(AZCentral)   Tucson dumps wastewater in a riverbed and uh nature finds a way. There it is   (azcentral.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Water, Water law, Water supply, Water supply network, Ecologist Michael Bogan, Santa Cruz River, rivers flow, surveys of other insects  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you water it, they will come.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For thousands of years, people have lived and farmed beside the Santa Cruz River."

Most of that time, asking each other 'What the fark does Santa Cruz mean?'.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 'What the fark does Santa Cruz mean?'.


It's Spanish for " lights are out, head to Cancun."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 'What the fark does Santa Cruz mean?'.


Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a little love tap for Mother Nature
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people of all ages walked down a ramp to the water and waded in...

...to the treated waste water.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: If you water it, they will come.


If you stop farking it up, it will recover.

Ahem.

Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: snocone: If you water it, they will come.

If you stop farking it up, it will recover.

Ahem.

[Fark user image 460x345]


Space mirrors? That's some Professor Farnsworth level shiat.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: people of all ages walked down a ramp to the water and waded in...

...to the treated waste water.


If it's good enough for Nestlé to bottle...
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After three days in the desert fun
I was looking at a river bed
And the smell to behold of the sewage that flowed
Made me sad and wish I was dead
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 'What the fark does Santa Cruz mean?'.

[chilternspass.com image 686x343]


gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a reclamation project - science found the way.

/*treated* dumped wastewater
//nature would've found a completely different, likely-miserable-and-unacceptable-for-​humans way w/o the water treatment
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: people of all ages walked down a ramp to the water and waded in...

...to the treated waste water.


Yeah you can walk in it just can't drink it.    It's passed through the majority of the treatment plant just not the last couple stages to make it potable.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dothemath: people of all ages walked down a ramp to the water and waded in...

...to the treated waste water.

Yeah you can walk in it just can't drink it.    It's passed through the majority of the treatment plant just not the last couple stages to make it potable.


Damn. I was hoping for a couple of micrograms of Fentanyl just to take the edge off.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 221x228]


haven't seen that patch in a while.

Folks, this "wastewater" they are talking about is actually clean enough to drink. Sure, you might want to boil it like you would any water you fetched from a stream, but there aren't any turds floating about.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dothemath: people of all ages walked down a ramp to the water and waded in...

...to the treated waste water.

Yeah you can walk in it just can't drink it.    It's passed through the majority of the treatment plant just not the last couple stages to make it potable.


Which means it's probably cleaner than the average river.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Treated wastewater subby.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 221x228]


that was TREATED wastewater....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: fat boy: [Fark user image 221x228]

haven't seen that patch in a while.

Folks, this "wastewater" they are talking about is actually clean enough to drink. Sure, you might want to boil it like you would any water you fetched from a stream, but there aren't any turds floating about.


But still plenty of trace OTC and prescription meds that wastewater treatment continues to ignore.

So a burgeoning population of Superbugs. With boners.
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: cryinoutloud: snocone: If you water it, they will come.

If you stop farking it up, it will recover.

Ahem.

[Fark user image 460x345]

Space mirrors? That's some Professor Farnsworth level shiat.


Iniamyen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For anyone who is afraid of treated wastewater: if you live in any moderately populated area, I have some news that may terrify you.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: For anyone who is afraid of treated wastewater: if you live in any moderately populated area, I have some news that may terrify you.


Witches really aren't made out of wood? DAMMIT
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
STOP DUMPING INTO OUR RIVERS!!!  oh, my bad, carry on.
this sounds like a really cool thing
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you even spit in the desert, bug show up.
 
