(The Register)   The size of a fatberg is not measured in hippopotami. No word on how many Rhode Islands that is   (theregister.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about half a yomama
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Square of the hippopotamus, something-something.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard them measured in busses.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1 hippopotomi = 1.3 Iowans (or 1.1 Wisconsinites depending on latitude and inebriation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
KiloCourics?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am around 1/14th of a hippo, I may be fat, but that's not much of a fatberg.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not measured in FWPSI?

(Flushable Wipes Per Square Inch)

/no, thank YOU.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They try to avoid explaining the horrors of the real measurement:

How many junior technicians quit or had to pulled out of the pit before the 'berg was cleared?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought that the SI unit for fatbergs was the pauladeen?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chawco: I am around 1/14th of a hippo, I may be fat, but that's not much of a fatberg.


Yeah, but you're close to the 1/7 hippocritical fat stage when the rolls begin to consume your face. Not very attractive.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: They try to avoid explaining the horrors of the real measurement:

How many junior technicians quit or had to pulled out of the pit before the 'berg was cleared?


The last time something this horrible happened, it was Tom Arnold going down on Roseanne Barr.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How long has Ted Cruz's wife been stuck in an Australian sewer?

Is she a ninja turtle on the weekends?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: BeesNuts: They try to avoid explaining the horrors of the real measurement:

How many junior technicians quit or had to pulled out of the pit before the 'berg was cleared?

The last time something this horrible happened, it was Tom Arnold going down on Roseanne Barr.


Hey O!!

90's material! Thats pure gold!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: How long has Ted Cruz's wife been stuck in an Australian sewer?


WTF?  Are you trying to get him to vote for you or something?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
120 tonnes = all of the calamari eaten on Victory Day weekend.

So, like, 1/35th of a Rhode Island.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought we were using washing machines as measurement units now.  It's so hard to keep up.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Has anyone done a full chemical analysis of fatbergs? Like a thorough multi-step separation of every thing in there through a GC-MS. Because that's where the next penicillin/ wonder drug is at
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

berylman: Has anyone done a full chemical analysis of fatbergs? Like a thorough multi-step separation of every thing in there through a GC-MS. Because that's where the next penicillin/ wonder drug is at
[Fark user image 294x171]


https://qz.com/1262699/what-is-a-fatb​e​rg-autopsy-shows-drugs-cooking-oil-wet​-wipes-plastic/
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're feeding stations for the CHUDs.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: They're feeding stations for the CHUDs.


Do the CHUDs eat the fatberg or is it the other way around?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Assuming a airspeed velocity of 20 mph;
How many swallows would it take to carry it?
 
