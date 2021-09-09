 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Study links too much free time to lower sense of wellbeing, so get back to dying for the economy   (theguardian.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My lower sense of well being comes from spending all my extra fee time getting fat.  So my sense of well being seems to be spot on.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect the same people that did the "too much sleep is linked to depression" study are behind the "too much free time is linked to depression" study.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeling useless is a horrible feeling.

Believe me, I know.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I suspect the same people that did the "too much sleep is linked to depression" study are behind the "too much free time is linked to depression" study.


The Too Much Time Spent Not Making Money For Us - Now Get Back To Work, Peasant! Institute again?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're sitting around doing nothing for long stretches of time it'll probably start to take its toll. On your waistline as well as your mental health.
Which isn't to say you need to be a wage slave. Just do something with a purpose.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair,
We're designed for challenges - not a life lived in glorious luxury. Comfort can be a remarkably destructive force for personal growth...

Suggested reading : The rat utopia experiments. Unfortunately, it's basically a nightmare when all your needs are met by default.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Research shows there is a 'sweet spot' and subjective wellbeing drops off after about five hours."

Makes perfect sense.

When you're working too much and have no free time, life kind of sucks. It's draining to not be able to devote time to yourself, your hobbies, pursuits, etc. Even just being alone for a bit.

But when you have all the time in the world and your hobbies, pursuits, etc. don't fill that time in a meaningful way, that ALSO sucks.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know, I guess. Listen, I'm gonna go. It's been really nice reading your capitalist propaganda.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever. I don't know how people find time for anything.  For me there isn't enough hours in the day
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: If you're sitting around doing nothing for long stretches of time it'll probably start to take its toll. On your waistline as well as your mental health.
Which isn't to say you need to be a wage slave. Just do something with a purpose.


Or do something you actually enjoy instead of things just to waste time. I doubt anyone actually enjoys watching TV for 16 hours a day every day. People who do that excessively just do it to escape so they don't have to address anything that requires actual effort. That's very different from using your free time to pursue a real fulfilling hobby.
 
m2313
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Feeling useless is a horrible feeling.

Believe me, I know.


Username checks out
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair,
We're designed for challenges - not a life lived in glorious luxury. Comfort can be a remarkably destructive force for personal growth...

Suggested reading : The rat utopia experiments. Unfortunately, it's basically a nightmare when all your needs are met by default.


Big problem with the Rat Utopia that nobody talks about is...and hear me out... people aren't rats.

Shocking, I know.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Although an abundance of discretionary time spent on solo and nonproductive activities did produce a negative effect on subjective wellbeing, discretionary time spent on activities that were social or productive did not,"

Wouldn't what's considered productive and nonproductive also be considered subjective though?
I mean, people enjoy doing things that other people view as a waste of time, but it's not for the person doing it.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: Which isn't to say you need to be a wage slave. Just do something with a purpose.


I juggle a lot of hobbies that involve doing stuff, making things, etc., and I can't imagine not having them in my life because I go stir crazy if I haven't made or done something in a while. I take breaks, obviously, but if I let them go too long I get antsy until I start doing something again.

They're especially good for work avoidance. I get more hobby stuff done when my work is busy than when my work is slow, because the busier my work is, the more I distract myself with doing anything other than work.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair,
We're designed for challenges - not a life lived in glorious luxury. Comfort can be a remarkably destructive force for personal growth...

Suggested reading : The rat utopia experiments. Unfortunately, it's basically a nightmare when all your needs are met by default.


Hiarchy of needs. Read more. Fark doesn't count.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can vouch for the "lower subjective wellbeing due to a lacking sense of productivity and purpose," but it's REALLY goddamned subjective, and a whole host of other factors play into that, at least for me. It's amazing how continuing education, hobbies, and social interaction, even at a distance, can help with that. Doesn't matter if it's a playdate with friends in an online game, or a hobby that results in the creation or improvement of something, tangible or otherwise, or learning something new like a language or a skill.

Also, the part of the article that should matter:

The team said the size of the effects was small and the optimal amounts of free time inexact.

