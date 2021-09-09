 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Biden announces all federal workers must be vaxxed and waxed or they will be sackxxed   (cnn.com) divider line
101
    More: News  
•       •       •

849 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Sep 2021 at 10:18 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



101 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fsbilly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too long over due.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hero tag
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
About freaking time.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
About time. Now have the balls to make it mandatory for all.  See Jacobson v. Massachusetts
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In before the Eeyores.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't wait for all the graduates of The University of Facebook School of Medicine to suddenly also have double-majored in Constitutional Law and infrom us of the God-given RIGHT to a government job.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hit the bricks, plague-o's
 
gar1013
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel like hazard pay is in order for anyone having to wax your average federal employee.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And let the great Wailing of the White Trash Cracker Ass Cousin Fu*king Redneck Hillbilly Trump Cocksuckers commence!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That does it!  From now on, all True Patriots are boycotting the government!  We'll see how they like it when I boycott the Treasury!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Suck it, anti-vaxxers.
 
neongoats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. Why do you work in public service anyway if you want to be a plague rat?
 
Lyger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I expect some whining and "i aM VeRy BaDaZszS" statements to follow from the unvaxxed federal workers in the next few days.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
good.

now make it mandatory for anyone who receives medicare/medicaid, welfare, or any other govt benefit.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The part about this applying to employees of federal contractors is double plus good.
 
eKonk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Waxed?
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good, Next: make ALL the population get the vaccine too.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope that the dumbass antivaxxers make a stand and resign en masse over this so I can swoop in and grab a federal job out from under them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
agreed.   Let's see if the various agencies implement it.   When it comes to the contractor level, it will take awhile.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That includes you, CIA and FBI.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to see the very same Republicans who've spent decades saying that it should be easier to fire federal employees, that they shouldn't have any union protections, and that since they're vastly overpaid anyway there's no reason elected officials shouldn't use their salaries as political footballs suddenly be very, very concerned over the rights of those very same federal employees being trampled by an oppressive government.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flucto: About time. Now have the balls to make it mandatory for all.  See Jacobson v. Massachusetts


That case in no way gives the Federal Government the power to mandate vaccines. Note how it's "v. Massachusetts" not "v. The United States."

States can mandate them.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The six-pronged plan Biden is set to unveil

That's a double trident!!!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As a government contractor... the lab I'm at already has a mandate coming into effect. This will, hopefully, shove it home for the people whining about it.

Rapmaster2000: We'll see how they like it when I boycott the Treasury!


I... honestly want to see someone try this.

Because I have no idea how one would go about it.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
good. this bullshiat has gone on long enough.
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
<Looks down>
I'm gonna need a bigger lawn mower.

/"I got a real Janeane Garofalo situation back there, so go for it."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TotalFarsa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure no one will have a problem with this.
 
Juc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eKonk: Waxed?


too many hairy butts in the DOJ, there were complaints.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
About farking time! However, now that I'm working for a government contractor, I can't wait for the shiatshow to start. There are still an alarming number of "smart" people I work with who refuse to get vaccinated, so I expect there are plenty in the federal government who are going to whine and biatch about this.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, there goes the Constitutional right of Freedom to Infect.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gosh, I wonder how the political affiliations will skew for the anti-vaxxers.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even Federal law enforcement, and military?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Why do you work in public service anyway if you want to be a plague rat?


Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Youtube z5rRZdiu1UE
 
cloverock70
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Why do you work in public service anyway if you want to be a plague rat?


To undermine it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good. City employees next.

Bet he wont do it
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If this means clearing out a bunch of the Trump toadies in the process, all the better.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The six-pronged plan Biden is set to unveil

That's a double trident!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: flucto: About time. Now have the balls to make it mandatory for all.  See Jacobson v. Massachusetts

That case in no way gives the Federal Government the power to mandate vaccines. Note how it's "v. Massachusetts" not "v. The United States."

States can mandate them.


I think you'll find, counselor, that the power to protect the health and safety of the public isn't limited to the states.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good.

Good.

GOOD
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oopsboom: good.

now make it mandatory for anyone who receives medicare/medicaid, welfare, or any other govt benefit.


esp SSDI and farm benefits.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're an anti-vaxxer who supports mandatory handwashing for surgeons, please stop pretending to know anything about health care.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Even Federal law enforcement, and military?


The military requirement came out a month ago
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just report the anti-vax shiatposters; the mods around here do a good job of cleaning up their filth.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the price of counterfeit vaxxed cards is gonna skyrocket.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whoo boy... get ready..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 101 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.