Spooky AF"

You're an adult now, Daffany, time to write like one.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everybody loves Halloween!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ad link with comments?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't plants, that's cheap plastic crap no one needs.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Ya'll are easily impressed.


Easily impressed AF.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are Spooky AF"

What does "AF" mean?  Aids Flinger ? Angry Fornicaters ? Alcohol Fetus?

Could be anything, I guess. That's weird as f*ck that I can't figure it out.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Those aren't plants, that's cheap plastic crap no one needs.


If👏it👏 doesn't 👏do👏 photosynthesis👏it's👏not👏a👏 plant.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, subby, they didn't.  They gave you an opportunity to submit an ad about Halloween decorations.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying this one for my daughter for her birthday, she'll go nuts. Of course, her birthday is about a week and a half before Halloween, so she's totally into this shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Fark, quite greening ads disguised as articles.

/I bet Subby is one of the same folks who complain about all the cheap plastic junk from China.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like weird stuff my ancient step mother would buy at Cracker Barrel, then insist on asking my opinion about.  "Isn't it darling!  Look, it has a little face, and if you shake it, it playing tinny music, isn't it the most precious thing?!  Don't you love it?!"  I bought one for you!

Please, please make it stop.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn!  That's only a little over a month and a half away!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: stuhayes2010: Those aren't plants, that's cheap plastic crap no one needs.

If👏it👏 doesn't 👏do👏 photosynthesis👏it's👏not👏a👏 plant.



*ahem*
https://www.americanscientist.org/art​i​cle/cuscuta-europaea
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This looks like weird stuff my ancient step mother would buy at Cracker Barrel, then insist on asking my opinion about.  "Isn't it darling!  Look, it has a little face, and if you shake it, it playing tinny music, isn't it the most precious thing?!  Don't you love it?!"  I bought one for you!

Please, please make it stop.


Got you beat.  My mother used to carry one of those Boogie Dancing Santas around with her in public to show it to people and giggle like she was six.  You have not died of embarrassment until your mothered is accosting strangers in a restaurant to see her Santa shake his ass.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ya'll are easily impressed.


I agree this is really not much and also with StuHayes2010 who calls it "cheap plastic crap."

I grow airplants, and when people see Tillandsia bulbosa they tend to say, in horror, "What is that thing with the tentacles?!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phalamir: Ker_Thwap: This looks like weird stuff my ancient step mother would buy at Cracker Barrel, then insist on asking my opinion about.  "Isn't it darling!  Look, it has a little face, and if you shake it, it playing tinny music, isn't it the most precious thing?!  Don't you love it?!"  I bought one for you!

Please, please make it stop.

Got you beat.  My mother used to carry one of those Boogie Dancing Santas around with her in public to show it to people and giggle like she was six.  You have not died of embarrassment until your mothered is accosting strangers in a restaurant to see her Santa shake his ass.


... go on...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If they don't sing like a Billy Bass, I'm not interested.

[Fark user image 850x850]


The Nightmare Before Christmas - This is halloween
Youtube kGiYxCUAhks
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Damn!  That's only a little over a month and a half away!


Enjoy it now come late October and the tinsel and Christmas decorations will be as far as the eye can see.

/More disturbing than a fanged flower will ever be.
 
suid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: If they don't sing like a Billy Bass, I'm not interested.

[Fark user image 850x850]


No, dammit, they don't.  They don't go "Feed me!", either::

https://target.scene7.com/is/content/​T​arget/GUEST_2dfa154c-02ea-4017-80d8-39​fd41c701bd_Flash9_Autox720p_2600k

Sigh.  So close...
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

talkertopc: An ad link with comments?


Fairly clever and obtrusive.

I bet the housewives eat it up.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mine Can Sing...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mean and Green. And I Am BAD!
 