Nonetheless, they said the work suggested people who feel they have too little free time should not quit all of their obligations, but instead try to find a couple of leisure hours a day. Meanwhile those with empty days should try spending their time with purpose, be it connecting with others or doing something productive.

When the conclusion of your article is "all that stuff we said, we measured in tiny amounts and we really didn't get an optimal result either way, but because we BELIEVE it's important, we're just gonna handwave away the results and give you an opinion," you're wasting everyone's time.

Which is ironic, really.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Started a hobby - which lead me to another hobby, which spiraled out of control into like 10 other micro hobbies - now all my free time is gone and I don't have time for work anymore!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: swahnhennessy: Which isn't to say you need to be a wage slave. Just do something with a purpose.

I juggle a lot of hobbies that involve doing stuff, making things, etc., and I can't imagine not having them in my life because I go stir crazy if I haven't made or done something in a while. I take breaks, obviously, but if I let them go too long I get antsy until I start doing something again.

They're especially good for work avoidance. I get more hobby stuff done when my work is busy than when my work is slow, because the busier my work is, the more I distract myself with doing anything other than work.


Brought to you by the letters A, D, H and D.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Esroc: Somaticasual: To be fair,
We're designed for challenges - not a life lived in glorious luxury. Comfort can be a remarkably destructive force for personal growth...

Suggested reading : The rat utopia experiments. Unfortunately, it's basically a nightmare when all your needs are met by default.

Big problem with the Rat Utopia that nobody talks about is...and hear me out... people aren't rats.

Shocking, I know.


I'm skeptical of this claim.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a risk I'm willing to take.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Esroc: Somaticasual: To be fair,
We're designed for challenges - not a life lived in glorious luxury. Comfort can be a remarkably destructive force for personal growth...

Suggested reading : The rat utopia experiments. Unfortunately, it's basically a nightmare when all your needs are met by default.

Big problem with the Rat Utopia that nobody talks about is...and hear me out... people aren't rats.

Shocking, I know.


Fair counterpoint. Still, it's a good representation of the kind of hedonism and laziness that would come about in a utopian society. We need a purpose - taking that away inevitably ends either in a decline or the kind of excess that tends to end badly.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I absolutely plan to retire, hopefully a bit early. But yeah, I don't want to wake up the day after my send-off and say "uh, now what?" I'll do some volunteer work and I don't know what else.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bullsh*t. I had an opportunity to leave work early today and I was gone in a flash
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've heard it said that "work makes [you] free." I can't quite remember where I read that, though...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Esroc: Somaticasual: To be fair,
We're designed for challenges - not a life lived in glorious luxury. Comfort can be a remarkably destructive force for personal growth...

Suggested reading : The rat utopia experiments. Unfortunately, it's basically a nightmare when all your needs are met by default.

Big problem with the Rat Utopia that nobody talks about is...and hear me out... people aren't rats.

Shocking, I know.

Fair counterpoint. Still, it's a good representation of the kind of hedonism and laziness that would come about in a utopian society. We need a purpose - taking that away inevitably ends either in a decline or the kind of excess that tends to end badly.


Sure, Jan.

That's why kids only leave home if you make them.  Odd.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd rather the economy die at this point. Then maybe all those businesses claiming workers are lazy not accepting crap wage jobs would go out of business and things could change.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'd rather the economy die at this point. Then maybe all those businesses claiming workers are lazy not accepting crap wage jobs would go out of business and things could change.


This.

/
Wages are not charity you farking dip shiat
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"imagined wellbeing plateaued as hypothetical productive free time rose from moderate to high amounts"


"scientist":Okay, that's great.  Now imagine you have FIVE hours of free time."

subject:"Okay."

"scientist":"Hypothetically, how do you think that would make you feel?

subject:Happier than four, I guess.

"scientist":Are you sure?

subject: I dunno.  Sadder maybe?

"scientist":Great.


Well, I'm convinced.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Feeling useless is a horrible feeling.

Believe me, I know.


That's it.  It's not paying job that gives a human being a sense of self worth, it's having a sense of purpose in life.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'd rather the economy die at this point. Then maybe all those businesses claiming workers are lazy not accepting crap wage jobs would go out of business and things could change.


