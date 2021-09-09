 Skip to content
(CBC)   'Canadian Dave' to the rescue   (cbc.ca) divider line
9
•       •       •

Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's Canadian and that's okay.  He works all night and he sleeps all day.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dave's not here.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Dave's not here.


Man, of course not, he's over there.
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a difference a Dave makes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Canadian Super Dave?
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Way to go Dave.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These are the Daves I know...
The Daves I Know
Youtube 8nvzEqsZIGo
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A tribute to Canadian Daves
Kids in the Hall: Daves I Know
Youtube VVzDIE0mr6A
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sno man: These are the Daves I know...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8nvzEqsZ​IGo]


Aaand this is where I shake my tiny fist.
 
