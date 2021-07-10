 Skip to content
(MSN)   Scheme to steal Surfside victim IDs collapses, three suspects with their many stories went to jail and are not sure if they'll have pancakes for breakfast. Hopefully they can become better people by rebuilding their rubble-strewn lives   (msn.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Theft, Fraud, Identity theft, Credit card fraud, Florida, engineering report, Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina, alleged scheme  
482 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2021 at 8:04 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have all identity thieves (after a fair trial) have their identities nulled out.  No identity at all.  Then have the nulls dropped off at point nemo.

Problem solved.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is structurally deficient.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use them for Covid experiments. Give something back to people they've harmed.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there some reference I'm missing? Or is the joke that the headline sounds like a reference but actually isn't? Meh.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

patrick767: Is there some reference I'm missing? Or is the joke that the headline sounds like a reference but actually isn't? Meh.


The condos in Florida. They collapsed. Bye bye.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As shiatty as these people are, and they are shiatty, they're gonna do way more jail time than any of the "managers" who kept passing the buck around until it was too late.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 A bit less than 20 years ago I spent months working off a list from the Secret Service, looking for scumbag ID thieves using the identities of 9/11 victims.  My job was to find things in our system that looked suspicious then hand them over to Legal to have fun with.  I never knew the exact number that we caught but I know a few dozen went to prison for identity theft and I was proud to have helped put them there.

Ironically I was a victim of ID theft a couple years ago.  Unlike the 9/11 victims I wasn't dead.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: As shiatty as these people are, and they are shiatty, they're gonna do way more jail time than any of the "managers" who kept passing the buck around until it was too late.


Wasn't there a story about the HOA members, as in the tenants, voting down a lot of the repairs?
 
tasteme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, you cannot have pancakes for breakfast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Trocadero: As shiatty as these people are, and they are shiatty, they're gonna do way more jail time than any of the "managers" who kept passing the buck around until it was too late.

Wasn't there a story about the HOA members, as in the tenants, voting down a lot of the repairs?


And yes, yes there was.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/​news/20​21/07/10/surfside-condo-building-colla​pse-associations-fights-plans/78404680​02/

The managers you speak of can't do shiat if their proposals get voted down.
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

patrick767: Is there some reference I'm missing? Or is the joke that the headline sounds like a reference but actually isn't? Meh.


Sounds like you've been living under a collapsed building.
 
mononymous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: That headline is structurally deficient.


It fell apart like a house of cards, toppling like a row of dominos, collapsing like an unvaccinated lung...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Waffles
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

patrick767: Is there some reference I'm missing? Or is the joke that the headline sounds like a reference but actually isn't? Meh.


It's a Flintstones reference. "Rubble-strewn" was the giveaway. Glad I could help. My work here is done.
 
mononymous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: patrick767: Is there some reference I'm missing? Or is the joke that the headline sounds like a reference but actually isn't? Meh.

The condos in Florida. They collapsed. Bye bye.


Is this the end of the housing bubble? I hear housing is coming down...
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

patrick767: Is there some reference I'm missing? Or is the joke that the headline sounds like a reference but actually isn't? Meh.


It's an old Texas saying.
"Collapse like a house of pancakes."

Yeah, that doesn't make sense to me, either.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trocadero: As shiatty as these people are, and they are shiatty, they're gonna do way more jail time than any of the "managers" who kept passing the buck around until it was too late.


Have laws passed so that managers are responsible.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mononymous: A Fark Handle: patrick767: Is there some reference I'm missing? Or is the joke that the headline sounds like a reference but actually isn't? Meh.

The condos in Florida. They collapsed. Bye bye.

Is this the end of the housing bubble? I hear housing is coming down...


Not quite yet.  Buy into likely to collapse structures and wait for a government bailout.  When the gov takes over, you know it will collapse.  Soon.
 
Phocas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mononymous: derpes_simplex: That headline is structurally deficient.

It fell apart like a house of cards, toppling like a row of dominos, collapsing like an unvaccinated lung...


Checkmate.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like some of the ideas listed. The Covid testers sounds intriguing.
 