I've already starting stockpiling for when the economy collapses

I'll defend my TP surplus to the death
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been unemployed and living like a total shut-in hermit throughout the whole pandemic. Single and with no kids. So, nothing but free time in abundance. Hard to say if any of my rough spots were due to the excess free time or reacting to the insanity in the world. State of everything and what it says about the future is so depressing there's been a few days of just staying in bed. But I've also been active with hobbies and exercise. There's goddamn endless options to keep yourself occupied and busy these days.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or, subby, you could get a hobby.  A real hobby that engages your brain and stimulates you.

There IS something between working yourself to death for capitalism and letting your brain rot due to inactivity.

Note that a worthwhile hobby is more than just "stuff you do for fun when not working" - to have the benefits of a hobby, it has to have an element of challenge (physical or mental), and an element that compels you to participate.  If you can pick it up or put it down according to whim, it's not quite enough.  If your hobby has a schedule, or social obligation, or long-term task that requires ongoing work to complete, then it provides the structure and engagement to provide real positive impact on one's wellbeing.

Fun history lesson:  The idea of people other than the "idle rich" having a "hobby" didn't really get popular until the Great Depression.  You suddenly had at least two whole generations of people who'd been used to doing nothing much besides working for a living almost every day of their lives suddenly forced into idleness.  THIS is the time in America when wood working, painting, gardening for something other than subsistence food, etc. all became popular.

We then got into WWII and the rules changed again, but one of the things that "stuck" was that (for those who weren't fighting), in the idle time people did have, they couldn't enjoy "paid entertainment" the way they had a decade or two earlier - so they stuck with their hobbies.

Speaking as someone who doesn't "idle" well myself (I have a hard time doing nothing, even on a desperately-needed vacation), having hobbies has been the thing that makes my life worth living.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: " The sweet spot is a moderate amount of free time," said Dr. Marissa Sharif, a co-author of the study from the University of Pennsylvania. "We found that having too much time was associated with lower subjective wellbeing due to a lacking sense of productivity and purpose."

I have no doubt watching Netflix with an infomercial sized bowl of cheese puffs on your lap in your underwear will undoubtedly cause the existential dread to creep in after a few hours.

FTFA:"Although an abundance of discretionary time spent on solo and nonproductive activities did produce a negative effect on subjective wellbeing, discretionary time spent on activities that were social or productive did not," they wrote.

So they discovered people need more fulfilling leisure activities, and most people like to socialize.

FTFA:"This is a valuable study because it provides all sorts of statistical evidence for a very intuitive idea: human beings like having spare 'discretionary' time - for leisure, home chores, hobbies, etc - in their day but not too much of it," he said. "It's a Goldilocks result - on time."

I don't agree with that conclusion at all. First of all chores eat into free time. That doesn't count as free time. Sure there are people who enjoy some home upkeep like mowing the lawn, but find one person who likes doing dishes. Secondly, this study seems to have discovered the existence of ennui, but concluded the only cure is to work too much to have any time to reflect on what is causing it.

I'd quit my job in a nanosecond if I thought pursuing my passions could in any way pay my bills. The forty hours a week I have to work to live is constantly at odds with what I actually want to do with my life. What I actually care about gets relegated to my free time, and these assholes say more than five hours at a time will lower my sense of well being?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll say. When I was 22-23 I did a victory lap in college to finish research. Worked in a nursing home second shift and lived by myself. Got into drinking 5 days a week, was lonely and depressed. Looking back it was a magical time with so little responsibility, but I know I was miserable in that existence.
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
discretionary time spent on solo and nonproductive activities

Just say masturbation, you're confusing everyone.
 
majestic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in that magical time of being on-call 24-7 to take care of my Dad. I closed my company in April of last year due to covid. But I've not been generating any income in about 2 1/2 years now. While I'd like to get back to work, I simply can't until my father passes away. So I have a LOT of free time, though I can't schedule much of anything.

IF I could do this forever, with the exception of never being able to really chill for any amount of time, I would. I've learned how to weld and really done a bunch around the house. But the money will run out, eventually.

Aging is such a cruel process.
 
